O’Rourke declares ‘right’ to live close to work; rich should ‘be forced’ to live among poor

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:50 am September 11, 2019
Presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke says it is a fundamental “right” for individuals to live near their place of employment and that wealthy Americans should “be forced” to live among the poor.

“Living close to work shouldn’t be a luxury for the rich. It’s a right for everyone,” the former Texas congressman tweeted Monday evening.

The Democrat’s tweet also included a video further explaining his position.

“Here’s the tough thing to talk about, though we must. Rich people are gonna have to allow — or be forced to allow — lower-income people to live near them, which is what we fail to do in this country right now,” Mr. O’Rourke says in the campaign clip.

Mr. O’Rourke then claims lower-income Americans must drive “one, two, three hours in either direction to get to their jobs, very often minimum wage jobs, so they’re working two or three of them right now.”

The candidate offers high-speed rail and transit as an initiative to “make sure that if you do not have a car, do not want to use a car you will not need to have one, or you will not be penalized for not having one right now.”

Timothy Meads, a writer for the conservative website Townhall, blasted the alleged “right” and Mr. O’Rourke’s pitch to potential voters.

“Beto continues to show that the new platform of the left simply means free stuff,” Mr. Meads wrote Tuesday. His idea of a ‘right’ is not based in natural law, but in whatever sounds good at the time.”

11 Comments

baitfish
baitfish
8:32 am September 11, 2019 at 8:32 am

This guy lowers the collective IQ every time he opens his mouth.

Richard Pierce
Richard Pierce
8:57 am September 11, 2019 at 8:57 am

Do Democrats have to prove they are total idiots before they can run for office?

backpacker
backpacker
9:01 am September 11, 2019 at 9:01 am

Move the poor people next to the Obama’s on Martha’s Vineyard and next to the Clinton’s in the Hamptons. Let Obama and Clinton deal with the crime. Beto BOZO, you and your social engineering. Shove the social engineering up your you know what, Beto FAKE LATINO BOZO.

    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    9:44 am September 11, 2019 at 9:44 am

    ” wealthy Americans should “be forced” to live among the poor.”

    This only applies to Republicans.

    The demonic Socialist Liberal Democrats will be exempt from this. 👿 👿 👿

    AmVetUSA
    AmVetUSA
    9:49 am September 11, 2019 at 9:49 am

    Most people really are responsible for their own destinies. I live in a nice neighborhood and moved here as a result of an ugly four letter word — WORK!!

harling
harling
9:05 am September 11, 2019 at 9:05 am

YACS: Yet Another Control Scheme

440volt
440volt
9:10 am September 11, 2019 at 9:10 am

If I were king of the forest…..

capricorn1
capricorn1
9:15 am September 11, 2019 at 9:15 am

how many times can you say you are a idiot beta?

Ted Perry
Ted
9:27 am September 11, 2019 at 9:27 am

Once this dumbass realizes he has to live among the poor he’ll change the definition of rich.

proudrealamerican
proudrealamerican
9:38 am September 11, 2019 at 9:38 am

Moron Beto is practicing his comedy act before he is thrown out of running for office. Guess we will see him on the Moron Comedy channel in the future.

jjb54
jjb54
9:40 am September 11, 2019 at 9:40 am

Wow ….

First – What does DICTATOR mean? It means they ( Dictator ) tells YOU THE PEOPLE how you will live, what you will do and now WHERE you can live. I also see that we would be even told what we could EAT and NOT eat.

So – Robert O. You sir are wanting to be a DICTATOR!

NO THANKS! This is AMERICA!

