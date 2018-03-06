Oscar ratings plunge to a record low

NEW YORK (AP) — Television viewers could barely stifle a yawn for Hollywood’s biggest night, with the Academy Awards plunging to a record-low viewership of 26.5 million people.
The Nielsen company said that’s a 20 percent drop from the 33 million who watched the 2017 show, which was also hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Oscar viewership is often tied to the box office muscle of the big nominees, and best picture winner “The Shape of Water” only grossed $57.4 million in the United States.
It’s the first time the Oscars have drawn fewer than 30 million people, in Nielsen records that go back to 1974. The Academy Awards are often the most-watched television program of the year after the Super Bowl, but this year’s Winter Olympics opening ceremony from Pyeongchang reached 27.8 million.
The previous low-water mark for the Oscars came in 2008, when “No Country For Old Men” won best picture.
Only four years ago the Oscar reached nearly 44 million viewers. The biggest Academy Awards audience on record came in 1998, when the blockbuster “Titanic” was named best picture.
The Academy Awards can keep bragging rights over other awards shows. The Golden Globes reached 19 million viewers in January and the Grammys had an audience of 19.8 million, Nielsen said.
Still 26.5 million too many viewers of the junk….
The Academy Awards aka communism personified. The clown hypocrites who have body guards with guns and yet want gun control. These actors and actresses scream “global warming” yet they live in mansions and get picked up in limousines. These actors and actresses want open borders with Mexico, yet their mansions have walls. These clown actors and actresses scream women’s rights but support and give applause to the Harvey Weinsteins in Hollywood and Roman Polanski who drugged and raped a 13 year old girl. These clowns scream about opioids, yet the drug fentanyl is brought across our southern border and these clowns want open borders. Hollywood scum at its finest!
Let us hope that the 2018 election will reflect a similar public distain for political mind manipulation over entertainment. This is one election where just showing up actually counts where smart Americans CANNOT not just turn off the media box, but MUST proactively enter the ballot box. The dark forces are gathering like clouds so the forces of light must respond in kind and overwhelmingly participate, so that real life will no longer reflect the current state of what would have in previous generations been considered impossible proposed death dealing fiction, now thanks to the secular liberals is become the new American reality.
I NEVER watch awards shows and never will! Bunch of libs with double-jointed shoulders that allow them to pat themselves on the back. Idiots! Bad enough that every FOX News/FOX Business show feels it necessary to show nauseating clips (worse than commercials). Never waste money on theaters either.
I havent watched the Oscars during the last 60 years and will not watch their garbage in my remaing years. Mostly filth as are their movies.
Stopped watching the Oscars as well as other award shows. Full of “full of themselves” needy entertainers that can’t survive with adoration. Gone are the days of classy and truly talented actors like Burton, Taylor, Peck, Cooper, Douglas, etc. Here are the talentless and worthless loudmouthed hypocrites begging the world “love me, adore me”.