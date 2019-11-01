O’Rourke berated by Newtown woman: ‘You’re here to hijack this town!’

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke was angrily confronted by a woman in Newtown, Connecticut, who accused the former congressman of using the city as a political prop for his gun confiscation plan.

Mr. O’Rourke on Wednesday visited the community still grieving from the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting to discuss his gun violence prevention plan, which includes a federal mandatory buyback of all assault-style firearms.

Rebecca Carnes, a President Trump supporter who identified herself as a “third-generation” Newtown resident, stood up during the discussion and yelled at the former congressman for trying to take guns from law-abiding Americans.

“You’re here to hijack this town and try and make an issue out of getting guns out of good people’s hands that can make a difference. And you know that, Beto,” she said, according to video captured by Fox 61. “It’s about mental health and it’s about this war on boys and masculinity. You’re bulls–t by being here! Shame on you, Beto!”

“What do you have to say about mental health? What do you have to say about urban violence?” she continued. “You don’t care. The Democrats have been in charge of urban communities and cities for decades. The Democrats have failed. … Trump 2020, he’s saving the world!”

Ms. Carnes continued her rant for “a few minutes” before she sat down and eventually left, NBC Connecticut reported.

It is not clear from the video whether Mr. O’Rourke tried to talk to the woman. According to Fox 61, the former congressman didn’t get into specifics about his gun policy.

