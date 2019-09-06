O’Rourke: Meghan McCain’s gun rhetoric giving ‘permission to be violent’

Democrat presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke slammed Meghan McCain on Wednesday after “The View” co-host claimed that his proposed mandatory gun buyback would result in bloodshed.

Mr. O’Rourke, who has proposed a federal mandatory buyback of all assault-style firearms, told The Daily Beast in a new interview that Ms. McCain’s rhetoric is essentially giving people the permission to be violent.

“I just I think that kind of language and rhetoric is not helpful,” the former Texas congressman said. “It becomes self-fulfilling; you have people on TV who are almost giving you permission to be violent and saying ‘you know this is this is going to happen.'”

Meghan McCain: ‘There’s going to be a lot of violence’ if AR-15s banned

Mr. O’Rourke was responding to Ms. McCain’s comments earlier this week on the season debut of “The View,” where she declared that “there’s going to be a lot of violence” if “gun-grabbers” like Mr. O’Rourke get their way.

“When someone says ‘if you do this, then this will happen,’ almost as though that’s a natural response or maybe even something that should happen or deserves to happen” Mr. O’Rourke said. “When I think the response should be: ‘We’re doing nothing now and we’re seeing people slaughtered in their schools, at work, at a Walmart, in a synagogue, in a church, at a concert. There is violence right now and it is horrifying and it is terrifying and it is terrorizing.’ … We should be worried about that kind of violence right now.”

Mr. O’Rourke said he believes that Americans would “ultimately” follow the law and sell their weapons to the federal government and that many of the gun owners he’s spoken to agree with such a proposal.

“I think in a mandatory buyback, the vast majority of people will follow the law,” he said. “Not everyone will agree with it, not everyone will like it. But I think that ultimately, they’ll follow the law. And I think many will see this in the national interest.”

