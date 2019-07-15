Home » News

O’Rourke says he had relative who owned slaves

GOPUSA StaffAssociated Press Posted On 6:49 am July 15, 2019
3

What does O'Rourke see? - (AP Photo/John Locher)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke says he was recently given documents showing that both he and his wife are descended from people who owned slaves.

In a post Sunday night for the website Medium, the former Texas congressman writes that the documents showed that one of his paternal great-great-great grandfathers owned two women in the 1850s.

He says records also showed that one ancestor of his wife, Amy, owned slaves while another was part of the Confederate Army.

O’Rourke notes that he’s spoken about the legacy of slavery in the U.S. while campaigning, but that such discussions now have “a much more personal connection.”

His revelation follows recent reports that census records show two of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s great-great-grandfathers were slave owners.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



3 Comments

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
7:33 am July 15, 2019 at 7:33 am

What the @#$% does it matter if your past relatives owned slaves during a time that it was legal and customary to own slaves in this country? This is just political BS.

Do we hold people accountable for their relatives who had abortions when it was illegal?
Do we hold people accountable for their relatives who were homosexual when it was illegal?
etc.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

    Leonidas
    Leonidas
    7:59 am July 15, 2019 at 7:59 am

    He’s in favor of reparations so let him pay them.

    I don’t have any ancestors that owned slaves and neither do most Americans.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)
darby
darby
8:15 am July 15, 2019 at 8:15 am

And I had relatives in the Union Army that might have shot at his. To bad they missed. I am heartbroken and apologize for my ancestors past mistakes.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply