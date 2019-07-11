O’Rourke: ‘This country was founded on white supremacy’

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke declared that the United States “was founded on white supremacy,” a comment he recently made during a roundtable discussion on immigration in Nashville.

Mr. O’Rourke sat down with immigrants and refugees at The Horn Coffee on Monday to hear their personal experiences about facing raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. During the discussion, the former Texas congressman reportedly responded to a question about how he planned to combat white supremacy in the U.S.

“Here we are in Nashville,” Mr. O’Rourke said, The Tennessean reported. “I know this from my home state, Texas, places that formed the Confederacy, that this country was founded on white supremacy.

“And every single institution and structure that we have in this country still reflects the legacy of slavery and segregation and Jim Crow and suppression, even in our democracy,” he said.

Mr. O’Rourke, who is polling at 2.6% nationally, made the comments during his second day of events in Nashville, including a rally at Marathon Music Works on Sunday where he blasted President Trump’s immigration policies, The Tennessean reported.

