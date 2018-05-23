Oregon student sues school district over right to wear pro-border wall shirt

A Liberty High School senior is suing his school, the principal and school district, claiming his First Amendment rights were violated when he was told by an administrator to go home or cover up a T-shirt that promoted President Donald Trump’s demand for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Addison Barnes is seeking an injunction stopping the Hillsboro School District from enforcing school dress codes “in a manner inconsistent with” the First Amendment and an order allowing him to wear the banned shirt to Liberty High School. The lawsuit, filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Portland, also seeks an undisclosed amount of money in damages.
The shirt’s logo: “Donald J. Trump Border Wall Construction Co.” Under the logo it said, “The wall just got 10 feet taller.”
Barnes wore the shirt sometime this school year to his first period “People and Politics” class, where immigration was going to be the topic of discussion, the lawsuit said. Assistant principal Amanda Ryan-Fear took Barnes out of the class and told him to cover the shirt because at least one other student and a teacher said they were offended by it.
Barnes covered the shirt and returned to class, but then decided to uncover it minutes later. Ryan-Fear sent a security guard to escort the teen from class to her office, the lawsuit said.
According to the court document, Ryan-Fear threatened Barnes with suspension for “defiance” and reiterated that he couldn’t wear the shirt because it offended students. Barnes was told to cover up the shirt for the rest of the day or go home. He chose to go home, the lawsuit said.
“This was unconstitutional,” the lawsuit said. “The First Amendment protects students’ right to speak on political or societal issues — including the right to express what school officials may consider unpopular or controversial opinions, or viewpoints that might make other students uncomfortable.”
Barnes’ decision to leave the school was initially noted as a suspension, but that was changed after Barnes and his father met with Ryan-Fear and Principal Greg Timmons a few days later. Barnes was told not to wear the shirt to school again or he could be subject to discipline, including suspension.
The shirt didn’t considerably disrupt or interfere with work at the school or the rights of other students, the lawsuit said. Barnes was trying to “comment on a national debate about a serious political and societal issue,” through his attire, according to the court papers.
The lawsuit said the school has allowed opposite viewpoints on immigration. One of Barnes’ teachers once displayed a sign in front of the classroom that said, “Sanctuary City, Welcome Home.”
The ideas conveyed by the sign could have caused students including Barnes to be offended, threatened or uncomfortable, the lawsuit said.
“By muffling one side of the debate while allowing the other side to magnify their voice with a megaphone, Defendants’ actions constitute viewpoint-based discrimination.”
The Hillsboro School District declined comment on the lawsuit Monday. Among the attorneys representing Barnes is Oregon House Minority Leader Republican Michael McLane.
— Everton Bailey Jr.
The idea that offensive speech has to be censored is so alien to America. It has been popularized in this country by millions immigrants from (former) Soviet Union and vicinity. Unfortunately, cultural Marxists (who transplanted themselves to the U.S. from Germany after WWII) facilitated imposition of censorship in institutions of public education.
The main reason for censorship in schools and universities is to insulate students from views and ideas that are critical of the Leftist ideology that is being peddled there by the Left-leaning teachers and faculty (vast majority). Such insulation is necessary in order to turn public education into a system of incubators of Leftist activists.
Meanwhile, teaching the students useful things, like English, math, science, etc., as well as proper civics, American culture, etc., have been grossly neglected. As a result, way too many graduates have substandard academic skills, and some of them resort to killing their (former) classmates.
The above should be enough for rational people to rid American public education system of its Left bias. Schools and universities must stop censoring and begin teaching.
Here is more on this subject:
https://canadafreepress.com/article/liberty-vs-liberalism
While I agree wholeheartedly that the young man’s Rights were violated, a school isn’t the place for displaying one’s personal opinions.
Schools are meant for learning, not disruptive clothing, signage or biased teaching.
But why do they allow and indeed encourage certain”opinions” and come down like a ton of bricks on others? They happily organize antigun anti NRA rallies but a teacher who merely raised even the possibility of having a similar pro-Life rally was fired.
You’re kidding, right??? Never heard of the Day of Silence?? This is the single most offensive day in the school calendar year!! Conservative students everywhere are forced to put up with all kinds of offensive signage, t-shirts, lies for an entire day that is school sanctioned and the teachers participate in it. My daughter was harrassed all day by other students for not participating in it. So don’t give me this hogwash about disruptive blah blah blah.
Hogwash. School is all about facts AND OPINIONS. Nobody has a “right” not to be offended because people will choose to “be offended” by just about anything, so do we forbid EVERYTHING? Just more crap from the CULTURAL COMMUNISTS.
What are you talking about? Everyone else is doing it about their views. Where in the U.S. Constitution are amendments limited to a time, a place, or subject matter. Free speech is free!
It’s been popularized by people coming from third world s***holes as well as the old USSR etc. No traditions of freedom; and aided and abetted by communist/marxist “teachers” on the new fascist left, a lot of them homegrown.
Your commentary is right on. We need a SCOTUS decision on this and public schools need to be ordered that they cannot takes sides but must allow all points of view.
That whole Left Coast has steadily gone downhill! Maybe the good people, with Conservative tendencies will leave and the rest of the Leftists can have fun with the leftovers!
Easier said than done. Do you want them to abandon their homesteads, quit jobs, and sentimental attachments they may have. and leave this part of the U.S. to the invading hordes and their neo-Marxist enablers?
So we should stay and be speedbumps to invading socialist hordes? I guess that is a good description of how we feel out here on the left coast.
At the age of 71, my husband and I did just that. Couldn’t stand the extreme liberal dimocrats, or the dope growing foreigners (from Russia, Bulgaria and South America) any longer. Left all our friends, family and those who passed on before us and went to a state where we could own guns, and where we could wear them openly if we wanted to. We made new friends and absolutely love our new state. So, it can be done and let the loonies have CA and the entire west coast, and construct the wall along the western border of NV and ID as well as along the Mexican border! As far as the high school student goes, he didn’t intimidate the rest of the class, so they are just going to let one student call the shots? Bravo to the young man for standing his ground! Why does it take a teenager to be the adult in this? Shame on the teacher and administrators of that school!
With this kind of attitude, our ancestors would have given away America to the Red Coats.
Do you have the noun “resistance” in your vocabulary?
A_Reader, we did resist them for years, but when the majority of the state voted in Jerry Brown and his group, it became a losing battle and when marijuana was legalized, the battle was lost—especially in the area that I come from, which is Redwood Country or as it is more commonly referred to—the Green Triangle. Unless you have lived through and in that disgusting industry, don’t lecture me on giving up.
In this context it could be active or passive. Laying down napping, hoping to slow them down or, actively throwing our bodies in front of the advancing hordes trying to buy time for the rest of the county.
We prefer to be viewed as the active type of speedbumps. Like the Alamo with a dry sense of humor. Hope it ends up better for us. At least this time it isn’t the Mexican army with fixed bayonets.
Actually Darby, it is an invading Mexican army of illegals voting in your elections and nullifying the votes of legal American citizens with the blessing of democrat politicians everywhere.
The whole idea that radical progressive or liberal teachers are able to preach their beliefs to their captive audience students, like the democRAT bit*h that had her students singing “Barack Hussein Obama, Mmmmm, Mmmmm, Mmmmmm, right before she cowardly retired, is against all, that’s ALL, American ideals.
This administrator and this teacher should both be either dismissed or sanctioned with notes put in their records.
This is indoctrination similar to that in Russia or North Korea.
It cannot be allowed to continue !
As long as the Federal Government doesn’t have to pay for their illegals and their lazy people.
As a fourth-generation native Oregonian (a rare breed anymore) my husband and I are considering moving out. The anti-retirement taxes and the ultra liberal politicos get harder to deal with every year. But we wouldn’t actually have to build a wall between WA, OR, and CA and the rest of the country. We could build a wall right down the crest of the Sierra Nevadas and the Cascades and wall off most of the libtards. That part of the country could secede from the Union and become a new Caliphate or whatever the eff they want to be, and I could live in the eastern half of my beloved state which is mostly peopled with constitutionally supportive conservatives.
So please don’t blame the leftist idiocy spouted by the socialistic metropolitan areas on the rest of us. We are treading water as fast as we can and fighting as hard as we can. But sometimes, it is wisdom to truly see a lost cause when it stares you in the face and to fall back to a defensible position to preserve life and sanity.
If you all believe in prayer, we could sure use some.
Oh mommy,daddy he has a shirt in favor of the wall on the border. Oh I feel so bad it hurts me, what about PC I thought we sold that crap to the the Americans, we done so great screwing up America using, is it over. Oh I have to lay down tomorrow is my 16 the birthday and I have to demonstrate somewhere tomorrow. What the hell have we got out there.
The ironic thing is that the teacher that was offended and the principal probably were the same people that wore “make love not war” t shirts during Vietnam as a protest against the war. This kid is merely protesting against the invasion of illegals.
Mommy and daddy came back from canada and prezidunt carter gave them AMNESTY and then PARDONED THEM.
What carter should have done was issued a statement:
“When cowards run away to foreign shores during times of war, the RENOUNCE THEIR CITIZENSHIP, and have no “home” to return to.”
They trained their retarded offsprung to be USELESS TRASH and infiltrate the government and the education system to RE-EDUCATE the nations Children into HATE AMERICA FIRST!
I agree with you since 1986 the INVASION of 22 million plus ILLEGAL ALIENS have entered our once great country and now we have President Trump that wants to correct that and wants to deport the ILLEGAL ALIENS back to their own countries.
Never mind all the political rhetoric, where do I get that T Shirt!!
Check out a website called “gunshowtees”; it’s also on ebay. And I’m with ya, I’m probably going to get one, too. And I live in California, so I’m sure to p!ss off a LOT of people with it. Well, hopefully, anyway.
Being required to sue to obtain one’s First Amendment rights is unacceptable and beyond the reach of many financially challenged individuals. This Lawsuit should not only ask for damages it needs to demand that the Principal, Teacher(s) and Administration involved in the denial of this student’s 1st Amendment rights be FIRED without recourse for reinstatement or hiring anywhere within the state of Oregon.
It is time for Teachers and Administrators to pay a serious personal penalty for violating Student rights… these miscreants of Constitutional liberty currently are defended using state funds and suffer no personal penalty or loss if they loose the suit… it is time to fire them … it is time too suspend them without pay, while this case works its way through the courts.
Clearly, and very thoroughly the U.S. Supreme Court has already decided this kind of case in some of most offensive and profane speech case in Hustler Magazine, Inc. v. Falwell, 485 U.S. 46 (1988). A huge number of court cases have held that students free speech rights do not end at the gate or front door of the school. Back in the day, I wore t-shirts with “Jésus est mon Seigneur” and “La prière change les choses, surtout toi.” I was sent to the principle’s office and he asked me to make the announcements each morning and told me I could keep wearing the shirts as did my football and basketball coaches. But, these are PC snowflake days, we must not offend even one snowflake. I hope the young man wins the suit not only for his freedoms but also for others in the future.
the ‘snowflakes’ are the sons and daughter of the Vietnam War COWARDS then ran to foreign shores and hid until carter welcomed all those COMMUNIST VOTERS back into the democrat voter rolls.
And they SIT AT THE FRONT of the class, with the blackboard behind them.
It is their job to teach the children of America to HATE AMERICA FIRST!
What is on display are the views liberals hold dear (almost wrote principles but using force to bring others to your view is the very antithesis of a principle) and they are anti-American, and everyone must be silenced to conform to their ideology, on pain of punishment.
This is nothing more than how dictators run things. Shut up or be jailed
So, it’s okay for the teacher and principal to offend him, tell him he’s not welcome in the school, ostracize him, and ridicule his viewpoint…but it’s not okay for him to even have a viewpoint they disagree with?
Not sure how – in America – that’s supposed to work.
This lawsuit will be brief, successful and very profitable for the student and his parents, and you won’t hear a word about it on the media.
I love to wear controversial t-shirts. And every time I put one on, I go over in my head what I am going to say when someone comments negatively on it. A few have, and I’ve answered back. But most of the time I get amazing support. I wear pro-gun, pro-God, pro-life, pro-military shirts all the time. Even in this communistically inclined city of Portland, Oregon, I get a LOT of positive comments.
So put on those shirts and have those answers in your head and ready to answer back. It is empowering to respond to idiot comments in a calm and logical manner. It makes their heads explode.
The offended student and the offended teacher should have been sent home also. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.
I hope that when we build the wall, not only will it be 50 feet tall but also 50 feet deep so the burrowing rats cannot dig under it.
I’ve been saying the same thing!!!
End DACA, End Chain Migration, End Anchor babies, Make E-Verify MANDATORY, REDUCE the number of legal immigrants entering the USA, CLOSE LOOPHOLES in our immigration laws, End TPS, Build the Wall, and ENFORCE our current immigration laws.
The US is a free country and anyone, even morons, are allowed to be moons! Let the public, who also has the right to judge, mock, criticize or otherwise comment on their free expression, do so!
Unfortunately, this is yet another example of lib snowflake mentality. A person can wear any kind of apparel sporting a political message as long as it passes their PC criteria of acceptable. In this case, it’s debatable that anyone other than the teacher was offended. Please show me where in our Constitution that it defines one’s right to not be offended. Snowflakes, grow up! There will always be people who disagree with you and when you deny them the right to publicly express their opinion, you are initiating the basis for a buildup of resentment and anger. It is the condition of our poltical discourse today. It has our society on a downward spiral and as a nation we need to do better.
As a former Oregon public school student, teacher, then Elementary Principal at Brookings, Central Point, then at Rocky Boy Montana (Chippewa – Cree Public school on the reservation) over a period of six years (SOU – BS Elem; UO – M.Ed + Or Prin Cert) I think the young man has ample grounds to sue the Hillsboro School District. Part of the problem with the public schools nationwide is the union control of both teachers and principals, going far beyond local control by local school boards. There is way too much oppression of free speech under the First Amendment. Union control has no place in government entities whether it be local, state or national government. Government jobs are far more secure than private jobs. Government, since the beginning of our nation, has always, it seems, only expanded, and never gotten smaller. We also know that government retirement programs are governed by union controlled salaries and hourly wage rates. The only solution I see is an Amendment V Convention of States (COS). “A Solution as Big as the Problem.”
Liberals win by smiling and telling you they do not lie. When you believe them, that is.
I am not surprised a school in a liberal left coast state would prohibit an amendment of our constitution.