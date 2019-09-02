Home » News

O’Rourke doubles down on gun grabbing after shooting: ‘This is f—-d up’

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:55 am September 2, 2019
23

FILE - In this July 24, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, speaks during a candidates forum at the 110th NAACP National Convention in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas doubled down Sunday on his call for a mandatory buyback of “assault weapons,” including AK-47 and AR-15 firearms, in response to the deadly shooting Saturday in West Texas.

“Yes, this is f—ed up,” Mr. O’Rourke said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” Mr. O’Rourke is running as a candidate in the 2020 presidential race. “If we don’t call it out for what it is, if we’re not able to speak clearly, if we’re not able to act decisively, then we will continue to have this kind of bloodshed in America. And I cannot accept that.”

Thoughts and prayers have done nothing, says O’Rourke.

A gunman shot and killed seven people and wounded 19 others after a traffic stop Saturday in Midland, Texas. The gunman shot at police and at random passersby before abandoning his vehicle and hijacking a postal truck. He was killed in a shootout with law enforcement outside a movie theater in Odessa.

In addition to universal background checks and a federal red-flag law, Mr. O’Rourke has called for the federal government to buy back as many as 15 million semiautomatic rifles, including AK-47 and AR-15 models, as well as gun-registry and licensing systems.

“It is really important that we buy back those weapons of war that are out on our streets right now — millions of them,” Mr. O’Rourke said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

It’s not enough to expand background checks or prevent their further sales, Mr. O’Rourke said, while acknowledging that such steps would be helpful. “Weapons of war” must not be on the streets at all, he said.

“If millions of them remain on the streets, they will still be instruments of terror that terrify and terrorize us and take our lives, and I will not accept that,” he said.

Not long ago, the idea of compelling gun owners to relinquish their firearms under the threat of government force, even if there were financial reimbursement, would have been anathema. But the prospect has gained steam on the 2020 Democratic presidential campaign trail, fueled by recent mass shootings.

At least two candidates who have since dropped out of the presidential race, Rep. Eric Swalwell of California and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand of New York, have expressed support for mandatory firearms buybacks.

Such proposals have run into opposition from gun-rights groups and Republicans. Sen. Rick Scott, Florida Republican, said Sunday that he opposed proposals to wrest firearms from law-abiding gun owners.

“I believe in the Second Amendment. I don’t want to take guns away from law-abiding citizens. I want to focus on the people that have mental illness. That’s my focus,” Mr. Scott said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Asked whether he thought there were “too many guns,” Mr. Scott said, “There’s too many people that have mental illnesses that we’re somehow not addressing, and they have access to weapons, and they shouldn’t.”

Others have said that pushing for mandatory buybacks could backfire politically on Democrats, potentially dooming any gun control package by “making millions of law-abiding firearm owners criminals for not selling their rifles back to the federal government,” as USA Today said in an Aug. 22 editorial.

About 393 million firearms are in the hands of private U.S. owners, more than one for every person in the country, according to a 2018 Small Arms Survey.

Asked whether such a plan went too far, Mr. O’Rourke said that “people live in terror now.”

“More than I worry about the politics or the polling, more than I care about what the NRA has to say on this, I care for my kids and this country,” he said.

4liberty
4liberty
8:53 am September 2, 2019 at 8:53 am

beto, just another fascist lunatic who cannot and will not believe the reason for all of these shooters is governments fault. Government is the one who removed God from our schools and is determined to ban Christianity throughout the nation. Without God our laws are useless. Without God our nation will self destruct.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (10 votes cast)

chrevere7
chrevere7
9:07 am September 2, 2019 at 9:07 am

There is no hope for society without Jesus Christ!!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.9/5 (7 votes cast)

odayterrence
odayterrence
9:13 am September 2, 2019 at 9:13 am

The dead/injured numbers here reflect a perfectly normal weekend in cities like Chicago, Baltimore, and other Progressive enclaves. Cities with strict gun control. Yet Progressives blame the guns, coddle the criminals and mentally ill, and target the rights of law-abiding citizens. As usual, a non-effective, unworkable, destructive concept proven wrong time after time.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (8 votes cast)

    DrGadget
    DrGadget
    11:20 am September 2, 2019 at 11:20 am

    O’Rourke has seized upon this tragedy to score some cheap political points.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
Teri Eggert
Teri Eggert
9:19 am September 2, 2019 at 9:19 am

The 2nd amendment, is what gives Americans the capability to fight back against government tyranny. What Beto is proposing is government tyranny. As is Medicare for all. To suppose that you want the government to control your medical concerns, is inviting health care rationing and the government determining when it’s your time to die. The government has never run anything efficiently, don’t think they can do it now, when they haven’t even been able to solve the problems with the VA.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (6 votes cast)

    Terry Gillham
    elderal
    10:15 am September 2, 2019 at 10:15 am

    A “well run” government program “only” wastes 90% of the funds it receives.

    Federal instructions for pouring water out of a boot would require three years to write and cost at least $10 million. The boot-emptying rules and regulations would be at least thousand pages and require certification of the operator. Even after all of this “intense study” the failure rate of removing water from boots would exceed 50% and more funding would be demanded.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)
      Teri Eggert
      Teri Eggert
      10:29 am September 2, 2019 at 10:29 am

      LOL, I’ve heard that somewhat differently. Some couldn’t pour piss out of a boot, when the instructions are on the heels.

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
Pete Faz
Pete Faz
9:22 am September 2, 2019 at 9:22 am

The boy knows nothing,you can’t “buy back ” something never owned .

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

    Missemma
    Missemma
    9:46 am September 2, 2019 at 9:46 am

    Should the other outlaw guns,bEvery single freedom lovin’ Patriot will become a criminal in the eyes of a communist govt.
    Without the 2A we have nothing. Never surrender!!!
    AMERICA FIRST ❤️ MAGA TRUMP
    2020 KAG.. ALWAYS ❤️

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)
overlord
overlord
9:22 am September 2, 2019 at 9:22 am

Call it out for what it is? Ok. It’s removing God from everyplace. It’s tearing families apart with divisive rhetoric. It’s devisive rhetoric with race. It’s removing individual responsibility. It’s outright lying in the media and politics. In short it’s the democratic party that has become the communist party.

Even what Robert calls himself (beto) is a lie. Nobody ever called him Beto growing up and he knows it. Someone ask him about “cult of the dead cow” hacker group that he was a member of.

We used to teach marksmanship in schools. Most high schools had a rifle range. Kids used to bring rifles to school, even in New York City. Justice Scalia used to bring a rifle as a kid on the Subway into NYC. No problem. The only thing that has changes is the left’s influence over American society. Their lies and the people that want to believe them.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (7 votes cast)

backpacker
backpacker
9:22 am September 2, 2019 at 9:22 am

Robert Francis THE FAKE LATINO “BETO” O’Rourke, the open borders TRAITOR. Robert Francis FAKE LATINO, we should throw you over the border into Mexico and you can live there with Jeb Bush, who like you, is in love with illegal aliens. You belong in Mexico, because like you said, you suffer from “White Privilege” and you love being a Fake Latino!!!!!!!!!!!!!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

baitfish
baitfish
9:23 am September 2, 2019 at 9:23 am

robert o’rourke. Don’t call him beto, that’s not his name. Foul mouthed, dullard who can’t express himself without resorting to vulgarity. Unfit for public office. Go live in mexico you rectal sphincter.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

KSlady
KSlady
9:32 am September 2, 2019 at 9:32 am

Not fit to lead!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

Danny Noble
Danny Noble
9:34 am September 2, 2019 at 9:34 am

34 people died in a boat fire yesterday or today – should we take up all the boats? 5 people died when an illegal alien rammed their car – should we take up all the cars? If we go by this false latinos idea we must pretty much become mushrooms like in Soylent Green.

I will not live under a confiscatory regime.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

porterv1
porterv1
9:42 am September 2, 2019 at 9:42 am

All of the kids who took guns to school and shot up the place were on Ritalin or something similar. You will find that these recent shooters were using something. These drugs screw up your mind and you are capable of actions you would not otherwise take. Guns don’t kill people. Pharmaceuticals kill people.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

    KSlady
    KSlady
    9:49 am September 2, 2019 at 9:49 am

    That is my theory — when the boys are young, they get rowdy so teachers tell parents (or sometimes it is parents unable to deal) that their son has AHDA. They put them on these drugs that literally are mind altering. And are susceptible to suggestion. It is sad that society won’t let boys just be boys, they require a bit more effort but it is worth it. Friday night there was a shooting in I think AL at a football game. The shooter was a 17 year old boy….barely a blip on the news feeds. Why? This young boy didn’t fit the picture that the media and Dems are painting. He was black.

    I have no idea if he was on a mind-altering drug. I suspect only white boys are being prescribed these drugs. It is time to start looking into this, and stop these drugs.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
johnw1120
johnw1120
9:53 am September 2, 2019 at 9:53 am

But wait, the deranged loon in Texas had a criminal record, good chance he was not allowed to own a gun (law on the books that failed to work) universal background checks, this guy does not buy his guns on the legal market (law would not have changed a thing) buy back programs, (there is not a criminal out there that is going to sell his gun back to you fools) none of this crap that these leftist like beto come up with will do a thing for the criminal. There are laws on the books to cover this crap and those in power either fail to enforce them and the criminal ignores them. Do a little experiment, gather up a few newspapers from anywhere that has a certain amount of crime, look at every story involving crime using a gun, keep track of the percentage of those committed by those who ALREADY are not allowed to own a gun, I have done this multiple times and never have I came up with less than 90%. This tells you that the vast majority of crimes involving guns are committed by those ALREADY ignoring the law, when dealing with criminals, laws mean squat. Laws effect only already law abiding citizens and those people are not your problem, as usual the socialist democrats have not even let the blood dry before they start caterwauling about more gun laws. DO NOT DISARM LAW ABIDING CITIZENS.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

Ho Jo
Ho Jo
9:56 am September 2, 2019 at 9:56 am

“It is really important that we buy back those weapons of war that are out on our streets right now — millions of them,” Mr. O’Rourke said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”
These are not weapons of war, which military carries the AR-15 or AK-47 look alike into battle?

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

jbscpo
jbscpo
10:01 am September 2, 2019 at 10:01 am

Well FRANCIS, you want my guns … come take them! I’ll show you how a REAL Irish-American will fight for his country. No, you cannot buy them “back” and no, I WILL NEVER willingly give them to anyone except my children/grandchildren upon my death. They are being taught what it means to be an American Patriot and why our Constitution makes this the greatest. It’s NOT perfect but if you liberals would leave it alone IT WILL BE!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

Terry Gillham
elderal
10:05 am September 2, 2019 at 10:05 am

The game plan followed by every totalitarian dictator:
1. Require gun registration
2. Offer buy-back of guns
3. Confiscate all remaining guns
4. Brutalize the defenseless citizens

All of the Democrats running for president have been checking off the boxes.
Can anyone guess where this plan leads?? (Answer=#4)

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

Frank Brown
Frank W Brown
10:05 am September 2, 2019 at 10:05 am

Hey ROBERT FRANCIS O’ROURK, do us ALL a favor and take a LOOONNNGGG walk on a SHOOORRTT pier, remove your idiot self from OUR misery fricking FOOL!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

mathis1689
mathis1689
10:35 am September 2, 2019 at 10:35 am

No Beat-Off. What’s f***ed up, as you so inelegantly phrase it, is a bunch of unmitigated Communist hypocrites like you running for President.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

William Merrell
William Merrell
10:42 am September 2, 2019 at 10:42 am

Can’t wait until America gets tired of hearing this *** and he is voted off of the stage. If gun laws were really good chicago would not be shooting 50 per weekend (which the media and this fool never mention) since they have the “toughest” gun laws in the nation while managed by liberal fools like “o-goofy” here.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

