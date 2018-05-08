Orrin Hatch calls John McCain’s decision not to invite Trump to his funeral ‘ridiculous’

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch called John McCain’s decision not to invite President Trump to his funeral “ridiculous” and urged the cancer-stricken senator to change his mind.
Hatch blasted McCain’s plans to invite Vice President Mike Pence instead of Trump, telling CNN, “I think that’s ridiculous. He’s the President of the United States. He’s a very good man.”
McCain, who was diagnosed with brain cancer last year, has had a checkered history with the President, who famously said, “He is not a war hero. He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”
Hatch said, “[Trump] would be a very interesting speaker and would do a good job for John.”
And while Hatch said he would encourage the Arizona senator to reconsider, he acknowledged the decision is ultimately up to McCain.
“I think John should have his wishes fulfilled with regard to who attends his funeral,” Hatch said.
In recent weeks, friends and family have visited McCain, 81, at his ranch in Arizona, where he continues to undergo cancer treatment following surgery for an intestinal infection last month.
McCain “knows he’s in a very, very, very precarious situation,” said former Vice President Joe Biden, who spoke to the NY Times after visiting his longtime friend at the end of April.
McCain did not return to Washington in December as he had initially anticipated, and his health has potential repercussions for the GOP’s control in the Senate.
If McCain dies or resigns before the end of May, a special election for his seat may pose another opportunity for Democrat to turn the red state blue.
If he remains in office into June, the election will probably be held off until 2020.
___
(c)2018 New York Daily News
Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
I have more faith in Zonies than to go blue after McCain’s death.
Despite his service in uniform, John McCain has proven to be a vindictive and petty little man who ran a really bad presidential campaign that all but assured us his “friend,” President obama would succeed George W. Bush. Were I in his shoes and I did not like the President, I would opt for a small, private funeral with family and a burial with honor next to his Dad and Mom.
Why can’t his casket remain in AZ and not in ANY building/church/whatever in our DC. He is not
popular, is not an outstanding anything to merit being in DC. Just dump him the same day in a hole in AZ and put a “POISON” sign above it. He has done nothing to merit this exposition so forget allowing this, please! Let his democrat friends attend his funeral service in AZ and not here as we have had more than enough of McCain and his demo friends and his connection to take Soros money. Actually, cremating him asap would be the best way to save land and culture in AZ. Ignorant and a traitor to America deserves nothing nice nor fancy, but removal from the planet.
Hell, the ONLY place i’d like to see his body go, is straight into the Killawaia volcano!
I need to buy up the area around his burial site, so I can put up a velvet rope and charge people $5.00 admission to go to the bathroom on his grave.
He better not get buried in Arlington. Only heroes need be buried there.
PATHETIC, is what it is! John McCain knows full well that it is EXTREMELY unlikely Pres. Trump would take time out of his BUSY schedule to attend the funeral of a RINO TRAITOR who votes with the Commucrats nearly 100 PERCENT of the time, and so he issues this “preemptive strike” in a PATHETIC attempt to avoid humiliation by announcing that he doesn’t WANT Pres. Trump to attend his funeral. Well, I’m betting you’d get your wish–whether you had publicly expressed it or not. WHY are you still on the sunny side of the dirt? Lord KNOWS you serve NO useful purpose whatever!
What a hateful pathetic little man… he hasn’t cared about the country or the citizens.. he has been so extremely consumed with hate for President Trump that he has failed the Americans… he has done NOTHING but cause this president trouble…
He is a real democrat, he sent someone to get that nothing dossier (memo) from England and gave it to the FBI to further coverups, he caused the death by fire of over 100 personnel on the carrier, he turned in his fellow prisoners of war in Vietnam and wants his funeral in DC? No way, Jose. Cremate him and pitch the ashes wherever just so he is removed from the planet and out of sight, hearing, and that lump in his jaw. Karma is his so let the karma continue to do its job. Rev. Graham deserved his funeral services in DC, but this scoundrel in no way merits it so it had better be disallowed NOW!
In my 70 plus years I have attended many (too many) funerals, but I have never in my life, heard of anyone ever receiving an invitation to one! Invitations to funerals? How does that work? Are the recipients supposed to bring gifts? Will the family be expected to send out Thank You Cards?
Hatch has since apologized to McCain for calling him ridiculous. Pity.
If I was Pence I wouldn’t go to his funeral either. I’d find the janitor who works in the sub-basement of the WH and see if he wants to go. If not, tell him lunch will be provided. Maybe then he’ll want to go. He can represent the WH at McAmnesty’s funeral.
With any luck, that janitor has Tourette Syndrome.
IDIOT!
TRAITOR!
MORON!
FORESTALL!
TWEET TWEET TWEET!
FEINGOLD!