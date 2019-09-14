Home » News

O’Rourke called the FBI on a TX congressman who he says tweeted a ‘death threat’

GOPUSA StaffEl Paso Times (TX) Posted On 6:55 am September 14, 2019
HOUSTON — During Thursday’s Democratic debate, presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke renewed his call for the buyback of military-style assault weapons. That message was met with what O’Rourke called a “death threat” from one Texas Republican lawmaker.

State Rep. Briscoe Cain, a tea party conservative from the Houston area, tweeted “My AR is ready for you Robert Francis,” using the El Paso Democrat’s given first and middle names, in response to O’Rourke’s “hell yes” proclamation that “we’re going to take your AR-15.”

O’Rourke’s tweet parroted a statement he made in Thursday’s debate at Texas Southern University, where he was asked about his stance.

At about 11 p.m., O’Rourke said Cain’s tweet was a death threat in a tweet of his own.

“Clearly, you shouldn’t own an AR-15 — and neither should anyone else,” he said.

Cain tweeted back: “You’re a child Robert Francis”

On Thursday after the debate ended, O’Rourke was asked about Cain’s comment during a press gaggle.

“I hadn’t heard of him,” O’Rourke said after being told about Cain’s tweet.

“At the end of the day, I believe that Briscoe Cain is going to follow the law,” he said. “And we have a very deliberate democratic process to adopt these laws, and I expect us to go through it. But I expect this process for the first time to not be dominated by the NRA, to include the voices of Moms who demand action, students who are marching for our lives, and every day Americans who are sick and tired of what’s happening.”

Cain’s original tweet was removed from Twitter and Twitter confirmed the tweet violated its rules.

O’Rourke’s campaign reported the tweet to the FBI, the former congressman told CNN Friday morning.

“Anytime you have somebody threatening to use violence against somebody in this country to resolve a political issue, really for any reason, that’s a matter for law enforcement,” O’Rourke said.

The FBI’s national press office did not confirm whether they were investigating the tweet.

“To protect the privacy of people who contact the FBI, we cannot confirm or deny any particular contact or the potential existence of an investigation,” a statement from the FBI states. “As a general matter, though, allegations of criminal conduct are reviewed by the FBI for their merit, with consideration of any applicable federal laws. When warranted, the FBI takes appropriate action.”

Cain, who was elected to represent House District 128 in 2016, is a member of the Texas Freedom Caucus, which is made up of a group of of House tea party conservatives. He supports policies like “limited government, less regulation, increased transparency, the value of life, and traditional family values,” according to his website.

Cain took to Facebook on Friday, where he said the tweet was a reference to the motto “Come And Take It.”

“If you don’t understand that Robert Francis, you’ve spent too much time in DC,” he wrote in the post.

Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, shared that post on Twitter and came to Cain’s defense.

“My friend (Briscoe Cain) was suspended from Twitter, so I am sharing his latest post,” he wrote. “His original tweet was not a threat, but a reference to the “Come And Take It” motto. What is scary is what some people can justify doing to him over a Tweet!”

Cain said in a text that he was suspended from Twitter. A photo he provided stated he had limited use of the account, including no tweets for 12 hours.

When asked if the account had been suspended, a spokesperson for the social media company said it had not and pointed to a section of Twitter’s website that states “if a Tweet was found to be in violation of our rules, and has yet to be deleted by the person who Tweeted it, we will hide it behind a notice. The account will remain locked until the Tweet is removed.”

Other Texas lawmakers were among those to respond to the exchange on social media.

“For everyone new to Texas politics… None of us are really surprised by Briscoe’s tweet,” wrote Texas Rep. Gene Wu, D-Houston. “Normal reaction in #txlege would be roughly: “Yep. He does that. He don’t know no better. Whatcha gonna do?”

It also elicited a response from Democratic Rep. Mary González, who is part of the El Paso delegation.

“In case you forgot, people were just killed in El Paso,” she said in the tweet. “People were murdered. The language you are using and the way you are using it is dangerous. We need leaders who want to change our culture of violence.”

USA Today staff writer Rebecca Morin contributed to this report.

Eleanor Dearman covers the Texas Capitol and politics for the USA TODAY Network Austin Bureau and the El Paso Times.

12 Comments

backpacker
backpacker
8:12 am September 14, 2019 at 8:12 am

“At the end of the day”, Beto Fake Latino BOZO, you are an educated idiot and the sheep that follow you, are exactly what Vladimir Lenin stated: “The people that follow me are useful idiots”. Beto Fake Latino BOZO, you are in favor of murdering babies in the womb and murdering babies that have just been born, you defend the mothers that are aborting / murdering their babies in the womb and mothers that allow their newborns to be murdered and you have the gall to talk about taking away our rights, our Second Amendment rights? Beto BOZO, sounds to me like you are an accessory to murder! Oh, Beto, since you suffer from “white privilege”, go back to where your ancestors came from. Hey Beto, would that be Mexico, where your ancestors came from, since you are a “Fake Latino”? By the way Beto BOZO, I think we should build gallows on the border for the traitors in our country, who want open borders. You wouldn’t know any clown liberals, who are for open borders, would you Beto BOZO?

America weeps
America weeps
9:17 am September 14, 2019 at 9:17 am

Anyone with half a brain knows that no violence was intended here. The tweet was clearly a response to Beto’s debate rant about taking away peoples guns in violation of their second amendment rights of which he cares not at all.
The most disturbing aspect of this is not even Beto spinning it which shouldnt surprise anyone, but rather how quickly the propaganda machine of the left leaps into action to support the deception.
First Twitter bans the author effectively silencing his ability to respond, while allowing the liar free reign to continue spewing lies and manipulations.
“Anytime you have somebody threatening to use violence against somebody in this country to resolve a political issue, really for any reason, that’s a matter for law enforcement,” O’Rourke said.
Then another subversive liberal democrat comes out with a statement to validate the lie by tying the tweet to a horrific event to which there is no original relationship at all.
“In case you forgot, people were just killed in El Paso,” she said in the tweet.
Next the mainstream media runs with it, taking it further and further out of context until every non thinking liberal dullard is convinced that guns are evil and anyone who owns one or values their constitutional rights is a terrorist or white supremist.
This is how the left operates and of course how the violence really starts.

    jumpercable
    jumpercable
    10:16 am September 14, 2019 at 10:16 am

    That’s exactly why I will not have anything to do with Twitter, Facebook, or any social media group that caters only to the left. Since I don’t share their beliefs, there’s no reason for them to reap the rewards of my views (since they can limit whatever they want). How much money would these communist groups lose if everybody that thought like I did decided to bow out? This man O’Rourke doomed his campaign by saying exactly what he intended to do. Even stupid democrats know that talk like that will doom your chances. I prefer to remain quiet and distant.

Steven L. Cady
Steven L. Cady
9:44 am September 14, 2019 at 9:44 am

The Liberal Democratic Communist party will do anything to push their agenda. Beto would ignore the 2nd Amendment if he could get away with it. If they get into power and push an agenda that ignores the 2nd Amendment, there will be a blood bath.

proudrealamerican
proudrealamerican
9:49 am September 14, 2019 at 9:49 am

Beto you are a stupid P-ssy child. You are a total jerk. If you are not smart enough to know a sarcastic joke when you hear it you certainly are not smart enough to be Pres or anything else. You are not worth listening to except to laugh at. I hate to say you are from Texas because you certainly do not act like a Texan. Don’t feel insulted as you only insult yourself every time you open your mouth.

Frank Brown
Frank W Brown
9:50 am September 14, 2019 at 9:50 am

The ACTUAL threat came from bobbieBOY o’rourke, he’s gonna take our guns away, THAT’S a THREAT, Mr. FBI, go look at this CLOWN and charge him for simply being a stupid

AmVetUSA
AmVetUSA
9:55 am September 14, 2019 at 9:55 am

Great idea, backpacker. Gallows, built especially for all the anti American traitors in our government!

ErnieLane
ErnieLane
10:02 am September 14, 2019 at 10:02 am

That wasn’t a death threat at all, but O’Rourke’s death would make this a better country.

ConservativeNotRepublican
ConservativeNotRepublican
10:17 am September 14, 2019 at 10:17 am

You see, this is the attitude of the totalitarian communist liberal. If you display any objection to the fact that they want to deny you your rights, then that is reason enough for them to claim that because you display said objection, that you should not have that right to begin with.

You are expected to comply and remain silent because they are your masters. Any display of emotion about their evil, demonstrates to them that you are not worthy of having that right.

Molon Labe, beta child….Molon Labe.

rdbaird
rdbaird
10:28 am September 14, 2019 at 10:28 am

Mommy, he talked bad to me… boohoo… please tell him to leave me alone… booooohoooo…

Pam Johnson
Pam Johnson
10:30 am September 14, 2019 at 10:30 am

If the FBI didn’t arrest Kathy Griffin for her threat against the president then beto whiny report shouldn’t be taken serious. Beto, the dirt eating woman dress wearing Looney need locked up in a mental hospital or arrested for treason. Beto is a danger to America ‘s freedoms and rights. All democrats are a danger to the American people ‘s freedoms and rights.

catheysway
catheysway
10:32 am September 14, 2019 at 10:32 am

O’Rourke must be kin to AOC they are both about as dumb as dumb can be. They are not worth listening to unless you need a laugh or two. Come on people Democrats have changed, they are no longer for America ,they treat the citizens like criminals and illegals like they are better then we are,This country was built on the constitution and the Democrats are trying to tear apart our constitution to suit their evil ways, lets not let them, vote them all out in 2020

Leave a Reply