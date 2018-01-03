Orrin Hatch announces retirement; Romney up next?

Retirement fever is contagious. Orrin Hatch of Utah is the latest to say he’s leaving the U.S. Senate, and the Republicans and the nation will miss him on Capitol Hill.
His retirement, announced Tuesday, follows that of Jeff Flake of Arizona and Bob Corker of Tennessee. Mr. Hatch has served in the U.S. Senate for 42 years and he has been a reliable conservative and Republican. Messrs. Flake and Corker, not so much.
Mr. Hatch, 83, is the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, one of the most powerful committees in Congress because it controls the money on which all else depends, and Mr. Hatch worked with the Trump administration late last year on writing the winning tax-reform legislation.
“When the president visited Utah last month,” the senator said Tuesday, “he said I was a fighter. I’ve always been a fighter. I was an amateur boxer in my youth, and I brought that fighting spirit to Washington. But every good fighter knows when to hang up the gloves. And for me, that time is soon approaching.”
President Trump had urged Mr. Hatch to stay in the Senate for “a very long time,” and the president will miss him most of all, particularly if Mitt Romney goes home to Utah to run for the Hatch seat. Mr. Romney appears to be the favorite of the Mormon establishment in Utah, but he’s no favorite of the president. He has called the president a “fraud,” a “phony,” and other unpleasant things. “He’s playing the American public for suckers,” he told an interviewer. “He gets a free ride to the White House and all we get is a lousy hat.”
This was a remarkable outburst of venom, particularly from a man who was once himself the Republican nominee for president. But Mr. Romney has been one of the fiercest critics of this president, cooling his criticism briefly when he thought he was under consideration for secretary of State. Once the job went to Rex Tillerson, he resumed fire.
Orrin Hatch, however, told the National Journal not long ago that he thinks Mr. Romney would be a “perfect” successor, though he concedes that at 70 he’s getting a little long in the tooth for a Senate candidate. Many senators are beyond 70, however, and many serve in robust health for years after that. With his business credentials — he was widely credited with saving the 2002 Winter Olympics in Utah — and faithful in the Mormon faith, age probably would not be held against him.
“I’ve expressed to him [my support],” Mr. Hatch told the National Journal. “I can see why he might not want to do it, but I can also see why, if he did it, it would be a great thing for America.”
Mr. Hatch, the longest-serving Republican senator, is further the president pro-tempore of the U.S. Senate, third in line to the presidency, behind Michael Pence, the vice president, and Paul Ryan, the speaker of the House of Representatives. When he retires, Sen. Thad Cochran of Mississippi becomes president pro-tempore and third in line to the presidency.
If he runs to succeed the senator, Mr. Romney, a former governor of Massachusetts, would have to change his residency from Massachusetts to Utah, but there are precedents for that. Hillary Clinton, who had been a resident of Arkansas before she became the first lady for eight years, moved her registration to New York in the year 2000 to run for the Senate.
There will likely be other retirements, all of them closely watched. With familiar faces disappearing and with control of Congress in the balance, every seat may count.
I rarely disagree with the Washington Times, but this is one time that I am disagreeing with them. I saw Hatch on Fox News one time, when he voted with the tea party members in the Senate on a bill that went down to defeat, as the RINO Republicans in the Senate voted against the bill. Hatch was asked by Gretchen Carlson whether he would have voted for the bill the tea party wanted, if the RINO Senators would not have had the votes to defeat the bill. Hatch would not answer the question, posed by Carlson. Hatch was nothing but a big spending, open borders RINO. Secondly, I hope the voters in Utah are not stupid enough to vote in Romney the RINO!
Exactly what the party needs, another failed candidate (Romney), thinking he can “reinvent” himself. What they all seem to not understand, we voted for Trump to end the reign of the swamp dweller. Unfortunately, none of us had a clear picture of the width, length, breadth and depth of said swamp.
Romney is the quintessential John McCain image of an establishment Republican Trump Presidential obstructionist who if elected, like McCain, will organize and use the leverage of the 2-3 establishment holdover Senatorial vote breaking blackmailers, to either vote obstruct Trump’s obvious threat to their power base, or squeeze favors or privileges for his constituency at the expense of the entire nation. I’m ashamed I voted for him let alone sent him money. When McCain finally leaves the scene, why replace one Obama political shot down defeated establishment candidate with another one. Let’s elect the guys who know how to complete the mission and shoot down the enemy, not become loose cannons on board the Republican American ship of state who blow up our own onboard aircraft and piloting Commander—in-chief of the entire nation.
Is Romney the best they have for this Utah seat…? Isn’t some conservative up to the task out there…? Romney is better than some Democrat but that isn’t saying much…
How about Mia Love? https://love.house.gov
NO! She campaigned as a “no” vote on Boehner as speaker of the house and then her first vote was for him. Another phony!
So, you are a Romney supporter then.
No doubt he’ll win if he runs. He has endless amounts of money, RINO support, Democrat support, media support and the Mormon church all behind him.
The only reason I can think of that he might not run is that it’s too much like work. On the other hand there is the power and the publicity, as well as the opportunities to stick it to Trump.
There has to be someone better than Romney. He’s another RINO that can’t be counted on to vote conservatively!
Everybody above has already said it, “Why replace one RINO, anti conservative with another?”
Where does the times get their information? 1. Hatch has only been conservative the years he is was for re-election. 2. Romney was born and raised in Micigan, lived his life in Massachusetts and spent 2 part years in Utah during the winter olympics (not as a resident). He certainly would not be comming home to Utah. He would be a carpetbagger! Please my fellow Utah conservatives, shun this phony like you would a plague.
Romney might be seen as a good Mormon, but he’s a phony Republican, definitely not, as he has claimed, Conservative, and just another opportunistic RINO whose grand ambitions for the Presidency were crushed by…HIMSELF when he so shamefully and almost unbelievably, choked when it came to making a tough decision about confronting the then vulnerable Obama. His petty vitriol and vindictive, vengeful stance against both candidate and President Trump ought to be enough to disqualify him as a worthy Senatorial candidate, at the outset. But, perhaps the Mormon majority in Utah will vote monolithically for him, just as Blacks did for Obama, purposefully ignoring all other, far more important qualifications than religion, or race.