Oprah Winfrey: I call Pete Buttigieg ‘Buttabeep, Buttaboop’

Media executive Oprah Winfrey said in an interview released Tuesday she is currently “studying the field” of potential Democrats vying to be the nominee in the 2020 election, but mentioned she has already given one a nickname.

“I’m reading ‘Shortest Way Home’ by [Pete Buttigieg], I call him Buttabeep, Buttaboop. The name’s either going to really hurt or [really help] — I think it’s going to help, actually,” she said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Just the other day, I was at Apple with Spielberg and we were in the hallway talking about, ‘What are we going to do?’ And I said, ‘Have you heard of this Butta guy?’ He goes, ‘No, Butta-who?’ I go, ‘Buttabeep, Buttaboop. Look him up.’ I like saying Butta. I’m reading about him,” she continued.

A newsletter reported Ms. Winfrey is doing much more than just reading about the Indiana Democrat, saying she and Mr. “Buttabeep” had lunch together recently in Los Angeles at the home of a mutual friend, according to Yashar Ali.

Ms. Winfrey also mentioned a few other candidates she was reading up on.

“I have Kamala [Harris]’ book. I just got the Vanity Fair piece on Beto [O’Rourke]. I’d done some research background stuff on him before. I already know Cory [Booker]. So I’m quietly figuring out where I’m going to use my voice in support,” she said.

Ms. Winfrey largely stayed out of the 2016 election, but this interview indicates she may support a candidate as she did in 2008, when she endorsed then-Sen. Barack Obama as her pick to be the primary nominee.

