Home » News

O’Rourke on Donald Trump: ‘Jesus Christ, of course he’s racist’

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:55 am August 6, 2019
22

Democrat candidate Robert O'Rourke piously bows his head at the Hope Border Institute prayer vigil Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 in El Paso, Texas(Mark Lambie/The El Paso Times via AP)

Democrat presidential hopeful Robert O’Rourke on Monday said that “Jesus Christ, of course” President Trump is racist, a day after Mr. O’Rourke used several expletives to make a similar point in the wake of weekend shootings in his native Texas and Ohio that have left at least 29 people dead.

“The writing has been on the wall since his maiden speech coming down that escalator describing Mexican immigrants as rapists and criminals,” Mr. O’Rourke, a former congressman from Texas, said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“The actions that follow cannot surprise us, and anyone who is surprised is part of this problem right now, including members of the media who ask, hey Beto, do you think the president is racist? Well Jesus Christ, of course he’s racist,” he said.

“He’s been racist from day one — before day one when he was questioning whether Barack Obama was born in the United States,” Mr. O’Rourke continued. “He’s trafficked in this stuff from the very beginning, and we are reaping right now what he has sown and what his supporters in Congress have sown. We have to put a stop to it.”

Kellyanne Conway: Beto O’Rourke’s ‘cursing and screaming’ about Trump doesn’t ‘heal a single soul’

Mr. O’Rourke was appearing from his native El Paso, where a gunman is accused of fatally shooting 20 people and wounding dozens of others at a shopping area on Saturday.

“The president has not been shy — he’s not been saying this behind closed doors,” he said. “All people of one religion inherently defective and should be banned from the shores of this country — the only modern western democracy that I can think of that said anything close to this is the Third Reich, Nazi Germany.”

Mr. O’Rourke’s comments came after expletive-laden remarks he made about the president after a vigil in El Paso on Sunday that were captured by a CNN reporter.

Asked if there is anything that the president can do to make things better, Mr. O’Rourke said: “What do you think? You know the s— he’s been saying. He’s been calling Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals. I don’t know … members of the press, what the f—?”

“It’s these questions that you know the answers to,” he continued. “I mean, connect the dots about what he’s been doing in this country. He’s not tolerating racism, he’s promoting racism. He’s not tolerating violence, he’s inciting racism and violence in this country. … I don’t know what kind of question that is.”

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 1.0/10 (2 votes cast)
O'Rourke on Donald Trump: 'Jesus Christ, of course he's racist', 1.0 out of 10 based on 2 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



22 Comments

Max daddy
Max daddy
12:12 pm August 6, 2019 at 12:12 pm

“The president has not been shy — he’s not been saying this behind closed doors,” he said.
That part was true. President Trump has not said these things behind closed doors, or anyplace else. Everything Beto said after that was an outright lie!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (6 votes cast)

    Jota_
    Jota_
    12:44 pm August 6, 2019 at 12:44 pm

    “Everything Beto said after that was an outright lie!”

    You made short work of that analysis

    There is in science a thing called “Occam’s razor” which states “The simplest solution is most likely the right one.”

    I showed he is an idiot, you more simply showed he is a liar

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)
      UMCane9536
      UMCane9536
      1:40 pm August 6, 2019 at 1:40 pm

      Beto O’Rourke is a pathetic human being!! The fact that he changed his name from Robert to Beto in an attempt to gain favor with Hispanic voters in Texas tells you all you need to know about the character of this man!! He lost to Ted Cruz in Texas Senate race and now he is struggling to get to 2% in the Democratic Presidential race. By the way, I dare anyone to cite one, just one accomplishment of Beto during his three terms in Congress!! Picking up his paycheck might have been it!!

      VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)
Jota_
Jota_
12:30 pm August 6, 2019 at 12:30 pm

“The president has not been shy — he’s not been saying this behind closed doors,” he said. “All people of one religion inherently defective and should be banned from the shores of this country — the only modern western democracy that I can think of that said anything close to this is the Third Reich, Nazi Germany.”

Typical dumb Democrat. Does not have a clue about anything

The THREE races of the world

1: Caucasian races (Aryans, Hamites, Semites)

2: Mongolian races (northern Mongolian, Chinese and Indo-Chinese, Japanese and Korean, Tibetan, Malayan, Polynesian, Maori, Micronesian, Eskimo, American Indian),

3: Negroid races (African, Hottentots, Melanesians/Papua, “Negrito”, Australian Aborigine, Dravidians, Sinhalese)

The MUSLIM religion is nearly equally divided by ALL THREE RACES

Caucasian races 26%
Mongolian races 34%
Negroid races 25%
Mixed 15%

Of course, Beto (first wrote Bento, as in Mussolini) is an idiot, he is a libtard

Only morons vote to have a moron represent them

And Mexicans are NOT a race but a nationality where some of the population is a mix of two races and many nationalist from Caribbean countries are a mix of all three

And if you watch TV from those countries it is blond haired and blue eyed people running them

But this is how the liberals use the exception to make the rule

Anyone who gives these individuals power hates life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

capricorn1
capricorn1
12:30 pm August 6, 2019 at 12:30 pm

why dont you paint yourself black and get on with your pathetic white guilt life.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

Wesley Aarum
Wesley Aarum
1:32 pm August 6, 2019 at 1:32 pm

O’Rourke, leave Jesus Christ out of this. You are finished and you know, so get on your skateboard and ‘tool’ your way back home where you belong. Thank you and good-bye!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

    hijalibre
    hijalibre
    1:57 pm August 6, 2019 at 1:57 pm

    How DARE this imbecile use the Name of Our Lord as a cuss word!! That tells you a lot about the kind of person he is! His filthy mouth tells you from where his marching orders come! The fact that he changed his name to Beto, tells you what a deceptive person he is! Send him back to the rock from which he crawled out from under!

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)
Leonidas
Leonidas
1:36 pm August 6, 2019 at 1:36 pm

Not surprising. The Democrat party booed God at their convention.

Is the Irish man praying to Satan in that picture?

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

docsuske
docsuske
1:47 pm August 6, 2019 at 1:47 pm

AND Robert is an IDIOT!!
Whatta loser!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

Pacifino
Pacifino
1:49 pm August 6, 2019 at 1:49 pm

Trump is not as racist as the democrats and press who accuse him of it. Look at the four fools/squad, racists such as lemon, booker, waters, lee, cummings, etc

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

mamacat104
mamacat104
1:56 pm August 6, 2019 at 1:56 pm

Beto is always lying through his teeth.. someone should shove a dirty sock in his lying mouth and duck tape it shut… He has done NOTHING but spread his vicious lies and hate for our president… He’s absolutely disgusting… and really needs to shut his mouth… BETO IS PART OF THE PROBLEM ALONG WITH THE OTHER DEMOCRAT SWAMP RATS SPREADING THEIR VICIOUS LIES AND EXTREME HATE ….
President Trump is NOT a racist or a bigot… he’s said nothing that is racist… but these D#$M democrat swamp rats and MSM continue to attack our president and the lunatics out there have their heads so far up their butts, that they can’t see the truth… they continue to listen to the twisted lies of the swamp rats…and are allowing these democrat swamp rats to destroy our country and a good president who is working hard FOR the American people and this country…
HEAVEN HELP OUR COUNTRY BEFORE THE SWAMP RATS TEAR IT COMPLETELY APART… SAVE AMERICA – VOTE TRUMP 2020

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

4drphil
4drphil
2:02 pm August 6, 2019 at 2:02 pm

O’R is an embarrassment to Texas and illustrates the abject failure our education system. Without a table to jump upon, he has trouble getting attention. That his comments have been made public is an indictment of our national press.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

speedle
speedle
2:09 pm August 6, 2019 at 2:09 pm

As a Texan, this effeminate guy O’Rourke really makes me cringe. He is such an obvious kiss up and panderer I can’t believe anyone takes him seriously, much less views him as a leader. He looks like someone who might be calm one minute and the next minute start into a tourettes type tirade as those little neurons in his brain get restless and start running into one another.

He is, I can promise you, an embarrassment to the state of Texas.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

Marmie
Marmie
2:14 pm August 6, 2019 at 2:14 pm

It was Jesus Christ who called President Trump to Save Our Great USA. Thank G-d-, President Trump followed his call.
❤️❤️❤️

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 3.5/5 (4 votes cast)

mack2
mack2
2:17 pm August 6, 2019 at 2:17 pm

OMG, and this idiot thinks the American people should vote for a blatant liar like him?

“The writing has been on the wall since his maiden speech coming down that escalator describing Mexican immigrants as rapists and criminals,”.

Except that’s not what Trump said at all – he said the MS-13 gang members illegally crossing the border were rapists and criminals.

and…

“The president has not been shy — he’s not been saying this behind closed doors,” he said. “All people of one religion inherently defective and should be banned from the shores of this country — the only modern western democracy that I can think of that said anything close to this is the Third Reich, Nazi Germany.”

How Beto managed to twist a request for a temporary moratorium on granting travel visa’s for people coming from select countries supporting terrorism (only those countries on a terrorist support list the Obama Administration created), until the State Department could revamp their visa vetting processes, after a visa was issued to the San San Bernardino shooters, who gave a false address, were living with a known terrorist on the no-fly list, and had multiple postings on their social media accounts supporting Jihad – into a comparison to Nazi Germany – shows just what a demented, evil, lying fool Beto is.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

Ted Perry
Ted
2:20 pm August 6, 2019 at 2:20 pm

I’ve seen some stupid tweets but I don’t remember Trump using racist language. Maybe Beto is confusing him with Obama.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 3.4/5 (5 votes cast)

southernpatriot
southernpatriot
2:24 pm August 6, 2019 at 2:24 pm

Robert, of course you are a fake Hispanic. You are a sicko idiot and have promised to bring Juarez to El Paso, so that means you will bring several thousand murders to El Paso each year.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

lmorgan3
lmorgan3
2:25 pm August 6, 2019 at 2:25 pm

As usual, Beto’s comments prove that liberalism is a mental disease. Trump never said that all immigrants from Mexico were rapists etc. He did say that some of them are which is the truth! And we do not need more immigrants until we can take care of the people here and it should be done legally. But you are so typical a Democrat that all you can see and do is lie. You lie every minute of every day because that is what you have to do to win over mind numb idiots that would actually vote for you. Crawl back into your hole Beto, you will never get the nomination.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

    AzRep
    AzRep
    2:46 pm August 6, 2019 at 2:46 pm

    2 convicted felons arrested after crossing the border illegally within the last week alone here in Arizona-

    “Agents conducting criminal database checks learned that Pedro Nolasco-Garcia, a 52-year-old Guatemalan national traveling with the women and children, was convicted of Lewd or Lascivious Conduct and Failure to register as a Sex Offender. Nolasco, a felon reentering the country after prior deportation, will face federal prosecution for immigration violations.”

    “Gregorio Neri-Basilio, a 36-year-old Mexican national, was convicted on three counts of Sexual Abuse of a Child. Neri was removed from the United States by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as an aggravated felon.”

    They are all breaking the law by crossing illegally, but obviously some are worse than others Robert.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)
MNBlumax
MNBlumax
2:28 pm August 6, 2019 at 2:28 pm

Anyone who kisses the ring of a filthy bigot and race pimp like Al Sharpton has absolutely no moral bearing to determine if someone else is or is not a racist. And that goes for the entire Democratic presidential field. Every one of them is a filthy hypocrite when it comes to “Reverend Al.”

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

Big Ed
Big Ed
2:36 pm August 6, 2019 at 2:36 pm

O’Rourke is a Democrat. When a Democrat is running for office, his opponent is going to be a racist unless he/she is black. Trump is not black, so he is obviously a racist. The reason Democrats do this is because they have no credible policies and no ideas. They can either stand on their spot and look stupid, not saying a word, or they can call the opponent a racist. Trump sees that the US has laws (piss poor laws, but laws) on immigration. Enforcing those laws is not racist, it’s a necessary step required to make the country safe for the citizens as well as making all people understand the importance of following the rule of law. Today’s Democrats think stopping Mexicans (et al) from crossing the border is racist, but this happened when they discovered these Mexicans would be reliable Democrat voters. As for Muslims, Trump stopped Muslims from coming here, if they came from places where they could not be properly vetted. Only a fool would desire to have unvetted Muslims entering the country. O’Rourke is one such fool.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Teri Eggert
Teri Eggert
2:40 pm August 6, 2019 at 2:40 pm

Of course Beto, has to call Trump a racist. There isn’t a Democrat that has ever run a presidential race, that didn’t need the black community and Latino vote to carry them over the finish line. Trump turned the tables on the Democrats with the 2016 race, by appealing directly to the black voters. Democrats now see that they don’t have an exclusive appeal to the black or Latino vote. In order to gain that back, they have to declare Trump as a racist, not only to the black voter, but to the Latino voter. Beto and others on the left try to link Trump to racism, based on his strong stance against illegal immigration. I wish the left would quit calling it immigration, because it is not. We have laws that regulate immigration, showing up on our borders, under the pretext it’s for asylum reasons is an outright lie, employed by the left, and most of the illegals. Sadly, Beto and others will continue this cry of racism until the 2020 election. Hopefully, the voters of all colors, will see through the lies the left is spreading, and send them back to their respective corners of shame.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply