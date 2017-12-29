Oregon appeals court rules against Oregon bakers fined $135K in gay-wedding cake dispute

An appeals court ruled Thursday against the Oregon bakers who were fined $135,000 for declining to make a wedding cake for a lesbian couple.
In its decision, the Oregon Court of Appeals upheld an administrative law judge’s ruling that Melissa and Aaron Klein, owners of Sweet Cakes by Melissa, violated a public accommodations law barring discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.
Kelly Shackelford, president of the First Liberty Institute, a religious liberty law firm representing the Kleins, said he was “disappointed” by Thursday’s decision.
“Freedom of expression for ourselves should require freedom of expression for others,” Mr. Shackelford said in a statement. “Today, the Oregon Court of Appeals decided that Aaron and Melissa Klein are not entitled to the Constitution’s promises of religious liberty and free speech. In a diverse and pluralistic society, people of good will should be able to peacefully coexist with different beliefs.”
Attorneys for the Kleins said they are considering all of their options for further appeal.
The panel of appellate judges concluded that baking wedding cakes does not constitute “speech, art or other expression” protected by the First Amendment.
Even if the Kleins “imbue each wedding cake with their own aesthetic choices,” the court said, other people will not necessarily “experience any wedding cake that the Kleins create predominantly as ‘expression’ rather than as food.”
The court also said the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries did not “impermissibly burden the Kleins’ right to the free exercise of religion” because the Christian bakers were only forced to comply with “a neutral law of general applicability.”
“The Kleins seek an exemption based on their sincere religious opposition to same-sex marriage; but those with sincere religious objections to marriage between people of different races, ethnicities or faiths could just as readily demand the same exemption,” the court said.
The Oregon ruling comes as the U.S. Supreme Court has taken up the question of whether wedding vendors who disagree with gay marriage must be forced to service same-sex wedding ceremonies, even if doing so would violate their religious convictions.
The highest court heard oral argument earlier this month in Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, a case stemming from Christian baker Jack Phillips’ refusal to make a same-sex wedding cake for a gay couple.
The Kleins closed their bakery in 2016 after they were ordered to pay $135,000 in emotional and mental damages to the lesbian couple.
The communist left discriminating against Christians! Hopefully, the Supreme Court will rectify this moral depravity from the left wing loon Judges!
Just the elitist LGBT version of a Marie Antoinette “Let them eat cake” And proof positive that the founders wished us to eschew the concept of Queens, in any form be it LGBT or French.
We should shut down this court. Any judges who would render such a decision are incapable of doing anything right.
It is far past time this issue be settled and addressed by the Supreme Court where FEDERAL law and the Constitution trump State law and “Feel Good” political correctness. Refusing to bake a cake does nothing to restrict ANYONE’s freedom of expression, but forcing a person to support an ideology totally antithetical to one’s most sacred religious beliefs and freedom of speech certainly does. Time to “pass go and go directly to the Supreme Court who must decide if imagined gay rights trump our established Constitution and the original founder’s intentions.
Romans 1:32 “Those who, knowing the ordinance of God, that they that practice such things (Homosexuality) are worthy of death, not only do the same, but also consent with them that practice them
Bible believing Christians understand what they become worthy of, when and if they consent with and empower a sexual lifestyle their beliefs instruct them is not only abhorrent, but spiritual death when engaged in or approved and supported. For government to force ANYONE into this spiritual wasteland goes to the very undermining of the foundation of our INDIVIUAL Constitutional rights of freedom of religion and freedom of speech which created this nation. Freedom to mate with any filthy bodily part some fool may offer reflects not the CREATOR of our rights but the CONSUMER, and in the end will ultimately consume the soul of our nation.
“We” can’t signal.”hut down an Oregon court. It can be referred to a federal court and the ruling can be overturned as “unconstitutional.”
Seems like the court is also trying to define what art is. It would probably be a good idea for the entertainment industry to take notice. They wouldn’t want a “religious” leaning court forcing them to cater to Christian tastes.
We follow our religious beliefs not these judge with their unconstitutional “neutrality”. They all need to be gined and removed
I hate these decisions that are against bakers and etc., that are instigated by the hateful, rotten LGBTQ agents of the devil who go around looking for entrepreneurs who might offend their twisted sensibilities… Then, liberal-Leftist activist judges continue to uphold bad court decisions made against them. All of this is reminiscent of an oppressive regime where jack-booted Nazis run rampant and roughshod against good people who mind their own business. This doesn’t seem like America, rather it seems like Communism..!!
Wow Oregon, what happened to you? Your courts lean so far left they are falling off the cliff and your governor is a nut job…
These Baker’s should do like the our government does. Treat Americans differently depending on which group a person belongs to. So my group pays more for government services than another group pays for the same service. These bakers should post the cost of a cake based on what group it belongs to. Cakes for eating cost $x.xx, for heterosexual weddings cost $xx.xx & homosexual cakes cost $xxx,xxx.
If government is going to force us to subordinate our conscience & do business with the Devil, we have a right to charge what the market will bear & what we believe eternal life is worth.
“experience any wedding cake that the Kleins create predominantly as ‘expression’ rather than as food.”
Then the cake would not have needed to have been specially ordered they could have bought anything to meet their need for food
Talk about perverse logic to reach a predetermined conclusion to promote what they BELIEVE is best for us all
Same sex can never form a union and therefore can never be a marriage, regardless of how many times they say it, or force others to believe it. The court is setting themselves above the laws of nature and forcing everyone to believe they are the center of the universe. This is nothing more than a state ran religion where we have to believe what they tell us to believe
I believe Christian business owners who do not approve of same sex marriages should post the following disclaimer in a prominent location in their businesses:
“We are Christians who do not approve of same sex marriage but will provide our services to same sex couples because the government is forcing us to do this in spite of our belief that same sex marriage is immoral.”
I believe the above disclaimer should satisfy the demands of an authoritarian government and same sex couples without compromising the beliefs of the business owners.