OOPS: Antifa Protesters Vandalized Peace Monument They Thought Was a Confederate Statue

Antifa protesters marched on Piedmont Park in Atlanta, Georgia this week, bent on destroying the “Confederate monument” they said was encouraging racism in their community. But it was only after they’d vandalized and spray-painted the statue that they realized it was a “peace monument” designed to encourage national healing in the wake of the Civil War.
Monday night, a crowd bearing signs that read “Defend C-ville” marched from one Atlanta park to another, demonstrating against the white supremacists who caused havoc in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.
Once they got to Piedmont Park, black-clad members of Antifa, attacked the statue, spraying it with paint, putting a chain around its neck, and attempting, unsuccessfully, to drag the giant statute off its base. When they realized they couldn’t topple the behemoth, they disbanded, but not before causing serious damage.
Read more at the Daily Wire
Join the discussion
Where the heck is the politically correct mayor in Atlanta and why hasn’t he made a statement condemning these Antifa criminals? That is because the DemoRAT politicians are accessories to this criminal behavior. Where are the police? If the police are not going to protect property and conservatives from being physically attacked, then there is going to be a civil war. I think that is what the Obama people want.
backpacker, I think Obama is still in that game, and a block from the White House, and still at it.
Obama left the borders open and allowed multitudes of criminals and terrorists to enter this country, unidentified and in hiding, and Christie said on TV that Obama flew many into this country to undisclosed locations, so there is an army of fighters already here. The FBI made the statement on TV many times that terrorists are in this country in hidden locations. Nobody paid any attention to that statement. Maybe we should get real about what is going on. Governors and Mayors who allow attacks and destruction are part of the problem.
Antifa members must be shot on site with tranquilizer darts then strip them of citizenship, put them in a crate and let’em wake up in North Korea!
Why waste the dart, tranquilizer, crate and shipping charges?????? They are in effect, rabble that are rioting. Once damage starts to occur, they are a riot that must be dealt with. 7.62 style………. Faceless troll running through here.
Heh, maybe we could follow their advice on what they’re always saying we should do to the statues. Let’s crate them and put them all in some museum somewhere; we could call it ‘The Museum Of Natural Liberal Stupidity’.
Law enforcement is going to sit on their collective ***** until they are forced into action by law abiding citizens. The law enforcement authorities in Charlottsville and elsewhere should be sued to the max until they start doing what they are charged to do. Standing around watching ignorant sniveling brats destroy public property and monuments should NO longer be tolerated. Civic groups have a responsibility to insure that law enforcement is aware that they are subject to any lawful means to force them to do their jobs, BEFORE this whole thing gets OUT OF CONTROL, and anarchy takes over. It CAN easily happen.
The tenets of the new religious state sanctioned worldview of so-called unbiased Secular Humanism have dumbed down our society. In 1962 the Democrats , Rinos and their appointed Supreme Court Injustices took The Lord’s Prayer out of schools, and The Ten Commandments out of Government, and Law, producing legislated corruption. All our Education Establishments must normalize State sanctioned Secular Humanism with its Politically Correct Ideology and value system, or be punished including Seminaries.
We indicted Nazi leaders after the Second World War by our creed which included our God given inalienable right to life. Our Chief Counsel Robert H. Jackson used this to prove the guilt of the Nazi people, even though their Government, and Supreme Court legalized their atrocities. Today the Democrats, Rinos and their followers legislate rot, and indoctrinate malleable schoolchildren with it using adult school teachers, and special interest group activists, by corrupt legislation. President Donald Trump , and Mike Pence were elected to clean up this mess because The Democrats and Rinos can’t be trusted, because they created it. President Donald Trump think before you speak, you are our commander chief, and hope for righteous legislation for our children’s future.
It seems these anarchists are good for nothing other than tearing down something others have built. Selfish snot nosed brats who for too long have had their way which makes them perfectly representative of the democrat party. It’s past time for this destruction of our history to stop. The democrats in congress and the courts have destroyed it in the schools by teaching nothing but lies and now the results of two to three generations of the hooligans they’ve created are upon us all. I don’t care if police bring out the dogs, the fire hoses or anything else necessary to stop this but stop it now ! If mayors and governors are too cowardly to allow police to do their jobs the police need to take it upon themselves to do what is right. Perhaps it is time to arrest some of these governors and mayors……
It is DISGUSTING what is going on in our country now.. they are trying to white wash away our countries history.. statues do NOT promote racism… People do… I see nothing wrong with the statues… they are men who fought for what they felt was right at their time in history… How far is this NONSENSE going to go..? Tearing down confederate statues will NOT stop any racism that is out there… the democRATS, the rinos, the loony left, media, etc.. are doing nothing but fueling the flames of the lies and the hate that is destroying this country…
ENOUGHT IS ENOUGH…. There are WAY too many hate groups out there causing problems and spreading their hate.. it needs to stop…
The confederate soldiers didn’t fight for gain or to win territory. Only 4% of southerners owned slaves and some of them were freed blacks! The confederate soldiers fought in 1864 for the exact same reason that the Revolutionary War was fought in 1776-1792…. for independence from being told how to live by others a thousand miles away. The only difference is they lost and the winners write the history. The statues are not promoting – they are memorials. Damaging them is damaging cemeteries.
Considering their NAKED HATRED of white people, and their blatant attempts to label ALL white people are “white supremacists” and “racists”, I think “whitewash” is the LAST thing they’d want to do, mamacat. More like BLACKwash! or FASCIST-WASH, because they are behaving like the FASCISTS they are! Hitler was ALSO fond of destroying history by pulling down historic monuments and statues, as was LENIN during the Communist takeover of Russia. These leftist VERMIN are NO DIFFERENT, and their hooliganism should NOT be tolerated in a free Republic! Governors, mayors, and law enforcement who REFUSE to enforce the laws should be REMOVED from their positions. They are just as LAWLESS as the hooligans they have set loose upon this country. Damn the COMMUCRATS who NEVER rest from trying to destroy this country and “fundamentally transform” us into a LAWLESS Third World banana republic. Since they failed to convince enough of us to give them permission to do so by ELECTING THEM, they are NOW trying to do it by violent “revolution.” If this country would simply start enforcing its LAWS, and SHOOT these vermin on sight, this BS would STOP.
Tearing down Confederate Statues also will not placate these VERMIN, mamacat. Once they’re done destroying THOSE, they will move on to the NEXT “racist” target, inventing new ones as they go to fuel their destructive rampage. I believe some of these VERMIN need to DIE before the rest of them will get the message that the REST OF US are sick of their lawless anarchy BS and will no longer allow it!
Typifies the mindless rage and hate filled hearts of these ‘rent a protesters’. They’re receiving wages for their mayhem and destruction, while neither they nor their employer pay required taxes on their earnings. No federal tax, no state tax and no Soc Sec paid into the government in violation of the rule of law, IRS. Nothing paid in, as well, by their employer… The IRS must investigate this loss of revenue to the government… And no more stand-downs commanded on the part of local LEOS.
It is very sad that this statue was damaged. The thing this really shows is the blatant arrogance and uneducated arrogance and stupidity of these people. They don’t know anything about history. They act so smart, but once again their stupidity shines through. Now, why does anyone pay any attention to them? What is the old saying, something like “Keep you mouth and let them wonder, open your mouth and remove all doubt.”
The great adage to which you refer is:
It’s better to keep one’s mouth closed and just let people just think you a fool than to open it and remove all doubt.
The idiots and puppets who agree with such censorship are too stupid to understand that it’s not about a flag, statue or any other symbol. The entire issue is driven by a group of people who want nothing less than to force their will upon the populace at large. They are incurable, perpetual malcontents, and will never stop in their demands – and those who attempt to pacify them will only meet with frustration, as they cannot be satisfied. Even if the Confederate flag, the flag of my ancestors, is banned from public display and every memorial to those who served the South is removed, they will continue to complain, demand and threaten. The Stars and Stripes will be next. Many very naïve people will say that such a drastic and anti-American move will never happen. Well, twenty years ago no one would have believed that a business would be forced, under law enacted by the Federal Government, to deliver a “gay wedding cake.” Fifteen years ago no one would have believed that our armed forces would be forced to accept homosexuals, cross-dressers, trans-sexuals (to use “offensive” and “obsolete” terms), and the assorted fruits and vegetables whom are now emerging from sordid corners. This country is in deep trouble, and destroying our history and heritage is certainly not a cure.
The confederate soldiers were all from a 90% agricultural community while the north was only not slaves states because their economies were based on manufacturing. They fought and hundreds of thousands of them died to defend a way of life that was going to be crushed by a change from slavery to something else and nobody had an alternative. But nobody ever does studies to find out if blacks benefited from slavery in America vs starvation and constant tribal war in Africa — or how dire they suffered from suddenly being left on a dusty road to fend for themselves. Confederate statues are memorials to those who died — NOT a pro-slavery statement. Like global warming, these issues are just straw men put up to justify economic or political anarchy and mayhem. Make no mistake – any crowd who arrives at a “protest” with black masks, baseball bats, and cans of gasoline are not at all upset by the stated issue. The confederate soldiers fought to preserve a way of life – these protesters fight to truly collapse a way of life.
If they so hate living here why don’t they leave?
It’s not living here they hate; it’s being ignored.
Somehow I thought the riots occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Where’s the condemnation of Black Lies Matter and George Sorryass?
Not allowed! To NOT be labeled a racist/bigot, you must only denounce/castigate the “white whacks.” After all, those burning, looting, destroying private property whacks are the “poor, misunderstood, disenfranchised, anti-racist/bigot, defenders of liberty, and must be allowed to vent their displeasure! Did you see all the crying and wining by all those PC pundits? They are so distraught, to near thoughts of suicide, that anybody would think of them as some “Racist/Bigot,” and, Trump condemning TWO factions was just unfathomable.
“… Antifa, attacked the statue, spraying it with paint, putting a chain around its neck, and attempting, unsuccessfully, to drag the giant statute off its base. When they realized they couldn’t topple the behemoth, they disbanded, but not before causing serious damage.” This is typical of Marxist groups whose protests are not based on facts but on warped ideology designed to PULL DOWN the existing government rather than addressing real issues of social importance. Antifa is in fact a HATE BASED group whose bigoted view of history ignores the facts and historically established truth.
So? We know they are not the sharpest knives in the drawer.
These “Antifi’s ” don’t know what Fascism is, I lived during WWII, and saw( News reals) and heard about fascism in France and Italy, they need to sit down and read some REAL History books, not sanitized one. We live in the best country, at least it was, many came here to share our Freedoms, now we have groups, funded by a REAL Nazi, trying to start a second Civil War, again they need to read the real History of the Civil War.
Excerpt from an e-mail from Newt Gingrich… “History is More Important than Hysteria:”
“Americans have once again been subjected to a dishonest, one-sided elite media frenzy. In what is becoming an all too common occurrence, the media covers an event, distorts it, and then builds on its own distortion, condemning anyone who refuses to blindly accept their falsehoods. All of this is done in a tone of hysteria, designed to both distract us from the serious problems the Left can’t solve and to isolate conservatives on emotionally hateful grounds.
Let me be clear: The conflict in Charlottesville last Saturday was terrible. An American was killed in an act of domestic terrorism by a hateful fanatic. Every American should condemn neo-Nazis, the KKK, and racism in all its hateful forms. However, for leftwing fanatics and the elite media, bringing the country together and refusing to tolerate any group or individual that promotes racism and violence is not enough. Instead, they believe that we should support eliminating large parts of American history.
If a person defends a historic monument or statue, the Left and the elite media immediately claim it is a sign of racism, anti-Semitism, and any other harsh emotional condemnation they can throw. “
And once again, we’re expected to ONLY condemn white racists. That’s what has so many people upset.
Enough is enough! What America stands for is being trampled by ignorant brainwashed people who fail to research their own country’s historic past that gives them freedom. They need to spend time in other countries to appreciate that freedom.
WOW! takes a REAL moron to think that was Confederate. It seems these people are less intelligent than I thought, and that wasn’t much.
One of the most dangerous things in the world are the stupid in masses.
Beware of STUPID people in large groups, Nealstar! There is NOTHING more dangerous.
This PROVES just how STUPID and RECKLESS these Antifa protestors actually are !
Antifa is comprised mainly of young white men who are self-avowed socialists, communists, and anarchists. They are not protesting racism, but rather want to overthrow the Trump Administration and bring forth a new Civil War. Local law enforcement were not there to do anything because the Atlanta mayor told them to stay away. Though the tactics are more extreme, the goals of the Democrat mayor of Atlanta and Antifa is the same.
These ignorant troglodytes have been given carte blanche by the IDIOT Commucrats and their cowardly RINO enabler–and, of course, by the ever-complicit leftist media–to run around destroying and vandalizing anything in their path. They don’t know or CARE if a given statue is “Confederate.” They just get off on destruction and vandalism, (and besides, they are being PAID to do this!)
Their anarchy helps to drive the Leftist narrative that ALL white people are white supremacists and THESE hooligans are the social justice HEROES bravely standing against that terrible scourge.
All of that is utter BS, of course, but when did the Left ever let TRUTH interfere with their agenda? They want to demonize and marginalize white voters–and anybody of ANY color–who have resoundingly REJECTED their pernicious and divisive “identity politics,” and if they can manage to start a civil war in the process, all the better, as that will give them chaos and MORE lawless anarchy they can exploit to overthrow the legal government during the chaos–the SAME way the Bolsheviks did in 1917 Russia–well, so much the better.
The SOONER ALL the American people realize that these VERMIN are out to destroy our country and deprive ALL OF US of our hard-won liberties, the sooner this BS will stop, but is it already too late for that? I fear for the future of this country, when so MANY people are SO ignorant of their own history and heritage, that they follow these malignant hucksters like the RATS followed the Pied Piper.
where was the F’ING police,a doughnut shop somewhere? cops are getting to where they just plain suck now all is left to do is for them to swallow!
The “black Mayor” of the town ordered the police to stand down. The whole thing was organized by the left to make President Trump’s administration look bad. There will be more of this for sure.
NEWS TODAY
Black people who were never slaves are fighting white people who were never Nazis over a confederate statue that was erected by DEMOCRATS.
The Democrats can’t stand their own history anymore and somehow-
“It’s Donald Trump’s Fault”
The nation and its history is being assaulted by a group of leftist anarchists masquerading as being against racism and bigotry. This menagerie of mercenaries hired by the likes of communist George Soros are busily engaged in assaulting any one or any group who doesn’t think and believe as they do. Recently a new anti American leftist bunch of street thugs have made their appearance where ever a confederate memorial was displayed and a counter demonstration of citizens wishing to protest against its removal practiced their right to protest such actions. This group who are intent on silencing anyone who disagrees with them, operating under the ambiguous title of “ANTIFA,” hide themselves under black masks and garb. Why, aren’t they proud of who they are and what they do, apparently they’re not because they mask their true identities. Who are these rioters who would deny the citizens their right to make their voices heard and to express their opinions. These “ANTIFA members,” who would have us believe that they are for tolerance for others who think differently than they do, show their tolerance with violence and threats of mayhem towards them. A new label,Antifa,” won’t hide your leftist agenda, your ideology.
Does anybody ELSE see the irony in this? The South was opposed to the election of Lincoln, and swore they would go to war if he was elected, which they did. The Commucrats and their IGNORANT paid hooligans are all PO’d and butt hurt over the election of Trump, and are now making WAR on the REST OF US because the election did not go their way.
In their VIOLENT “protests” against our LEGALLY elected President, and their VIOLENT attempts to eradicate the visible evidence of the LAST Civil War which they have designated, somehow, as symbolic of this President’s views, they are, in effect REPEATING the history leading up to the Civil War with their actions.
As some wise man once said, those who refuse to learn from history are condemned to repeat it.