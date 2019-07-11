Home » News

O’Rourke: ‘This country was founded on white supremacy’

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:47 am July 11, 2019
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke declared that the United States “was founded on white supremacy,” a comment he recently made during a roundtable discussion on immigration in Nashville.

Mr. O’Rourke sat down with immigrants and refugees at The Horn Coffee on Monday to hear their personal experiences about facing raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. During the discussion, the former Texas congressman reportedly responded to a question about how he planned to combat white supremacy in the U.S.

“Here we are in Nashville,” Mr. O’Rourke said, The Tennessean reported. “I know this from my home state, Texas, places that formed the Confederacy, that this country was founded on white supremacy.

“And every single institution and structure that we have in this country still reflects the legacy of slavery and segregation and Jim Crow and suppression, even in our democracy,” he said.

Mr. O’Rourke, who is polling at 2.6% nationally, made the comments during his second day of events in Nashville, including a rally at Marathon Music Works on Sunday where he blasted President Trump’s immigration policies, The Tennessean reported.

Scruffy_USN_Retired
12:09 pm July 11, 2019 at 12:09 pm

‘This country was founded on Christian Values’

And the U.S. Constitution was a declaration of freedom and “We the People” NOT we the politicians.

    Mike Livo
    1:04 pm July 11, 2019 at 1:04 pm

    Yes Scruffy, as in we the poor purgered whites from Europe who came here to make a way of life for all to have freedom. I think that is who this Texican’t is referring to.

Sandmine1
12:15 pm July 11, 2019 at 12:15 pm

Some village in Texas has lost their “Idiot”……………the problem is they don’t want him back.

proudrealamerican
1:08 pm July 11, 2019 at 1:08 pm

O’Rourke you ignorant twit. This country was started by people who were looking for religious freedom. If you cannot tell the truth, then just shut up. Nothing is worse than someone who thinks they are smart and are as dumb as a bag of rocks, and that is you O’Rourke. If you cannot get the history of the US correct then keep your mouth shut. Say some thing stupid like that to Pres Trump and he will nail you. You are a pure ZERO!!!!!

glenn
1:11 pm July 11, 2019 at 1:11 pm

So what if it was because if it wasn’t for white supremacy that did build this country Germany and Japan would have easily won WW2 and guess what kind of a world you all would have had then. One thing I can tell you is you wouldn’t be bitching about everything if you valued your life.

