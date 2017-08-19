OOPS: Antifa Protesters Vandalized Peace Monument They Thought Was a Confederate Statue

Antifa protesters marched on Piedmont Park in Atlanta, Georgia this week, bent on destroying the “Confederate monument” they said was encouraging racism in their community. But it was only after they’d vandalized and spray-painted the statue that they realized it was a “peace monument” designed to encourage national healing in the wake of the Civil War.

Monday night, a crowd bearing signs that read “Defend C-ville” marched from one Atlanta park to another, demonstrating against the white supremacists who caused havoc in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.

Once they got to Piedmont Park, black-clad members of Antifa, attacked the statue, spraying it with paint, putting a chain around its neck, and attempting, unsuccessfully, to drag the giant statute off its base. When they realized they couldn’t topple the behemoth, they disbanded, but not before causing serious damage.

