Oscars: Kimmel mocks Mike Pence over film boosting adult/teen male sex

Apparently nobody but Vice President Mike Pence would object to a movie glorifying a sexual relationship between a teenager and an adult.
Academy Awards host Jimmy Kimmel mocked Mr. Pence during Sunday’s awards show by suggesting that he would be the only one offended by the plot of “Call Me By Your Name,” a Best Picture nominee about a gauzy romance between a 17-year-old boy and an adult man.
The actor playing the boy, Timothee Chalamet, was nominated for Best Actor.
“Timothee is the star of a small but powerful story called ‘Call Me By Your Name,’ which did not make a lot of money. In fact, of the nine Best Picture nominees, only two of them made more than $100 million,” said Mr. Kimmel in his opening monologue.
“But that’s not the point. We don’t make films like ‘Call Me By Your Name’ for money. We make them to upset Mike Pence,” he quipped.
.@jimmykimmel: “We don’t make films like ‘Call Me by Your Name’ to make money. We make them to upset Mike Pence.” #Oscars https://t.co/gGUxhy6d5o pic.twitter.com/MJfvKT2bl6
— Variety (@Variety) March 5, 2018
The Republican Pence has never commented publicly on the movie, but others have denounced its gauzy portrayal of the teen-adult romance, include actor Corey Feldman, an outspoken foe of pedophilia in the movie industry.
Mr. Feldman, who has said for years that he was sexually abused as a teenager in Hollywood, erupted in November after being told the Sony Pictures Classic film didn’t include “child grooming.”
“Really? Have U seen it? What’s it about then? How do U justify a grown man starting a relationship w someone’s child?” tweeted Mr. Feldman.
Really? Hav U seen it? What’s it about then? How do U justify a grown man starting a relationship w someone’s child?
— Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) November 28, 2017
Also raising objections to the film was Gabe Hoffman, co-producer of “An Open Secret,” a 2014 documentary about sexual exploitation of underage actors by adult insiders in Hollywood.
“We think it’s at least questionable, and at worst glorifying pedophilia,” said Mr. Hoffman.
The criticism didn’t prevent “Call Me By Your Name,” which co-stars 31-year-old Armie Hammer as the graduate student who has an affair with the teen, from garnering three Academy Award nominations.
Mr. Kimmel even made a joke during the awards ceremony about the youthful-looking Chalamet’s age. Mr. Chalamet turned 22 in December.
“Timothee is missing ‘Paw Patrol’ to be here tonight. Don’t worry, Ryder and his team of pups save the day,” quipped Mr. Kimmel.
“Timothee Chalamet is missing ‘Paw Patrol’ to be here tonight” -@JimmyKimmel #Oscars https://t.co/gGUxhy6d5o pic.twitter.com/jrvaBVtGab
— Variety (@Variety) March 5, 2018
They need to create a new “Harvey Weinstein” award for most sexually corrupt movie of combined sex and violence. Funny how in the real business world these Hollywood elites complain abused women make only 80% of what a man dies, while in their own industry the women make only 40% of what a man does while they and under-aged boys are forced to submit to guys like Weinstein if they want to ever get a part in one of these modern American porno flicks that keep getting nominated as best picture and best actor. Fear not that they reflect the real face of America,,,they can only reflect the other end.
Jimmy Kimmel, a morally depraved dirt bag, as is 98% of the scum bags in Hollywood. What a disgrace, when children are raped by adults and Hollywood glorifies the rape of children in movies. Totally disgusting! Like I have stated in past columns, communist Kalifornia is a cesspool of scum and toxins!
The hypocrisy of Hollywood in full display. Can not wait to see the ratings of the show, bet they are down just like 2017 movie attendance was down. Did you hear idiot Kimmel or any other Hollyweed snowflake criticize Hollywood films which are full of AR15’s and violence? Hollywood is against guns except of course in their movie$$$$.
Kimmel, with his beard rather looks Neanderthal. I suppose that would explain his “one track” mind to hit President Trump with his dinosaur club. All he is missing is his hairy cave man suit…I can’t stand him, and the Academy Awards were really desperate when they found him; guess they couldn’t get anyone else – but who cares…
Won’t see the movie, never have watched the Oscars. Kimmel and the Oscars are so “yesterday”.
did anyone watch it?
Kimmel doing what he does best….promoting this trash while mocking what’s good in this country
Just have no use for Jimmy Kimmel. except maybe to make his skull into a doorstop.
This story really points out the depravity of Hollywood which Hollywood just thinks is diversity and inclusivity.
Fortunately
God will not judge the righteous with the wicked
So, kids under 21 can’t stop themselves from killing people with guns, but they are old enough to decide to have sex with adults? Since Hollyweird is pushing the 21 thing, then everyone there need be prosecuted when they participate or even glorify statutory rape since those under 21 are considered kids unable to control themselves, by their OWN admission….
the ratings tell the tale of the ‘power’ of hollywood and it’s ‘product’. . .
Hmmm…I do believe that Jimmy Kimmel has a son. The look on Jimmy’s face would be interesting when his son reaches 16 and tells Jimmy “Hey, Dad, Mr. So-and-So down the street thinks I’m really cute and wants to take me to his cabin for the weekend. Just him and me for some swimming, pictures, watching the movie “Call Me By Your Name” and what he calls “special time”. He’s a really nice guy, a few years younger than you. Is it Ok if I go?”
“We don’t make films like ‘Call Me by Your Name’ to make money. We make them to upset Mike Pence.”
Sounds like a confession, so the real goal is the corruption of culture by exploiting the suffering of others to make a buck from their non-existent moral values, all the while lecturing others about theirs
Thanks, Dimmy, for letting us know what we already knew!
Sick sick Hollywood scum bags!! Any normal human being can see what’s wrong with that, in Hollywood it’s the norm to be sick and depravied, someone needs to get the kids away from these sick so called Hollywood stars, hate to even think what their kids go through with that kind of outlook. Also the maker of the film and all involved should be held up to legal action!! OH wait its California I guess it’s alright for them.. sick human C**P
Justice will come to these immoral, unethical, dishonest people!