Oprah for President? The Left Finds a Candidate at the Golden Globes

Even the White House welcomed the prospect of Oprah Winfrey running for president in 2020 after a highly celebrated Golden Globes speech lit up Twitter with #Oprah2020 trending and celebrities, politicians and even a conservative pundit open to the idea.
“We welcome the challenge, whether it be Oprah Winfrey or anybody else,” White House spokesman John Gidley told reporters on Air Force One yesterday.
But President Trump, who said at least twice over the years he would have wanted Winfrey as a vice presidential running mate, held off on tweeting about her last night.
CNN, citing two of her close friends, said Oprah is “actively thinking” about running for president. Her longtime partner, Stedman Graham, told the Los Angeles Times: “It’s up to the people. She would absolutely do it.”
Bay State U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, rumored to be a Democratic presidential candidate herself in 2020, smiled yesterday when presented with the Oprah 2020 scenario, but didn’t offer her any advice on whether she should run.
“You know, I’m glad to see her in this debate right now,” said Warren, calling Winfrey “an amazing woman” who “makes her points powerfully.”
Conservative analyst Bill Kristol appeared to jump on board the Winfrey wagon.
“Oprah: Sounder on economics than Bernie Sanders, understands Middle America better than Elizabeth Warren, less touchy-feely than Joe Biden, more pleasant than Andrew Cuomo, more charismatic than John Hickenlooper. #ImWithHer” he tweeted.
Kristol added that a potential Oprah ticket could also include a Bay State U.S. rep: “Almost too obvious to be worth mentioning: The 2020 Democratic ticket will be Oprah Winfrey-Seth Moulton,” tweeted Kristol.
Celebrities, too, rushed to back a Winfrey run.
“Oprah for president? She’s got my vote,” tweeted Lady Gaga.
“Given the choice between Oprah and our current president, I’m on the bus with Oprah, traveling the country and urging people to vote,” said late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who will host the Academy Awards in March.
#OprahKnew pic.twitter.com/kwjHojaHct
— Joe Goodman (@FlunckyJoe) January 8, 2018
One gleeful network already seemed to project her the winner on Twitter Sunday night.
“Nothing but respect for OUR future president” tweeted the account for NBC.
Related Story: Oops! We didn’t mean to call Oprah our president, NBC says
A red-faced Peacock Network yesterday backed away from the celebratory champagne cork-popping, blaming a “third party agency” for the tweet, which it said was in response to a joke earlier in the broadcast and “not meant to be a political statement,” according to Fox News. NBC subsequently removed the post.
Oh how I would love another communist supporter of Obama like Oprah as our President. Stedman can be the first lady!
And what a lovely first lady he will make…..along with sidekick Gail as the “first daughter”?
where will dr.phil fit in in this administration?
Her psychoanalyst. He can then tape his show from the West Wing, where all the “nuts” will be residing.
Ellen the Degenerate as VP?
ANd Colon Krapperdink as Sec of state..
I still blame Oprah for pushing Obama so hard in 2008. She lives in Chicago. She should know that he never lifted a finger to help any poor people or improve any communities. He was a Community Organizer. So where are the legions of poor people claiming that he helped them through tough times? Nonexistent because it never happened.
Community Organizer is more like protest organizer or someone who decides which agitator to send to GOP events. In short, he was a professional troublemaker. And Oprah must have known it.
And even after Obama’s disastrous first term, she still supported him. All pretense of plausible deniability was gone in 2012. This makes her an accomplice to the Obamanation we endured for 8 years.
Oprah can’t be trusted, ever, for anything. She’s consistently wrong about everything. Sadly, this makes her the front-runner for the Dem nominee.
Let’s face it, if skin color were a qualifier, some people would still be slaves…..at least to their own thinking!
Don’t forget Oprah is the one who said “for blacks to succeed white people have to die.” After her speech and the brohahah a spokes person from her said she has no intention of running. This was all pure emotion that Oprah is good at creating by the elite Trump haters.
The Dems are grasping at straws. Any president needs to lead armies, bring fear to our enemies, and lead the world’d biggest economy. He/she must inspire all our people. We’re not interested in breaking glass ceilings, pandering to the lower classes about being discriminated against, or appeasing our enemies as was done in the past. That woman can help the youth in the inner cities, inspire young people to stay in school, avoid pregnancies, stop using drugs. She doesn’t have to be the president to do that. Has she done this? Has any black leader done this? Has Obama done this? How abut the Congressional Black Caucus, the NAACP, Jesse Jackson, Sharpton, any of them? No. There’s your answer to Windfrey’s candidacy. Another nothing Democrat.
I absolutely agree, taoiseach. But as H. L. Mencken cynically observed, “Nobody ever went broke underestimating the taste of the American public,” and Oprah–Leftist, white people-hating, Obama-supporting liberal racist that she is–has MILLIONS of RABID FANS who would probably vote for her just because they like her on TV, and/or just because she is BLACK.
If she were to make off with the Dem nomination–which I have no doubt she WOULD if she ran–she could derail the Trump train before Pres. Trump has time to finish undoing the CORRUPT MESS Obama made of our government–and the LEFTIST NIGHTMARE of the INCOMPETENT and RACIST Obama Presidency would replay ALL OVER AGAIN. Because white people are TOO STUPID to see where their own best interest lies, and many of them would vote for her. It goes without saying that the blacks would vote AS A BLOC for her, the same way they did for Obama–so it is a disastrous repeat of history in the making! Abba Eban was RIGHT, when he said, “The one thing we can learn from history is that people don’t learn anything from history!”
Not just that, but she’s gonna get millions of votes JUST CAUSE SHE”s a woman..
Billionaire black and articulate female…
Regardless of her politics, she would be a significant threat in any election. I mean liberal democrats elected Obama… twice, and it wasn’t because of his political record, soaring intellect or tested leadership ability.
Conservatives really need to pay attention to this.
gary, there was a lot of white guilt that voted for that a$$ clown obama also.
And democrats know that fact for sure. If OW runs, they’ll sing that song incessantly with the ‘flip-side of the 45’ being ‘Conservatives are Misogynists!’ It’ll certainly be a hit as every MSM outlet joins the choir.
AND MORE guilt over being mysoginistic and not electing the first woman president last cycle..
Gary I totally agree with you that Oprah would be a very significant threat. Too many people would vote for the fluff and not the policies. Contrary to popular belief here she is not stupid. She also has the money to go head to head with President Trump and she made it the hard way unlike Hildabeast. We need to be very careful about this next election. No one thought Odumbass would get elected and then no one thought he would win a second term. How did that work out? Capricorn1 there are way too many “girly men” out there to not be worried about male guilt.
Which is why i am actually FEARFUL this is not just a publicity stunt..!
And MASSIVE voter fraud, Gary–don’t forget that factor in Obama’s victory–likely in 2008, and FOR SURE in 2012! And yes, Conservatives really need to pay attention to this, because she is the PERFECT candidate to get ALL the “useful idiots” marching to the same tune and voting as a BLOC we would not be able to defeat, because Conservatives, as a group, go off in all directions and get all “more Conservative than thou” and refusing to vote for any one candidate because of this or that detail about a candidate that makes him/her less than the ideal, PURE Conservative candidate they are looking for–even though that animal probably DOES NOT EXIST in nature! So they won’t get behind ONE CANDIDATE–who best embodies Conservatism compared to the others–to defeat the libs, even though common sense tells them that is the ONLY way to beat them when they are voting as a bloc, as they most certainly WOULD for an Oprah candidacy!
It’s worse than that, Gary. You left out one vitally important attribute of the Oprah persona.
She is a master of the modern Media. Trump is many things, but he’s at best passable with the modern media. He’s no Reagan in front of the camera. That’s OK because he brings so many other important skills to the table.
Obama was a clumsy clutz even with a teleprompter. He was an incoherent stuttering mess. Oprah is not.
Let’s go there. I don’t want to but let’s. Suppose Oprah wins in 2020. She could easily be the new Great Communicator, surpassing even Reagan. I don’t like it either but I’m not dumb enough to undersell her primary attribute. She’s magic in front of the camera. She just is.
And because of these Media skills, if she was only passable as a Prez, she might go down in history as one of the greats.
DO NOT encourage her to run. The Media skills would also help her get elected.
And of course she would be ruinous for the USA.
The whole d**mned bunch are to disgusting for words to describe. (Socialist low life’s can start the list though)
Is it true that Oprah (or is it “Oppress”?) refers to Harvey W. as “Mister Golden Globes”? Or did I just make that one up?
Éamonn, Dublin, Ireland.
I’m sure if anyone knows about Harvey’s “golden globes” it would be Oprah.
Yes, and there’s plenty of pics out there with her LAVISHING affection on Harvey…
Oh that’s ALL we need, a FEMALE black Hussein Bozo—Moochell ain’t gonna like THAT after kicking Oprah out of the White House once already.
Exactly, caligal–especially amid all the rumors that the Dems were planning on running the MOOCH for President in 2020. Wouldn’t it be interesting to watch the MOOCH and OPRAH battling it out for the Dem nomination? Not that I want EITHER of them to run, mind you–as too many “useful idiots” would fall all over themselves to vote for one or the other of that sorry pair for the SAME REASONS they elected that totalitarian wannabe Barrack for TWO TERMS. They’d use the “OOOH! We’re gonna elect the first WOMAN President” mantra, for one thing, and MILLIONS would rush to hop on the “history-making” bandwagon like they did with Barrack Obama. See Part 2 below.
Part 2:
If you think Obama’s Presidency was bad for America–that is NOTHING compared to the HAVOC that the MOOCH–a surly, America-hating Leftist who is devoid of redeeming values, or COMPETENCE at ANYTHING–could wreak on this country as President! We already KNOW she hates this country–and white people–just as much as Barrack does, and if you recall, she could not even run a school LUNCH PROGRAM without screwing it up!
Oprah would be just as bad, for similar reasons. Smarter than EITHER of the Obamas, and a blatantly opportunistic RACIST who has frequently fabricated “racist incidents” for publicity on the eve of one of her movies being released. Remember the big flap about the “racist” clerk who refused to show her a multi-thousand dollar designer purse in some chi-chi boutique shop, because she was black? You can look forward to MORE of the same, and a return to “justice by skin color and political persuasion” at the DoJ if EITHER she or the MOOCH were to become President.
Obama succeeded in ginning up so MUCH racial and political hatred during his train wreck of a Presidency that the country is more politically and racially divided than it has EVER BEEN, and a determined, divisive race-baiter could ignite that division into the full-out civil war that Barrack did his BEST to start during HIS two terms! I fear either a MOOCH or OPRAH Presidency would be the race-baiting, divisive SPARK that would touch off that raging conflagration. For the good–and likely even the SURVIVAL–of this country as a FREE Republic, we had BETTER keep these two women FAR from the White House!
How do you know we already didn’t have a black female running things??
Do you not feel moochelle had barak wrapped around her fingers?
This is the girl who supposedly covered for Harvey Weinstein. Sure! Weinstein’s covergirl for president!
And in many instances at awards shows, willingly KISSED HIM/hugged him.. IF HE was so revolting to her, why would she do that?
Let me try something on you. A revised Oprah speech.
I would have really given kudos to her if she gave some personal acknowledgement that Hollywood society has been duplicity in allowing Sexual Harassment abuse take place because we have looked the other way. We must take some of that responsibility first . We did it by supporting Clinton blindly and we did not want to upset the apple cart because these were our guys. We did not stand up to our own statements of conscious. Now, I, we can step up and correct those wrongs by supporting Metoo movement and become a supporting voice for young women and people who suffer at the hands of sexual and political abuse.
Otherwise we will be accused always for our hypocrisy unless we are first honest with our selves.
Let today be a new beginning of “Doing the right thing” for the sake of doing good for others regardless of whether we profit from those actions or not.
Let’s be a force for good regardless of politics . I’m ready! Are you?
Thank you,
Oprah.
IMO the whole Metoo movement is bunk.. THEY ALL knew what they were getting into with the whole casting couch issue, and most of them WILLINGLY went to it for their 15 min of fame.. And then kept SILENT while it happened to others…
Just an over blown fat/skinny/fat/skinny/fat Hollywood scumbag that some people actually listen to…some Americans are just so damn stupid…if we could just find an actual CLEAN Politician….I hope the Trumpster continues to drain this ocean of a swamp so that these Hollywood politically involved ghetto rats can go back under their rocks with the Frankens/Weiners/Sharptons/Jacksons/Spaceys of the world….
I am not sure we CAN find a clean politician!
Just because you are in the limelight doesn’t mean you are qualified to be president. Also being colored is not a qualifier. We have already surcummed to this idiocy and see what happened.
And yet, lillitulip237, after 8 YEARS of Obama’s divisive TRAIN WRECK of a Presidency, the “useful idiots” would still RUN to climb on the bandwagon of “making history” AGAIN–JUST like they did with the “Oooh! We’re going to make history by electing the first BLACK President!”–when the Democrats start singing that ‘OOH! We’re going to make history by electing the first BLACK WOMAN President!” tune.
They TRIED to get there with the “first woman President” LAST election. Fortunately, they picked a candidate who was SO corrupt, dishonest and DOWNRIGHT UNLIKABLE that they FAILED. They likely would NOT fail, if they run EITHER the MOOCH or OPRAH, because “useful idiots” are delusional, and see only what they want to see, and therefore learned NOTHING from the sorry history of Obama’s “history-making” TRAINWRECK of a Presidency!
Unfortunately she IS qualified.. Natural born US citizen, over 35..
She will not have the guts, desire and the willingness to fight. Harvey is the one that made her. That is the real collusion.
“Oprah for president? She’s got my vote,” tweeted Lady Gaga.
Well, with that kind of serious endorsement from a universally recognized policy wonk–how could anyone, concerned about domestic and international policy, not be on board?
Seriously, while Oprah appears to be a kind and caring person, aren’t the two biggest leftist complaints about Donald Trump as POTUS: 1) that he doesn’t have legislative or diplomatic experience…and, 2) that he appears to be serious about keeping most of his campaign promises?
How would Oprah be much different…unless of course the left’s ambition is to have elected someone they can easily manipulate; in which case I think they might be mistaken about Oprah’s character.
And that coming from someone who once wore a dress made of raw meat.
I loved a comment i saw earlier this morning..
“GAGA, keep your voice to music.. SHUT up about things you know squat about, POLITICS!”
Hollywood Oprah include thinks that the movies are real life and that we the real public is going to believe all their bs they feed the world. Hollywood actors meryl streep, seth Meyers, jimmy kimmel and all of hollywood included all think that America has the same loose morals that they practice. Well oprah chris rock don’t have anyting worth while voting for and all these other bozos who spit out that they want to run for president would drive this county into the ground. Stick to your make believe. Lets build wall but around Hollywood to keep the loosers in. Stick to your make believe OPRAH>
Who else do the Democrats have beside Sanders, Biden and Warren? Trump had no real political experience and had not held any public office before his run for the White House. Many believe that one of the factors that got Trump elected is that he is not part of the Washington Political Establishment. He is a successful businessman and is not owned by the wealthy elites that own most of our politicians on both sides of the aisle. Another factor is the excess baggage Hillary had with the scandals like Benghazi and Uranium One.
Perhaps the Democrats are toying with the idea of putting someone that seems similar in the 2020 run for the White House. Like Trump, Oprah does not have any real political experience. One plus factor other Democrats don’t have is that Oprah is also not part of the Washington Political Establishment. Another plus factor is that she doesn’t have the excess baggage Hillary had. She is also wealthy in her own right and, unlike Hillary, her wealth doesn’t come from financial support and Donations from wealthy political investors. Perhaps the Democrats are hoping that she will capture all of the Black and woman votes.
NOR does she have anywhere near the scandals or corruption hillary did.
That was one of the things I meant by excess baggage.
“Oprah For President”….. who’s going to be her running mate?? Harvey Weinstein??
Since when is this an episode of “Stranger Things”??
Keith Ellison for Veep, he could continue the Obama Muslim brotherhood connection going
ALLLUUUAHH Blackbear!
I wonder. If Ellison did get VP status, when we would see the first Minuet on the white house..
This is the woman who had discussed stool and **** in her show on ABC !
This is the woman who had discussed “what is the right way to hang the toilet paper roll in the toilet roll holder in the bathroom; i.e., should the hanging part be closer to your legs or should it be closer to the wall” ?
Are these the things that qualify her to run for the office of the President of the United States?
Good grief!
Liberal’s check list of someone qualified to run:
IS she breathing – yes.. Even though they don’t care if you are alive or dead when it comes to your vote!
Is she a rabid libtard believer and always has been – yes
Is she rich – yes
Can she win at least 1 of the ‘minority’ special interest groups – in her case, she can win 2. Black and women!
Then to THEM THAT means she is qualified.
At this rate, even a ham sandwich should start thinking about running for President.
Bill and Hillary would send their professional hit men after her if she attempted to run.
Oprah has been seen talking with Republicans and has actually made deals with them. One could easily think she is a covert Republican agent. Her collusion with Republicans is much more pervasive and extensive than Hillary’s was with the Russians.
Wishful thinking, where the rubber meets the road she is all libtard.
If anything, SHE IS THE One trying to convert republicans imo..
I am OFFENDED by her remark that for black people to succeed all white people must die. That is SO RACIST! It is pure HATE SPEECH. She would never have succeeded had it not been for white people.
Also, by that remark, she also insults her own race by saying that they just don’t have what it takes to make it in the real world. What a horrid woman! Charming, but horrid. It takes more than charm to be President.