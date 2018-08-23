Oprah Winfrey’s despicable ‘ShoutYourAbortion’ advocacy

A few days ago, in an appearance on “Washington Journal” on C-SPAN, I said in answer to a caller’s question about abortion that it was a sad situation all around — that I didn’t know any woman who went cheerily toward the procedure, happily off to the operating table, in some sort of “let the suction begin!” type of trance.
Then came Oprah Winfrey with her thumbs-up to a “Shout Your Abortion” magazine feature.
Now I stand corrected.
“Shout Your Abortion,” if you’ve not yet heard, is a campaign started by Amelia Bonow in 2015, when she posted on Facebook the horror, sheer horror, of lawmakers’ plans to defund Planned Parenthood.
“I opened Facebook and, without thinking, wrote, ‘Like a year ago, I had an abortion at Planned Parenthood … and I remember this experience with a nearly inexpressible level of gratitude,'” she recounted, in Oprah’s “O” magazine. “I hit Post 153 words later, and everything changed.”
A friend shared Bonow’s post on Twitter alongside the hashtag #ShoutYourAbortion, and voila, a movement was born. (Even as babies weren’t. Ba-dum-dum.)
Since, the killing of the unborn has really gone mainstream with women with pent-up stories of heartbreak and gore just scrambling over themselves to become the next #ShoutYourAbortion feature of the week.
“The anti-choice movement wants it to be terrifying to speak the truth, because we can’t advocate for something we can’t say out loud,” Bonow said.
How about the truths that can be revealed on an ultrasound? If the pro-choice side had any regard for truth at all, its members wouldn’t fight so hard to keep off the table state laws requiring potential abortion recipients to see and understand the actual stages of a baby’s womb development.
That aside: In what world should it be OK for women to shout their abortions? And along that same vein, why would Winfrey give an “O” platform to such shouting, a la advocating?
Let the abortions, if they must, be whispered, cried over, shamefully accepted, sadly shared, desperately discussed, pitifully debated, soberly presented, quietly shown as the difficult life-changing decisions that often take women, down the line, by storm. But never shouted. Stories of abortions should never be shouted, as if congratulations are in order.
Show some respect for the dead, for crying out loud.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter @ckchumley.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
I’ll never stop saying it: These animals (people?) are the most morally bankrupt, evil tools of Satan since Josef Mengele and the Nazi death camps. Makes one sick!
When a group of ***** want to celebrate their killing of their own unborn baby. What does that tell you about their culture, their character? The Liberal Democrats are ate up with Hate, immorality and the promote the the ways of destruction.
Why would anyone who was not a disciple of satin want to behave with such hate?
She’s the very worst sort. She has a soothing voice and a million watt smile, as she pushes her debauchery upon America and the world. Remember, this is the woman who single-handedly launched Obama’s run for the Presidency.
And now she’s advocating that people shout the praises of Planned Murderhood. Utterly evil.
She and everyone associated with her are lowlifes, she’s a bottom feeder. With all the money that she has, she’ll never be able to buy class.
How well said…”she’ll never be able to buy class!” Planned murder-hood for sure. It is not celebratory moment the moment when you have to make that decision to allow your unborn child to be taken from your body, before it had a chance to live! Why would I celebrate…why is this joyful?…because you were permitted to do so ??? Really??? It should be the lowest day of your life…the decision you had to arrive at, that is tearing your heart out…to lose this innocent little boy or girl who might have looked like you…because …simply..nothing stood in your way of getting rid of it! No more devastating than having a tooth extraction. IT should be the subject of many nightmares to come…moments of tearful depression, and “wish i had”? And no way to turn the clock back on this one…that life, that baby’s life is over….and you must live with that forever.
What a class act Oprah is, sobing tears for every kind of social malidy imaginable yet not even a frown for murdered infants. All of these people will have to explain why they cheered on murder one day.
Seems logical that an irreversible sterilization procedure should be included with any abortion.
Hey Claw, that is a great idea. You want an abortion? Fine, you got it, along with sterilization.
They would reply, “It is my right to have children…or not”! Then it is our right to take that right away from you, seeing as you are killing this one! Parenthood, is something that people should take seriously from the moment of conception…not be able to get rid of it, because for whatever reason it is “not the right time”…”my career comes first”…you knew having sex could result in a pregnancy…why were you not preventing that pregnancy??? Want to know why? Because they have an
OUT…abortion.. If it weren’t legal, they would maybe think twice. Abortion take the place of simple, inexpensive birth control….practiced by the Egyptians centuries ago. As an OB/GYN Nurse Practitioner, I have heard it all..disgustingly all!
Sadly, many women find out after their abortion, that are indeed sterile. The chances increase with each abortion. And that is only one of many complications women face as a result of abortion.
Absolutely sickening and disgusting that the libtards are advocating that having an abortion should be celebrated and is somehow morally uplifting?!? Just when you think that libtards can’t get any more stupid and twist logic and reason any further they do and they do it to make some of the most sinister things seem perfectly normal even though they are totally warped.
That is the description of what a Democrat is…someone who can twist logic and reasoning to make horrible, vile and evil things palatable to themselves…but not to us. There is morality vs.murder; there is taking a life, instead of finding another option. They make excuses for abortion! And the death of a child, is the most agonizing , horrible consequence of abortion. Let no one be glossed over with the way it is spoken about. The first trimester fetus, is scalded with normal saline (salt solution) which make the uterus contract, along with abortafacient drugs. Have you ever burned yourself? Do you remember the pain? Ask anyone who was burned and then treated in a burn unit, how indescribable that pain is….and this tiny baby feels that pain…how very sad no one talks about the pain. The mother is given relaxant drugs…the tiny baby is given a painful DEATH!
It’s ironic, Oprah’s mother wasn’t in a secure relationship and could very easily have chosen to abort her, but she didn’t. The most troubling thing about this movement is that the mothers don’t feel any shame; it’s simply a solution’s to a problem, no life is considered but their own. Roe vs Wade made it legal and therefore acceptable and nothing to be ashamed of any longer. I am a pro-choice gal but the pro-abortion people don’t understand when choice comes into play, it’s at the time before intercourse. In fact they have two choices (1) Say no, or (2) Use protection. Both choices have little or no cost and no fetus dies with either choice. Why is that not sufficient choice??
A woman does have the right to choose not to have a baby.
She can choose not associate with males at all.
She can “just be friends” with males without any physical contact whatsoever.
She can just hold hands &/or just hug &/or just kiss without any intimacy.
She can limit the contact to mutual masturbation only.
She can limit the relationship to oral sex only. This does zero to protect from STD’s but does prevent any chance of pregnancy.
Using a condom is ‘Russian roulette’ because eventually it WILL break and ALL ‘protection’ is totally eliminated.
Several of the above choices are sinful &/or immoral but they are generally ‘legal’ for a woman to do.
When all of the choices listed have been ignored, the real choice (whether acknowledged or not) is “I want to become pregnant.” THIS is the choice; “I am willingly bringing another life into the world.”
Once the baby (and YES, it IS a baby, not just a ‘glob of tissue’) has been conceived then ending that little life is totally wrong. It is equally evil to kill a baby a few months before it is born as it is to kill a baby a few months after it is born.
What a strange society we live in when we are celebrating killing unborn humans, sexual deviancy, and a total denial of science regarding what constitutes a man or a woman.
How about a “shout” that says…..Take “The Pill”….you idiot.
I could maybe go along with PPH if it really was “Planned” Parenthood. Abortion never struck as much forethought and planning. They should be forced to change the name, as it stands it is false advertising.
Oprah promotes the widespread slaughter of black children, who are aborted at a rate far greater than other US populations. Only 13% of our population is black, but they account for 39% of all abortions. Oprah is supressing the future of her own people!
How can any decent human being be “HAPPY” about having an abortion ? These people in my opinion are sick, with NO MORAL fibers in their DNA. When you have an abortion, you are killing an unborn baby, what in the world is “Happy” about that ?
Only a immoral hateful Liberal can even try to justify their actions, which can’t be done.
Oprah If we were racist because we are White, why would we want to stop abortion of black babies which are the primary babies being aborted. The other way around Black lives Matter would be in favor of White people aborting. Do you get it ?
This LATEST perfidy, maybe more than ANYTHING the amoral, depraved commucrats have done lately pretty much sums up what they have become. They are rapidly becoming a DEATH CULT to rival that of the Islamic COCKROACHES they seek to use to herd us into the global collective of their COMMUNIST dreams!
How about, shout your taking of the potential, future, promise and very life of your child. That’s a more true understanding of what it really is.
Abortion means to stop something which has already begun. In this case it is the life of a small boy or girl who will have eyes to look into yours, and mouths to one day say I love you. Don’t take that away from them.
As long as I remember the left has covertly touted abortion as a devastating choice, but now the truth is exposed: they relish it, profit from it, encourage it, and are extremely proud of it. The mind of a killer – frightening.