Oops… Tlaib wrongly blames whites in deleted tweet! CNN’s Lemon triggered over Thanos

Rashida Tlaib rushed to blame the Jersey City tragedy on white supremacy. There was just one little problem. Jerry Nadler and the Democrats debated all day long on articles of impeachment, and CNN’s Don Lemon gets triggered… by Thanos? All that and more on today’s show!

Well, well, well. In her rush to blame “white supremacy” for the Jersey City shootings, Rashida Tlaib failed to check on a few things. Namely, the shooters weren’t white. Oops. I guess with her, it’s blame first, get the facts later.

The impeachment hearing on Thursday produced more of the same from the Democrats. In fact, even leftwing CNN had to fact check some of the statement, since Democrats Veronica Escobar and Sheila Jackson Lee were twisting words as if they were pretzels.

CNN’s Don Lemon had a meltdown because Trump’s team is not only defiant but clever as well.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)