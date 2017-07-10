Oregon Lawmakers Vote to Take Guns Away From ‘High-Risk’ Individuals

SALEM — In a rare development even for Democrat-dominated Oregon, lawmakers in both the state House and Senate have agreed to a new policy limiting gun use. The measure, passed Thursday, allows family members and police officers to petition for guns to be taken away from a people who show risk of harming themselves or others.
Senate Bill 719 narrowly passed the House 31-28, with no support from Republicans and “no” votes by three Democrats. It now heads to Gov. Kate Brown, whose largest 2016 individual campaign donor supports gun safety measures, for her signature.
Under the bill, a judge could issue an “extreme risk protection order” against a person deemed at risk of committing suicide or shooting others. The person would have 24 hours to hand over their guns to law enforcement before having officers take them away.
The policy is similar to one approved overwhelmingly by Washington voters in 2016 and modeled on court orders protecting victims of domestic violence.
But the bill pitted Oregon lawmakers against each other, with some firmly for or against the proposal, citing a need to prevent suicides and shootings or to uphold Second Amendment gun rights.
Making matters more complicated is that the bill’s author, Sen. Brian Boquist, R-Dallas, drafted the measure after his own stepson, U.S. Navy veteran Sethan Sprague, committed suicide in 2016. The bill passed the Senate in May only after an emotional debate during which Boquist made an impassioned plea that senators pass the measure in an attempt to help veterans struggling with suicidal thoughts.
The bill had appeared stalled in the House, but reached the floor for a vote in the last hours of the annual session.
“This is not an end-all-be-all to our mental health crisis, our suicide crisis,” bill carrier House Majority Leader Jennifer Williamson, D-Portland, said Thursday. But, she said, allowing extreme risk protection orders could “help address that crisis.” She cited statistics showing that hundreds of Oregonians die each year from turning guns on themselves.
“This bill is not a panacea,” said Rep. Paul Evans, D-Monmouth, a U.S. Army veteran. But, he lauded the bill’s “procedure and process” of requiring a hearing in front of a judge to issue an extreme risk protection order.
Evans said those orders offer “another option for families who realize something needs to change and don’t want to see a loved one hurt themselves or others.”
Affected gun owners would get their weapons back after the order expires or they win at an appeal hearing.
House Minority Leader Mike McLane, R-Powell Butte, said it was difficult for him to oppose the bill because he knows it’s meant to help people. But he said he feared Oregonians’ rights would be infringed by judges ordering their guns taken away.
“People do have rights,” McLane said, “even when the choices they make are wrong.”
Rep. Jeff Barker, D-Aloha, didn’t sugar coat his criticism. The bill is “poorly written,” said Barker, a retired police lieutenant.
He pointed out that lawmakers had the chance to pass other gun control bills this session that he said would have been better. One would have made sure a background check is completed before a gun sale. Another would have ensured domestic abusers can’t buy guns. Both were on Gov. Kate Brown’s agenda but died without a vote.
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, a gun control proponent, contributed $250,000 to Brown last year. Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun control group co-founded by Bloomberg, last year donated $15,000 to Williamson’s campaign and $102,500 to the House Democratic Caucus.
Supporting gun control measures has had consequences for lawmakers in previous years. Opponents of such polities gathered thousands of signatures in an effort to recall Sen. Floyd Prozanski, D-Eugene, and then-Rep. Val Hoyle, also a Eugene Democrat, after they shepherded a bill to mandate background checks for gun purchases in 2015. But the signature drives ultimately fell short and Prozanski remains in the Legislature.
— Gordon R. Friedman
Do I think crazy people should have guns? No. Are there other ways to harm people other than with a gun? Yes. Do we take cars, knives, baseball bats, archery equipment, etc. away from crazy people? No. There is no way this law will have have it’s intended effect, but there will be unintended consequences, you can count on it.
“Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.” …. Benjamin Franklin
And who gets to decide if someone’s ‘high risk’? Just a family member making a report? A psychologist??
If someone’s deemed high risk, what do they have to, to prove they are not? AND if eventually they DO prove it, do they get their guns back?? Doubt it.
I see a huge legal issue with this decision, and future HIPAA problems. How do they know someone is a suicide risk? Physicians and hospitals are not allowed to share the medical, and especially mental health information. Will decisions be made on actual fact, or feelings?
When I worked for a large regional hospital group the physic ward had its own departments for medical records, billing, collections, cash posting, etc. None of their information was managed by the one large department that covered all facilities for financial or medical records. Yet Oregon thinks they will be able to legally obtain this information? If they cannot, then their efforts will have no footing.
…and who determines, if a gun owner is, “risk of harming themselves or others.” All they have to do is start classifying gun owners as “mentally ill,” and POOF- no more guns. How about the Feds in the IRS claiming “extremist groups” like Christians and Conservatives ineligible for 501 c3 non profit status? Who does not think that this can happen at the state level? All it takes is one idiot in power and bye-bye 2nd Amendment.
Remember when even Vets were labeled by the Dems are “terrorists” and all had mental health issues and therefore shouldn’t be allowed to carry guns? This is the intended end-game. Take away those who were trained in guns away and it makes it easier to control the citizenry.
I do, which is why i am firmly against this or ANY OTHER law similarly designed to remove a person’s guns without proper due process..
“Ituser”, Remember the Democrat who showed the way for Democrats everywhere: “It all depends on what the meaning of [Due Process] is”? Apparently that method of obfuscation applies to more than just lying in a court deposition, or in swearing to the American public that, ” … I did not have sex with that woman, … “.
My thoughts exactly. As I read the article I wondered just how is it determined that an individual poses such a threat? The opinion of family and friends? An evaluation by a psychiatrist? Their personal physician? Based upon what criteria-they own a gun therefore they pose a risk to themselves or to others or they have expressed suicidal intentions and now are alarmingly cheerful or they voted for a Republican candidate and are obviously wacko? Be very careful what laws you enact-the slippery slope to tyranny is all too easy to tumble down.
I live in Washington state which passed a similar law last year. Any of the people that you cited can set the hearing in motion that can lead to confiscation of an individuals firearms. In my mind that is a blatant violation of the spirt and intent of the Second Amendment, but then I believe that the 27 words of the Second Amendment is the only firearms legislation that the Framers had in mind. They didn’t write the Constitution with the idea that it would be outmoded and need “enhanced” “changed” “updated” or to use a word that seems to be all the rage these days, “meddled” with in order to “stay current” or even to keep up with technology advancements, such as the metallic cartridge for example. (they have been around since the 1800’s).The demented idea that the Constitution limits ownership of firearms to the weapons that were available in 1789 is as intolerable as the idea that a judge should be able to decide if your rights can be suspended on the word or opinion of family and friends, an evaluation by a psychiatrist, or the opinion of their personal physician.
I am hopeful that these laws will be before the Supreme Court at some point in the near future, where they should be struck down.
And being we STILL have yet to see anyone in the IRS ent to jail or even given a pink slip for that gross violation of laws with that targetting, i have FULL faith that this law WILL BE abused..
The problem with the bill, is an anti – gun person or a politician in government, who is anti – gun, could state that a perfectly sane person is mentally ill, so that person’s gun would be taken away from them. This is a back way attempt at gun control.
“High Risk Individuals” to me would be criminals. Will Oregon be taking guns away from criminals?!
There are no criminals in Oregon, only poor people who made a mistake…but apologized…so all is forgiven and Kumbaya is resumed.
I think you are a high risk individual because of the mean spirited sarcasm in your text. If you have any guns, I recommend you prepare to surrender them to the police I am notifying. If you don’t, that means we WILL subdue you to get them and then arrest you, after beating the snot out of you, for obstructing justice. Just what a depressed person needs. DOES ANYONE IN GOVERNMENT THINK ANYMORE ABOUT ANYONE BUT THEMSELVES. This is a selfish father’s attempt to relieve himself of HIS guilt. SHAME!
“will Oregon be taking guns away from criminals”? Of course not!
On the other hand, suicidal people are intent on killing themselves. A gun is merely one tool in an arsenal of ways to kill oneself. Taking away a gun simply channels them to all the other tools at their disposal (pills, hanging, knives, etc).
This is a gun grab, pure and simple from law-abiding individuals and is a flagrant in-your-face to the 2nd amendment that we all know it is!
The chilling thing is, one merely has to be accused of acting suicidal or depressed and a court can order your guns be confiscated. Good luck on that long appeal process. I guarantee that one will go from suicidal to murderous intent by the end of it!
I was going to point this out in a separate comment, but Oregon was the leader, I believe, in legalizing suicide. Of course, their “Safeguards” insure that you have to go to a doctor and ask for the “Medication”, etc. I guess you can only exercise your “Right” to end your life if you have the permission of both the state and the AMA. (I wonder, do doctors charge for this “Service”? Does the state collect a “Fee”?)
No cause those criminals don’t REGISTER their guns they bought from bob on the street. So no proof they have any is listed in the govt’s databases..
The guidelines will allow anyone you don’t like to be considered high-risk. One more attempt to bypass the 2nd amendment. Try and take our 2nd amendment from texans and find out how high risk we all are.
Perhaps, Texas Sheepdog, you haven’t noticed that Joe Straus and his fellow anti-gunners, anti-Second Amendment shills for Soros and Bloomberg, (in exchange for their generous “contributions”), have once again killed Constitutional Carry. If Governor Abbott ignores that by failing, as he has thus far, to include it on the agenda for the Special Session, THEN more Texans might, just might, be inspired to change the character roster in the Legislature.
Amen. Straus is the worst thing to be spawned in Texas since Lyndon B. Johnson. I see little difference between him and the rest of the lefty loons, party affiliation be damned.
Wow. The Left-Coast Loonies strike again. It never ceases to astonish, the unabashed radicalism imposed upon citizens (who voted for them, after all) that nullifies Constitutional guarantees and inures to THEM the ultimate judgment as to the legitimacy of their brazen actions. Of course, it’s all in the name of “public safety,” and couched in carefully chosen and crafted language that describes sh** as sugar. There will surely be major challenges to this newest bit of personal freedom revocation by politicians who just KNOW their view of the world is superior to everybody else’s and that their opinions are not only sacrosanct, but infallibly correct. The hubris is stunning.
This is why if an asteroid flew in and wiped out Oregon, CA and Wa, i wouldn’t shed a single bloody tear for the millions of lives lost…
Dern yer hide, doced! I won’t ever be able to listen that classic R&R song, “Brown Sugar” and quite enjoy it in the same way again. (LOL!)
Everyone who believes that taking guns from the mentally unstable solves mental illness. The problem seems to be that money is not available to adequately treat the mind sick. Further, history tells me that that the highest risk individuals in a totalitarian entity/culture is a power hungry law maker.
And had it not been for the libtards SHUTTING DOWN many insane asylums and reducing the budgets to TREAT insane people, this wouldn’t be as much of an issue as it now days is!
“This bill is not a panacea,” said Rep. Paul Evans, D-Monmouth, a U.S. Army veteran. But, he lauded the bill’s “procedure and process” of requiring a hearing in front of a judge to issue an extreme risk protection order.
Just one liberal judge away from annihilation of an individual’s 2’nd amendment right. And we are talking about Oregon, AKA Northern Mexifornistan. Anyone with an axe to grind against an individual can level a charge of 51/50, and in a matter of hours have an individual disarmed completely against his/her will.
Or worse, locked up cause they refused..
This new law is , when you can have your rights infringed by “hearsay” from ANYONE without even have a chance to defend themselves before losing their rights! The Rule of Law is DEAD in Oregon, time to turn out the extreme left politicians that don’t recognise the 2nd amendment OR the Rule of Law per the Constitution of the USA!
While we have the right, and usually the justification, to lambaste the Lefty-Loonies who so brazenly undermine and circumvent Constitutional guarantees and basic citizen rights, while at the same time enthusiastically supporting the likes of illegal aliens, dangerous sexual perverts, deranged public officials, and suppression of Leftist ideology opposition, we all must keep in mind that Oregonians voted for them…and return them to their offices regardless of all that. From Baja, all the way into Canada, the Left Coast shows all the signs of mass psychosis.
Hence why i have no damn sympathy for ANYONE living in those states, CAUSE THEY KEEP putting this insanity in charge..
Oregon: Shame, Shame; you are a state founded by real God fearing American Pioneers; you have been adulterated by Gaylapornians and other suns of Satan and his reprobate spirits. — https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1259948250781655&set=a.323902631052893.68783.100002994775881&type=3&theater
Please, anyone who agrees with this define “crazy” person. I’ve heard Democrats call anyone who challenges their views as dangerous and insane- and they were serious. Who checks the sanity or motive of the accuser? This will be abused by the police to avoid due process. Fools!
With how we saw just how mental all liberals are right after Trump won in November, AND STILL do, i say remove ALL LIBERALS right to own a gun!
Good luck Oregon confiscating individuals firearms.
Just another gun control scheme. The article says that family members and police can petition a judge, it doesn’t say whether or not any one else can, if they can this will be one huge nightmare for the law abiding citizens of OR. Who will pay for the appeals and/or how long will the orders will be? Some one with a grudge could tie a person up in court and court cost forever. With help from the Nazis like Bloomberg etc. they could bankrupt someone with appeals. Our 2nd Amendment right is the only right that we have caved in on and open the door for the socialist/communist to trample on. None of our other constitutional rights are regulated by anything other than common sense, but we allowed the socialist/communist to divide and almost conquer by making piecemeal laws in every state in the Union rather than keeping this at the national level as it should be. The individual states do not regulate Freedom of Speech or Freedom of Religion etc. Why do we allow them to regulate the right to Keep and Bear Arms? This is a fight for All True Americans to get involve in.
It amazes me that a state that has a right to die law is worried about suicide. This is nothing more than a smoke screen to grab guns from law abiding people. An abusive former spouse could
say that their former spouse is unstable just so they could return without fear of defense.
Apparently the right to die is ok, as long as it doesn’t involve a gun.
The irony is missed on them.
Its not just ironic, its bloody IDIOTIC..
Always keep in mind, the “Affordable” Care Act is NOT about Health Care. Likewise, Gun Control is NOT about guns. It’s NEVER about those things BUT … it’s ALWAYS about “CONTROL”!
That’s how dictatorships are created.
what the people of oregon should do is submit a list of names of ALL those who worked to pass this UNConstitutional law to the courts proclaiming all of THEM to be people who are “… deemed at risk of committing suicide or shooting others.” those so-called lawmakers who don’t have guns but rely on a security detail, should have their security detail’s names submitted as well. let the politicians/judges see what it feels like to have their UNConstitutional laws come around and bite them in the backside.
And like i said above, Seeing how we saw major cryfess right after Trump won, along with ramant idiocy from liberals, who in some cases, threatened to kill themselves, i say WE SHOULD use this bill to disarm ALL liberals..
Beyond unconstitutional. Surrender within 24 hours (based on family member or law enforcement heresay with no formal charges) before any type of hearing? A simple knock on the door by law enforcement to surrender your firearms without notice and you are the last to know about it?? Are they really that stupid up there?? Grab your popcorn and get comfortable cuz considering how the family unit is viewed in the first place up there could make any subsequent 24 hour period pretty darn interesting…
I agree. Its going to put a lot of LEO’s lives at risk as pissed off gun owners are suddenly asked to turn in their firearms on a moments notice with no immediate appeal.
And i would LOVE to know, does this law allow for those considered mental, a manner to get their guns BACK??
Of course redefining “high risk” to those actually of LOWEST risk possible — highest risk individuals for such in OR are legislators and misgovernor!
Like all “well intentioned” statutory laws like this put in place “for our own good”, it will soon be abused to disarm us for whatever “risk” the authorities can come up with to do so, however inconsequential it might be. And once you have been disarmed, it will be forever impossible to reclaim your right, no matter how “well” you become. The side “benefit” to the “legal system” is that any appeals will wind up costing thousands of dollars going straight into the pockets of lawyers and courts.
“….risk of harming themselves or others.” I would suggest that “the risk of harming themselves or others” would be on those ‘attempting’ to collect those guns! ANYONE desiring to “harm themselves or others,” need no gun. Review how many continue to off themselves from the Golden Gate Bridge. A favorite perspective of mine, offered by the ‘great’ Archie Bunker: When told by his (TV) daughter that someone had just been killed with a gun, ole Arch replied, “well would you rather they throw them out of a two story window?” How many might be injured, or killed, were suicidal folk to start raining down from rooftops in NY?
And with how many liberals have shown they are MORE THAN willing to harm or threatned to harm us Conservatives/Trump supporters/trump himself, that should right there mean ALL liberals should be forcably disarmed..
They own firearm(s), a clear danger to the public. Just wait for it.
Have not read the law, but I hope it provides for a fair, advanced hearing, with the DEFENDANT being given plenty of notice and allowed legal counsel before anyone attempts to take any weapons or restrict the RIGHT to possess any weapons. We call that Due Process, and it MUST take place BEFORE any confiscation or limits are imposed. The evidence must be Beyond any Reasonable Doubt and you are actually saying the DEFENDANT is suspected of a CRIME in order to take away their unfettered Constitutional Rights under the Second Amendment. NRA, time for your Legal Challenge! All procedures must be open and public and all witnesses must be sworn to testify. No “anonymous” statements can be considered! Only legally qualified Expert Witnesses can render their opinions after careful consideration and examination of the DEFENDANT to determine if there truly is a risk! I believe there already are laws on the books in Oregon to take care of this, so why this NEW law?
” … so why this NEW law … ?”, asks you? “Because we can”, says they. What other “Reason” do the “More Equal than Others” of the political Animal Farm need?
I would say, “It’s A Tale Of [Four] Cities”, Seattle, Portland, Los Angles and San Francisco and their surrounding areas that are the Tail wagging the rest of the states. I’ve been saying for some time now that Calipornia doesn’t have a “North/South” problem as much as it has an “East/West” one. I’ve also suggested that a line about 10 miles west of I-5 from Mexico to Oregon be the dividing line.
I’m of the impression due to positive feedback that both eastern Oregon and Washington States are as fed up with their coastal nitwits as we are and would gladly join in the division and extend it from Mexico all the way to Canada. Heck, maybe we could all join together with Nevada and form a “Super State” of conservatives. I believe that with the combined populations of the eastern halves of California, Oregon and Washington States we can out vote Las Vegas and the gambling interests would be too greedy to care as long as they could open up such a vast new territory.
It looks like Oregon is going the way of California. I’m glad I moved when I did.