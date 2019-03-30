Home » News

Only black reporters allowed in Georgia mayoral race event

GOPUSA StaffAssociated Press Posted On 6:45 am March 30, 2019
In this Wednesday, March 27, 2019 photo, signs posted on the doors of the Bolten Street Baptist Church are seen during a meeting coordinated to garner support for one black candidate in Savannah's mayoral race, in Savannah, Ga. Organizers of a meeting to discuss an upcoming mayoral race in Georgia barred reporters from attending, unless they were African-American. (Eric Curl/Savannah Morning News via AP)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Organizers of a meeting to discuss an upcoming mayoral race in Georgia barred reporters from attending — unless they were African-American.

The Wednesday meeting at a church in Savannah was held to try to unite the city’s black community behind a single candidate for mayor in the Nov. 5 election. Signs at the door said “Black Press Only!”

White reporters were denied entry, while at least two black reporters and the publisher of a local African-American newspaper were allowed inside, the Savannah Morning News reported . Television cameras and recording devices were also prohibited.

The newspaper said the Rev. Clarence Teddy Williams, who organized the meeting, declined to discuss the entry policy.

Mayor Eddie DeLoach is seeking re-election this fall. He became Savannah’s first white mayor in 20 years after winning the 2015 campaign. Elections for Savannah’s top office are nonpartisan, meaning all candidates who qualify end up on the November ballot.

Van Johnson, a Savannah city councilman and one of three black mayoral candidates to have announced campaigns so far, attended the Wednesday meeting at Bolton Street Baptist Church. Johnson said afterward he relayed “my vision for an inclusive Savannah, a progressive Savannah.”

Asked by WTOC-TV about only black reporters being allowed inside, Johnson said: “It’s not my meeting. Again, I was asked to come give a statement, and so I came and I gave a statement.”

Louis Wilson, who says he’s running for mayor again after an unsuccessful 2015 campaign, also attended the meeting.

Regina Thomas, a former Georgia state senator and one of the incumbent mayor’s black challengers, skipped the church gathering Wednesday. She said the meeting appeared divisive and was scheduled too early in the campaign. The deadline for candidates to sign up for the race is Aug. 23. Thomas said she also had a scheduling conflict: her Bible study group met Wednesday night.

6 Comments

ggfilthy
ggfilthy
7:16 am March 30, 2019 at 7:16 am

All they have to say is.. But.. “I feel African American today”. Then claim they are transracial… and if they don’t let them in then bring litigation.

Everaldo Hechavarria
Everaldo
7:51 am March 30, 2019 at 7:51 am

I old enough to remember how I felt as a young black person when I saw signs on TV saying White only or Black only and thought what kind of society would allow that? Now I know. One that denies people freedom. This is ridiculous and only serves to further divide an already divided nation. It seems like there are those in this country that think it is their turn to lead and they will get their pound of flesh no matter what it does to the country as a whole. the same thing happened in Detroit and the same thing will happen here. We should take a hint from Nelson Madela and resist the temptation to overthrow and work together to protect our nation. The United States is the greatest country in the world for all people. We should not let a few power seekers destroy hundreds of years of prosperity and history.

    ggfilthy
    ggfilthy
    8:12 am March 30, 2019 at 8:12 am

    I too am old enough Everaldo.. I’m not black.. but I am from Detroit… I remember my Father lifting me up to the kitchen window to see the orange glow of the city burning during the 67 riots… and saying “this what you get when the government suppress and divide the people of this nation”. I… NEVER… forgot that… and never will. I’m starting to feel that way again … I pray I’m wrong. It’s going to be up to good people like you and me (well… I’m not always good) … to educate everyone of our experiences. God Bless you Sir.

tag100
tag100
8:39 am March 30, 2019 at 8:39 am

Racism showing itself proudly and in the open….But not a peep from the Left.

jbscpo
jbscpo
9:08 am March 30, 2019 at 9:08 am

Racism is okay when SOME people do it!

DoD Retired
DoD Retired
9:43 am March 30, 2019 at 9:43 am

Are the Dems purposely trying to start a racial war? Do they think these actions will result in the return of blacks to the Dem plantation? Actions like this one appear to be having a different effect as more and more blacks are switching to the Rep and Ind parties. You reap what you sow, Dems.

