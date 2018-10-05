Oregon Democrat demands immediate court ruling to halt Kavanaugh vote

Sen. Jeff Merkley asked a court Thursday afternoon to quickly step in and delay the Senate from voting on this weekend on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.
Mr. Merkley has filed a long-shot lawsuit arguing President Trump has violated the Constitution by withholding documents from Judge Kavanaugh’s past, denying senators the ability to make an informed decision on the nomination. That, he says, violates the Constitution’s demand that the Senate give “advice and consent” on nominations.
The Oregon Democrat asked for a hearing Friday afternoon or Saturday morning, just before the Senate is expected to hold a final vote on the judge’s elevation.
“Once the vote is taken, plaintiff’s ability to comply with the Constitution’s advice and consent process will be permanently extinguished,” the senator’s lawyers wrote to Judge Amy Berman Jackson, an Obama appointee to the federal district court in Washington, D.C.
Judge Jackson on Wednesday scheduled a hearing for next Tuesday, after all sides had a chance to submit briefs.
Mr. Merkley says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s move to schedule votes on Judge Kavanaugh have upset that previous timeline.
He asked Judge Jackson to issue a temporary restraining order prohibiting the Senate from taking a final vote.
The Justice Department, in a reply Thursday night, said Mr. Merkley already has an avenue to object to the process — he can attempt to filibuster and, should that fail, he can vote against the nomination.
“Plaintiff’s dispute is primarily with his fellow senators,” the government’s lawyers said in their brief.
While a judge’s order could be difficult to enforce on senators, Mr. Merkley said he hoped it would “prompt” the chamber to take yet another delay.
“I know that asking the court to intervene to protect the separation of powers and the integrity of the confirmation process is an unusual request. I have made this request because we have never seen such an extraordinary use of executive privilege to block the Senate’s ability to review the relevant record of a nominee,” the senator said in a declaration to the judge.
The root of his complaint is that undecided senators need to be able to see as much information as possible, and without access to millions of pages of documents still being processed by the National Archives, those decisions cannot fairly be made. He says that means senators can’t do their constitutional duty to give “advice” or to “consent” to the nominee.
Mr. Merkley, Oregon Democrat, is not one of those who is undecided.
He announced opposition to any Trump nominee even before Judge Kavanaugh was named. But he said in his court papers that he’s been unable to keep his constituents informed because he doesn’t have access to the information.
“Defendants President Trump and [Bush lawyer William] Burck have so thoroughly degraded the advice and consent process as to render any nominal vote that occurs on the nominee to be constitutionally meaningless,” the senator’s lawyers argued.
Meanwhile Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut Democrat, is leading another lawsuit pushing the Archives to speed up release of the millions of pages of documents. Mr. Blumenthal filed a request under the Freedom of Information Act, and the request has yet to be fulfilled.
Lawyers for both sides are still working on a schedule for producing those documents, but it’s unlikely they get far over the next couple of days before a final confirmation vote.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
In no other parliamentary system have those of legislative branch gotten away with the degeneracy the Demoncruds showed during the last month — of which Merkley is the epitome!
Typical of libtards. CAN’T win in the people’s court, so go to a libtard judge to override the people..
When Kavanaugh is seated, the US Supreme Court should change their operational system [they can do as they please with such things since The Constitution doesn’t address their operations] and allow only 1 week between hearing oral arguments [unless they decline to hear oral arguments as they sometimes do] and release of the ruling. Rulings should be released at 9 PM Eastern Time to make them viewable on the Left coast. That action alone would upset the liberal DELAY – DELAY – DELAY applecart; and likely cause heads to explode on CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, and NBC.
In addition, EVERY 9th court ruling which is appealed should be given a temporary injunction staying the ruling for 30 days, during which the oral arguments would be scheduled and the Supreme Court ruling [likely overturning the 9th] would be issued within that 1 week timeframe.
If the (far left loony liberal) court grants this, which they have NO authority to do under the separate but equal branches doctrine–though they’ve violated that before-we have a true Constitutional crisis on our hands.
P.S. Murkowski had announced she was a Yes, she has changed and is voting No. She may take Snowflake with her. This is NOT a done deal.
mikeb, that is EXACTLY why we need to turn out in FORCE to vote in the mid-terms, and increase the Republican majority by a WIDE enough margin that EVERY vote doesn’t come down to this RAZOR-thin margin, with the damned conniving Commucrats pulling out ALL the stops to pick off the timid, wishy-washy outliers like Collins and Flake! If they have NO HOPE of OUTVOTING us by picking off outliers, there will be no POINT to them staging these 3-ring CIRCUSES over EVERY issue that comes before Congress.
[P.S. Murkowski had announced she was a Yes, she has changed and is voting No. She may take Snowflake with her. This is NOT a done deal.]
Let’s hope her voters REMEMBER HER backstabbing lying *** in november!
Remember in November and vote AGAINST ALL Democrats. I personally have had enough of their Lies, unethical cons and their traitorous actions, They DO NOT serve the rational citizens or our country. They are self-serving and have trained their fools and guppy Snowflakes to be as radical as they are. ie. Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi etc.
What you wrote…..what you wrote MUST be told loud and clear to ALL voters in America! The Dirty Dems have been terroists and traitors to the United States since the days of Andrew Jackson. The Democratic Party must be abolished and replaced by any 3rd party that will indeed be “loyal opposition.”
DokDream, I think what you said is the ONLY way we will EVER restore any semblance of civility to our political processes. The damned hysterical, obstructive, radical Leftist LOON DEM Party needs to die, and its wild-eyed adherents MARGINALIZED and removed from office. ONLY if they are replaced with a Party that is interested in the welfare of the country and loyal to the Constitution–even if we DON’T totally agree with their political convictions–will we EVER become “one nation under God” again! Because the conniving COMMUNIST DEMented DEMocrat DEMons will fight TOOTH and CLAW to prevent that from happening. They don’t care about this country, OR its people. All THEY care about is getting and KEEPING power and control over the REST OF US, so they can force their LOONY Socialst ideas down our throats! There is no “peacefully co-existing” with this RABID fanatical Leftist mindset. It should be clear to everybody by now, that it is THEM or US. And by “US”, I mean the USA as a free, Constitutional Republic. They MUST be defeated, thrown OUT and KEPT OUT of power, and replaced by a Party whose platform is at LEAST SANE.
Not just against all democrats, but all lying treacherous scumbag RINOS too!
Isn’t Merkley (and the Dems in general) blocking the “consent” part of the Senate’s “advise and consent” right and responsibility?
The problem here is that the DEMONcrats do NOT want the republicans to have a say in the matter, the DEMONcrats want to try to force a judge they want on the PRESIDENT and that in and of itself is against the law. These DEMONcrat criminals will co everything they can to STOP the PRESIDENT from doing anything that will benefit this nation as a whole. How many LAWS have the demons already committed with JUDGE KAVANAUGH,you can smell the hatred that those in the SINATE give off, those congress creatures have thrown out the CONSTITUTION a document they have sworn to uphold and protect, well they are not following it, not one little bit. The whole of the demons needs to be removed from office and slammed in jail making sure they get z few broken bones .
NOR do they wish the people to have a say in the matter.
Just look at CA. 3 straight times they let the people decide on gay marriage, and after it got shot down 3 straight times, THEY SAID screw the people, we are going to court to get the people’s will overturned.
Same here in ohio with medical weed. 3 years it was on the ballot, and 3 yeasr it got shot down. SO THEY SAID screw the people, and badgered/heckled those in the state senate to vote it in..
THEY ARE all about “The will of the people”< till that will votes no on what they demand. THEN they take it to court, or heckle elected officials to IGNORE that will.
Karel74, I don’t think you can describe what the conniving, HYSTERICAL Commucrats have been doing during the Kavanaugh confirmation process “advising,” either! It’s more like OBSTRUCT and PREVENT than “advise and consent!”
I am amazed how phoney the Democommies are these days. What it seems that Brett Kavanaugh has been falsely accused of doing, Cory Booker actually did.”. Groping in school. He admitted he did do that. Amazing
And Blumenthal accusing Kavanaugh of not having HONESTY and INTEGRITY was a joke. Blumenthal stole valor from those who served in Vietnam and while he got deferments others were drafted and many were killed without options.
I agree. SOMEONE like Bluemthal making the claim ANYONE lacks honor, is a bloody joke.
No reason Blumenthal can’t have honor. Just go to the Army Surplus store and buy some.
And while they are wringing their hands and clutching their pearls over Kavanaugh’s drinking BEER in high school and college, they ELECTED a man to the PRESIDENCY who was an ADMITTED POT SMOKING COKE HEAD! Hence, they have NO ROOM whatever to talk, so those lying HYPOCRITES need to, for the love of HEAVEN, sit DOWN and SHUT the hell UP.
Soon the democrats won’t be able to go judge shopping whenever they can’t get what they want through the legislature. The scam is over.
What they want is that garland thing that bamba boy wanted so bad, now they are going to force PRESIDENT TRUMP to put him in, under any circumstances.
To which trump should tell them, “GO SWIVEL!”
EXACTLY why they are so HYSTERICALLY opposed to Kavanaugh being confirmed to the Supreme Court, williweb! That has been their go-to tactic for STEALING BACK the power we voters TOOK AWAY from them by defeating their corrupt old CRONE of a candidate for President in 2016! It’s HIGH TIME these conniving OBSTRUCTIONISTS be SHUT DOWN and STOPPED from subverting the will of the voters. EVERYBODY needs to turn out in force and VOTE REPUBLICAN in the midterms. WHATEVER Republican who is running against a Commucrat needs to be elected. We need a Republican majority in Congress that is SO overwhelming that whatever power-mad Commucrats remain in Congress cannot do ANYTHING.
In fact, this TOXIC, Leftist LOON COMMUCRAT Party that has replaced the Democrat Party needs to DIE and be replaced by a Party of AMERICANS who believe in the rule of law and the Constitution. That is the ONLY way we will EVER restore civility to the political process and become “one nation under God” again! We need not ALL agree on everything, politically, but adherence to the rule of law and the Constitution should NOT be “optional,” no matter WHAT the “party” label or other differences in platform!
Just who do they think is going to have time to read “more than a million documents” before the vote? Absurd request to expect to read ALL documents before saying “my vote is no”. More stalling tactics. He said he was against ANY Trump nominee to begin with. So, I say, just shut up and vote! Your constituents can voice their opinions in November. Hope they see your corruption.
the court has to have a cause
A bunch of deadbeats in congress, they all should be voted out. I am disappointed with our elected officials.
It’s ironic that the idiot from Oregon doesn’t see the irony of violating the separation of powers in order to “protect” the separation of powers.
But then, idiots don’t understand irony.
More like, liberals don’t understand HYPOCRISY!
How deep does the DEEP STATE conspiracy [YES, I did use that legal term] go. Read this piece on theresurgent – dot – com titled “FBI Investigation Reveals Evidence of a Vastly More Coordinated Effort.” It seems that there was some info in that last FBI investigation which the Demoncrats will try to keep under lock & key; and likely explains the “long faces” of many of them who left a Demoncrat Senators’ meeting yesterday.
If he did this on company time, he owes us a refund.
Haven’t had enough time to properly vet Kavanaugh! Really!!! The only thing they could possibly do now is perform an in depth rectal exam.
I hope the people of Oregon, have the good sense to select a better person to represent their state. Next time select a more centrist representative.
I wouldn’t be holding my breath waiting on that.
They’d have to pull their heads out, to get that rectal exam done!
I doubt that there are actually ANY undecided Senators the ones that claim to be are keeping their cards close to their vest to see how the political winds are blowing. Heitkamp was one of those ‘undecided’ Senators until the poll data came out that she is at least 10 points behind her opposition in a state where 60% of the voters favor Kavanaugh’s confirmation. She announced she’ll vote no…probably to either get an influx of Dem cash for a last ditch effort or to help secure a position when she is no longer a Senator. If a Senator doesn’t have enough info. by now to make a decision they never will and they are suffering from paralysis by analysis. Get on with the vote, and CONFIRM! And people, vote in Nov.
Oh goodie, Blumenthal and Merkley are trying to stop things. Merkley is apparently an idiot and Blumenthal besides being and idiot is a liar. If Blumenthal wants all the documents released, how long will it take him to read them, or in his case,, he will just probably say he did. You two crawl back into your holes.
Yeah–they need however many YEARS it will take them to read EVERY single document of the MILLIONS they demanded on Kavanaugh, and yet they were able to pass freaking OBAMACARE without even READING the damned thing! SMH
They should just confirm Kavanaugh to fine out how he’s going to vote. Like with Obamacare.
How in the world do people like Merkley get elected to office?! Oh, yes… he’s from “Oregon,” the new headquarters for Liberalism. Sad for me, who grew up in Portland, that the State has sunk so low politically.
I agree; I’m from Eugene.
I lived in Portland for a number of years, before moving to Washington state–which, sadly, is ALSO a liberal bastion, and though Portland ALWAYS had its share of Leftist LOONS, it really is SAD to see how LOW they have sunk, buying into this DESTRUCTIVE Leftist LOON ideology!
It’s because of the mass migration of CALIFORNIA LOONS to Oregon. When I lived there, there was a campaign called “Don’t Californicate Oregon!” How true that was–and still IS today!
Remember the Alfred G Packer society? He was a cannibal who killed and ATE several of his fellow maroonees, after they were trapped in the mountains by heavy snows. The tongue-in-cheek purpose of the society that was named for him was preventing migration of liberal LOONS from other places, like California.
Here’s a little history trivia for you: It was said that the REPUBLICAN judge who sentenced Alfred G Packer to HANG for his crimes commented as he passed sentence on him, “There are only a handful of Republicans in Oregon. And YOU, you SOB, just ATE three of them!”
Maybe you should have stopped all those ‘fleeing CA’ then. IMO if you didn’t accept so bloody many in, they wouldn’t have shifted your state so liberal.
The libtards are so deluded that they even believe their own lies. I can’t see how there won’t be a major backlash by voters against the libtard party across the entire US. The public has witnessed first hand just how low the libtard party will sink just to retain some type of power. From grandstanding on the Senate floor to encouraging their Soros paid agitators to get in the faces of Senators and intimidate them. These histrionics are better suited in Nazi Germany in the 1930’s than in the USA in 2018.
No evidence can now, or ever, be presented which would be greater than what evidence is now on display of the underhandedness, self-serving contempt for the truth and fairness of play of the Democratic party
The only question before the people now is should such despicable individuals be shot or hanged
Jeff Merkley has the mentality of an adolescent, he is just throwing a temper tantrum now.
Why, hell, 48dodge, the entire COMMUCRAT PARTY has been throwing one never-ending TANTRUM of EPIC proportions, ever since Hillary LOST an election she “could not lose” because it was rigged in her favor! They simply CAN’T understand how all their conniving, voter fraud and skullduggery came to NOTHING, and there they are, on the OUTSIDE LOOKING IN at the Presidential power they no longer possess!
Hey merkley, you’re just another INBRED operative of the Democrat-Communist-Islamic-Nazi Terrorist Organization. That being said, Incest Laws must be strictly enforced, it’s with an absolute medical certainty it causes mental illness.
For this reason, the person must seek a mental health evaluation as soon as possible, you are a danger to yourself and others.
We all KNOW what is taking place and yet this crap continues! HOW AND WHY are the Demons getting away with this behavior?
Are there really THAT MANY anti-Americans is this country with the sole-purpose of the destruction of this nation?
Unfortunately, YES it does seem that there are ‘that many’..
ALL thanks to our rotted to the core indoctrination centers, formerly known as schools.
Merkley drive to Seattle and catch the next boat to Canada and stay there.
Believe it or not Merkley has presidential ambitions. As far as I am concerned, he has zero credibility
Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden are two of the reasons I left Oregon.
This latest maneuver is a PERFECT EXAMPLE of why the Leftist LOONS are so VICIOUSLY opposed to Kavanaugh, and why we need him on the Supreme Court. The conniving Commucrats have been STEALING BACK the power we RIGHTFULLY took away from them by defeating HILLARY at the polls by running to Leftist LOON judges–just like THIS Leftist LOON just did in Oregon–to obstruct EVERY. SINGLE. THING. this administration tries to do! That will STOP if Kavanaugh is confirmed to the Supreme Court, changing the ideological balance of the Supreme Court to Constitutionalist vs. complicit Leftist LOON. These BS rulings issued by these complicit Leftist LOON judges are never based on actual LAW–much LESS the Constitution. They’re based on how the judge “feels” about the issue, or how he/she thinks things “ought” to be in a “perfect” SOCIALIST world, and with a Constitutionalist Supreme Court, that kind of BS will–RIGHTFULLY–be thrown out for the obstructive, counter-productive “resist” BS that it is! Of course the Commucrats KNOW this–hence their FRENZIED efforts to prevent Kavanaugh being confirmed.
See Part 2 below:
Part 2:
Here is what needs to happen: Republicans need to turn out IN FORCE for the mid-terms, and INCREASE the Republican majority in BOTH houses of Congress to where EVERY vote doesn’t come down to a RAZOR-THIN margin, where the damned Commucrats are able to OBSTRUCT by picking off wishy-washy outliers like FLAKE, Collins, Mazursky, etc with their hysterics. If the majority is LARGE enough, it will put a stop to these dog and pony shows they stage over EVERY issue, because if they have NO HOPE WHATEVER of swaying the vote, there will be NO POINT to the hysterics. Of course that will NOT stop them from kvetching and WHINING, and even throwing “rent-a-rioters” out into the streets to protest, but I predict if we increase the Republican majority in Congress by enough, it will put a STOP to using the halls of Congress for their little political dramas!
Mega apologies to the whole country from a fourth generation Oregonian. It is an embarrassment to have such an ******* as Merkley “representing” true Oregonians. Unfortunately, elections are determined by the population centers of state’s, and Portland is so far left it’s a miracle we haven’t slid right off into the Pacific.
It’s the same with Washington state and Seattle, lkreinmiller! I lived in Washington State for about 16 years, and can’t TELL you how many times we had Leftist LOON stuff FORCED on us because the REST OF US in the state were OUTVOTED by Seattle! Plus they have a little item in the law where if a measure fails to attain a substantial majority of the vote, it fails–and they used THAT to defeat most anything the Conservatives tried to do!
I’m sure the Conservatives held hostage by the Leftist LOON populations of LA and San Francisco in California know EXACTLY what I’m talking about!