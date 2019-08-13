O’Rourke says ‘it’s really hard’ not to view Trump voters as racists

Democrat presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke said Sunday said that it’s “really hard” not to view people who vote for President Trump’s reelection as racist.

Mr. O’Rourke was appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union” when host Jake Tapper asked the former congressman whether he believed a vote for Mr. Trump in 2020 was a vote for racism.

“You said to me last week that you thought President Trump was a white nationalist,” Mr. Tapper said. “Almost 63 million Americans voted for him. Do you think it’s racist to vote for President Trump in 2020?”

“I think it’s really hard,” Mr. O’Rourke responded after nearly four seconds of silence. “After everything that we’ve seen from his time as a candidate in 2016 to his repeated warnings of invasions to his repeated calls to send them back — sending back people who are U.S. citizens, sending back people who were born in this country.

“His description of white nationalists and Klansmen and neo-Nazis as very fine people,” he continued. “His warnings of Muslims as being somehow inherently defective or dangerous and attempting to ban them from entry into this country. His transgender troop ban. His attack on anyone who does not look like or pray like or love like the majority of this country — yes, Donald Trump is dangerous to the future of America and will destroy what makes us so unique and so special.”

Mr. O’Rourke, a longshot candidate who is currently polling at 2%, according to the Real Clear Politics national average, has repeatedly called Mr. Trump a racist and a white nationalist. Last week, he claimed that white men like the alleged El Paso mass shooter are “motivated by the kind of fear that this president traffics in.”

.@jaketapper: “Do you think it’s racist to vote for President Trump in 2020?” Beto O’Rourke: “I think it’s really hard… Donald Trump is dangerous to the future of America and will destroy what makes us so unique and so special” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/FL38cls3B8 — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) August 11, 2019

