Orange County deputies watched gun store burglary in Volusia County

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood is not happy that undercover Orange County deputies watched while five teenagers were left “unimpeded” to burglarize a DeBary gun store, stealing 18 firearms over the weekend.
Chitwood, on Tuesday, is more bothered by his belief that Orange County deputies knew the crime was going to occur and did not notify or ask for help from Volusia County deputies.
Instead, officials from Orange County asked Volusia law officers to stay away.
“You have an outside agency, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who follows a stolen vehicle through two counties, watches them commit a burglary in a gun shop where 18 guns are stolen and then drive back to Orange County before you take that car down,” Chitwood said.
Chitwood said that Orange County deputies at no point in time asked for assistance.
“In fact you request that we stay out of the area while this felony takes place not to mention the fact that gun shop owner occasionally sleeps in that shop,” said Chitwood.
Chitwood said he has not been able to get in contact with Sheriff Jerry Demings.
Demings, who is running for Orange County mayor, did not return a message left for him by The News-Journal on Tuesday afternoon.
The deputies followed the group back to Orlando where they arrested them after a traffic stop. All but one of the firearms, a .380 caliber Glock 42 handgun, were recovered, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Gant said.
“What makes me furious is that somebody could have been killed,” Chitwood said, calling the actions of Orange County deputies an aberration.
In a 9-1-1 recording, an Orange County sheriff’s dispatcher can he heard calling a Volusia County dispatcher and telling her to not send units to the gun store if they receiver a burglary alarm alert.
“They are asking if your units can stay out of the area. They are watching an armed burglary suspect,” The Orange County dispatcher tells the Volusia dispatcher. “They don’t need your assistance.”
The Orange County dispatcher called two more times asking for local deputies not to be sent to the gun store.
“They made entry, our units are watching,” the Orange County dispatcher said. “They just want you guys to hold off on sending anybody and I’ll call you back once the suspects leave because we are going to follow them.”
According to Volusia County sheriff’s officials, five teens from Orlando burglarized the SWUB Tactical gun store, 36 S. Charles R. Beall Blvd., in DeBary around 3 a.m. Saturday.
The suspects — Jaquez Tuijay Smith, 19; Marcus Ellington, 17; Jaheim Shelton, 16; Darrion Montgomery, 15; and Rodreakas Smith, 15 — stole $14,580 worth of firearms from the DeBary business, investigators said.
Volusia County deputies charged the teens with grand theft and armed burglary.
Orange County deputies, who’d followed the stolen vehicle in which the boys were traveling, watched the suspects at about 3 a.m. Saturday smash the windows of SWUB Tactical. The suspects then broke into multiple locked cases and took 18 firearms including handguns, shotguns and AR-10 and AR-15 rifles.
It would have been nice if Orange County would have shared information with Volusia deputies so Volusia units and a helicopter could have been in place to stop the burglary, Chitwood said.
The sheriff said he’s addressed the incident with his watch commanders.
“I don’t know where the breakdown came from but I’m optimistic that this will never happen again,” Chitwood said.
“I would not allow my deputies to go into another jurisdiction and just operate unimpeded and tell people to stay out of their way,” Chitwood said.
“If another Sheriff’s Office says they are a following a car and that car is stolen and it enters our jurisdiction, we’ll do out best to take that stolen car out,” Chitwood said. “We are not going to stay out of our own area because another jurisdiction tells us to.”
Looks like the police chief and his policemen need a checkup from the neck up and maybe removed and fired for
allowing a criminal act and did not do anything about it. This is crazy, illegal, negligible act and with no merit.
They knew what was happening and actually helping it to happen, hence they are also criminals! Enough with police ignoring their oaths, and I agree with the Sheriff that if the police will not what they were hired to, then yes he has the right to take over. Sheriffs actually have more power than police thanks to continuing their power in England to the USA.
IMO all those undercover officers, need to be reprimanded and placed on NON-PAID leave for at least 4 months, along with that dispatcher and ‘lead cop’ who made the insane call, on telling other cops “Stay away”..
Were they covering for these thugs?
Doesn’t that make them accomplices?
Crazy story?!
It certainly SHOULD make them all accessories to the robbery.. BUT i fear that out in orange county, the MOST they will get is a slap on the wrist..
Some guys like how it makes them feel macho when they get a nice shiny badge. It makes them feel like the man they wish they were.
I wish there were a known test for Integrity before they get the job. They got their’s on the job…. And, now we know.
This is what happens when liberals are a part of the police force. Also, look at the age of these kids and look at their names. Jaquez Tuijay Smith, 19; Marcus Ellington, 17; Jaheim Shelton, 16; Darrion Montgomery, 15; and Rodreakas Smith, 15 — stole $14,580 worth of firearms from the DeBary. Five punks with no fathers around and their mothers are on welfare.
They will probably be joining their fathers in prison for a reunion ! That will make it easier for their mothers to visit the entire family in one place .
Given their ages and residency in Orange County, they probably will not visit their daddies in prison anytime soon, but eventually, yeah, a tearful father/babydaddy/son reunion will take place. Assuming they actually know who their daddies are…
The names alone don’t mean much. Heck Darrion Montgomery sounds very ‘english. Same with marcus. The only one that’s a little off is that jaquez tuijay smith…
Sounds like someone who is running for office needed a photo op. So where is the missing gun? did they just leave it laying on the ground outside the store? Did someone else get into the store after they all left? There are a lot of questions that need answered here.
Just a guess, but is it possible that all the participants;an in this travesty of law enforcement were black and the deputies actually approved of the burglary, but finally had to make an arrest only because they feared serious repercussions if the truth ever came out?
“Chitwood said he has not been able to get in contact with Sheriff Jerry Demings.
Demings, who is running for Orange County mayor, did not return a message left for him by The News-Journal on Tuesday afternoon.”
The Volusia County Sheriff should just get into his patrol unit, in full uniform and drive to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and walk in and demand to see the OC Sheriff in no uncertain terms. Making sure of course, that the local TV stations and newspapers have been notified in advance and there were news crews in place. His office just wanted to get the arrest of the five miscreants and likely had a tip they were going to burglarize the gun store and wanted credit for that too. The owner of the store should sue the OC Sheriff’s Office and the OC County DA’s office should seek criminal charges against those deputies…
So, eventually the criminals were arrested so that is good. Considering that they could have probably caught them in the act rather than after the fact I’m not sure what benefit there was to watching them commit the crime and then following them back into their jurisdiction to stop them for a traffic violation. If anything was off on the traffic stop it might be possible to toss the whole case because they wouldn’t have ‘found the guns’ if the stop hadn’t happened. The risk of letting them leave with the guns was pretty high. And, what exactly happened to the one missing gun? If they stole the guns, were followed back into OC and then arrested where did the gun go? I take exception to referring to these young men as ‘boys’ because what they were doing is NOT actions of a child they are actions of an adult who has acted as a criminal (stealing) with intent no doubt to use those guns in the committing of additional crimes or to sell them to people who will do so.