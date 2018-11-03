Oregon jail refused ICE detainer; illegal alien’s wife now dead

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal officers have accused authorities in Oregon of preventing them from taking a Mexican national into custody before he was released in a domestic violence case and went on to be charged with murder.
Martin Gallo-Gallardo, who was in the U.S. illegally, posted bond in March and was released from jail in Portland when his wife and a daughter stopped cooperating with prosecutors and a grand jury declined to indict him, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Friday.
Authorities in nearby Clackamas County arrested and charged him this week with killing his wife and dumping her body in a ditch.
His court-appointed attorney, Thomas Hanrahan, did not immediately return a call seeking comment Friday.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it placed a civil detainer on Gallo-Gallardo, 45, while he was still in custody in Portland and wanted to take him into federal custody for deportation, but the request wasn’t recognized by the sheriff’s office.
The case spotlights Oregon’s first-in-the nation immigrant sanctuary law just as voters will decide Tuesday whether to repeal it. Oregon adopted the law in 1987 to prevent law enforcement from detaining people who are in the U.S. illegally but have not broken other laws.
“It’s unfortunate that law enforcement agencies like the Multnomah County jail refuse to work with ICE to promote public safety by holding criminals accountable and providing justice and closure for their victims,” said Tanya J. Roman, a spokeswoman for the ICE regional office that covers Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Alaska.
“Sanctuary policies not only provide a refuge for illegal aliens, but they also shield criminal aliens who prey on people in their own and other communities.”
Multnomah County officials insisted Friday that they didn’t get the request.
They also pointed out that jails in Oregon can’t recognize civil detainers because of a 2014 federal court decision that found Clackamas County violated a woman’s rights by holding her beyond her release date while federal authorities investigated her immigration status.
The county blasted ICE for putting the blame on them for the death of 38-year-old Coral Rodriguez Lorenzo when Gallo-Gallardo was free for six months.
“They had his name, address, and telephone number,” said Sgt. Brandon White, a spokesman for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
“It is disingenuous to make this claim when they failed to follow the process for even entering the civil detainer information into any law enforcement database.”
Rodriguez Lorenzo was reported missing Tuesday, and authorities determined her body had been found a day earlier in rural suburbs of Portland. Investigators learned she was last seen with her husband arguing at a party, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Detectives went to question Gallo-Gallardo at his job and he confessed to the killing, the affidavit said.
An autopsy found Rodriguez Lorenzo died from blunt-force head trauma and multiple stab wounds.
ICE has now placed a hold on the suspect with the Clackamas County jail where he’s being held on the murder charge.
This is the perfect time to introduce accountability. Have federal officials swoop in and arrest those Oregon officials for being accomplices to murder. Remove them from Oregon completely to await trial.
Make it a super high-profile case. This serves several purposes (beyond merely the administration of justice).
a. Other officials will realize there’s a potential price to pay for their lawless and subversive actions.
b. Dems will (predictably) line up in support of the officials who let the murderer go free.
c. Regular people will (once again) see that the Dems don’t care about America or regular Americans. They only want to score some cheap political points by undermining the Rule of Law.
d. They will rightfully be horrified by how low the Dems will go, and how immune they are to logic and reason.
Do all this before Election Day. Do it today. This morning actually.
Just call it the newly socially redefined “Oregon Trail” of tears, where the criminal inmates follow the Democrat breadcrumbs out of the prison doors, into our homes to steal property and social benefits to negate American greatness and wealth, and into the voting booths to steal and negate our American votes and power. More Americans will perish on this modern wilderness trail than any frontiersman back in the day that ponied up to travel in courage to a brave new American world, unlike the Democrats who make you pony up in taxes and lost safety in fear, to travel to the foreign American taught and dispensed Land of Liberal lunacy. The original “Oregon Trail” trip CREATED a land of American Paradise of wealth, the modern day Liberal one Just Consumes our American Paradise lost, in the image of their real party leader,,,,the great CONSUMER of first health in drugs, wealth in taxes, life in death, then soul in hell, leaving you not even a coin for the boatman.
I agree with you fully
Since he killed his wife, he should have been executed then deported.
Lol … now you’re starting to think like a liberal. But if they do that, he’ll probably vote just before being deported.
Just what did you expect when the inmates are given exit from the asylum on the individual level, and the political keys to take over the asylum on the COLLECTIVE governMENTAL level? This is true National Socialism at work. I’m surprised while in custody they did not offer him materials and a secretary assist him to write the Hispanic version of Mein Kampf, to compete with the latest Obama version called “Dreams of my Father”
Holy cow, Conservative in Hawaii. You’re right. He probably already filed his early voting form. In Spanish, no doubt.
Save money by sending ashes fedex
The city of Portland is now officially an accessory to murder.
Make them pay, forcing more taxes to run the sane people left into law abiding lawful States that can put them to good American use.
STUPID STUPID STUPID!!! HER FAMILY NEEDS TO FILE A LAWSUIT AGAINST THAT JAIL… THEY HAVE HER BLOOD ON THEIR HANDS… THIS IS TOTALLY OUTRAGEOUS!!! Time for people who are victims of illegal aliens to file lawsuits and bring these morons who REFUSE to obey the laws, to justice…
WAY PAST TIME TO HOLD THESE JERKS ACCOUNTABLE!!! THEY CARED MORE ABOUT THE CRIMINAL ILLEGAL ALIEN THAN THEY DID THAT WOMAN…
HEAVEN HELP OUR COUNTRY!!!
One more reason us republicans have to vote a straight republican ticket in order to clean the swamp of democrats or we will end up as a dictatorship banana republic just as the countries these lawless illegals have come from. America has a cancer trying to destroy us it is called a democrat
One more reason us republicans have to vote a straight republican ticket in order to clean the swamp of democrats
This is what happens when illegals are in our country.
He kills his wife we get to pay for his trials and prison
Taxpayer’s will pay for investigation and her funeral.
I’m sure taxpayer’s already have picked up tab for many domestic violence calls and visits of which there will have been many.
The kids attorney file for all kinds of aid or their new guardians do so , they will than file wrongful death case against everyone they can.
All this could have been avoided for they had closed the borders years ago, or they had been deported after the first dozen domestic abuse reports.
“They also pointed out that jails in Oregon can’t recognize civil detainers because of a 2014 federal court decision….”
No “Resist” efforts in Oregon? Everyone just goes along to get along? Not one person with the guts to do the right thing?
Pathetic!
She could have been a daughter of Nancy Pelosi.
Aren’t we glad we have places for Idiots? Like Oregon…….
We should all say that sanctuary cities should be called criminal hideout cities.