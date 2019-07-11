Oops! House Democrats attack Trump with Obama era pictures of children in cages

The Democratic-led House Oversight and Reform Committee deleted tweets this week that used Obama-era photos of border detention facilities in an effort to slam President Trump’s treatment of illegal immigrants.

“Last week, members of our committee visited a detention center at the southern border and discovered grotesque treatment of children,” the committee wrote Tuesday in a now-deleted tweet, according to a screenshot obtained by the Washington Examiner. “This week, we are examining the inhumane treatment of the children in these detention centers.”

The tweet included a picture taken during the Obama administration in 2014 by Associated Press photojournalist Ross D. Franklin, which showed detainees sleeping in a holding cell at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Nogales Placement Center in Nogales, Arizona.

Another tweet by the committee that also used the 2014 photo criticized Mr. Trump for “grotesque” and “dehumanizing” policies at the border. That tweet was also deleted after the Twitter accounts for the Oversight and Reform Committee Republicans and Mr. Trump’s reelection campaign pointed out the error.

You all know that’s a picture from 2014, right? Remind us who was President then 🤔 https://t.co/Z6uE04wALq

— Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) July 9, 2019

.@OversightDems, you deleted the last one. But this picture is also from 2014. https://t.co/z5irfimC8d

— Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) July 9, 2019

“The photos, taken by The Associated Press, were from 2014, during the Obama administration, but were presented by liberal activists as if they showed the effects of Trump’s immigration policy now.”https://t.co/9x3F7VYUTz — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) July 9, 2019

House Democrats are promoting their “civil rights” hearing on “kids in cages” and “inhumane treatment” with a photo from 2014, when Joe Biden was Vice President. So dishonest! pic.twitter.com/Exuj1eudrr

— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 9, 2019

Here in red is the portion of the 2014 photo used by House Democrats today. AP FACT CHECK: 2014 photo wrongly used to hit Trump policieshttps://t.co/UQMBB3mZ8j pic.twitter.com/T3o5qBgPu1 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 9, 2019

A committee aide on the Democratic side confirmed to the Washington Examiner that the tweets had been removed.

“The photo was an error, and it has been removed. But there is simply no comparison between the actions of the Obama administration and the Trump administration,” the aide said. “The Obama administration did not separate children from their families and create dehumanizing conditions as a way to deter immigration and asylum, which is the stated policy of the Trump administration. The Obama administration separated children only in an extremely small number of cases when there was a true danger to the child’s safety.”

