O’Rourke eager for Fox News town hall

Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke said Monday that he’s “very open” to participating in a Fox News town hall broadcast.

“Absolutely,” the former Texas congressman told reporters in Iowa when asked about his willingness to appear on Fox, Politico reported.

“This campaign is about going to where people are, and you see that physically in where I show up,” he said. “But it also has to be in those channels or those social media streams where people get their news and their information. That also includes Fox.”

Mr. O’Rourke, who is scheduled to do a CNN town hall Tuesday night in Des Moines, said he was unaware of any talks his campaign may have had with Fox but that he’s “very open” to the idea.

Mr. O’Rourke’s comments come a day after Democratic rival Pete Buttigieg held a Fox News town hall in New Hampshire, which smoked the prime-time competition at MSNBC and CNN with 1.1 million viewers. Sen. Bernie Sanders still holds the record for the most-watched town hall this election season, scoring 2.6 million viewers on Fox News on April 15.

But the ratings apparently aren’t enough for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who announced she is boycotting the network that she described as a “hate-for-profit racket.” Commentators on the left have strongly criticized the 2020 hopeful for declining the opportunity to reach swing voters.

Mr. O’Rourke, who came to prominence last year during his failed Senate bid against Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, is currently polling at 3.5% according to the Real Clear Politics national average. His appearance on CNN this week signals a campaign shift to trying to reach a national audience, since his approach has largely focused on local events.

