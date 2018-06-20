Now reading: One Step Solution Prev Next Cartoons One Step Solution Rick McKee 6:30 am June 20, 20182 comments —- Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here. VN:D [1.9.6_1107]Rating: 10.0/10 (5 votes cast)One Step Solution, 10.0 out of 10 based on 5 ratings Share on: 19 Shares 16 Share on facebook 3 Share on twitter 0 Share on Google+ 0 Share on Pinterest More options Join the discussion Maybe it if the warnings were in Spanish, they would understand. If they have so much money to pay these coyotes/traffickers to bring them here, they have enough to stay in their own countries and go through the process legally. VN:D [1.9.6_1107]Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast) Log in to Reply this cartoon is right on the money! don’t break the law and enter illegally and you won’t have a problem. VN:F [1.9.6_1107]please wait...Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast) Log in to Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. Login using one of your social media accounts or login to GOPUSA using the link above. Related posts View 2742 views6:30 am June 7, 2018 Cartoons Caught out!6:30 am June 7, 20185 commentsRick McKee 6:30 am June 7, 2018 Continue reading 20 Shares 17 Share on facebook 1 Share on twitter 1 Share on Google+ 1 Share on Pinterest More options View 2454 views6:30 am May 10, 2018 Cartoons Mullah!6:30 am May 10, 20185 commentsRick McKee 6:30 am May 10, 2018 Continue reading 18 Shares 16 Share on facebook 2 Share on twitter 0 Share on Google+ 0 Share on Pinterest More options View 4040 views6:30 am April 27, 2018 Cartoons Make America Great Again6:30 am April 27, 20186 commentsRick McKee 6:30 am April 27, 2018 Continue reading 11 Shares 10 Share on facebook 1 Share on twitter 0 Share on Google+ 0 Share on Pinterest More options
Maybe it if the warnings were in Spanish, they would understand. If they have so much money to pay these coyotes/traffickers to bring them here, they have enough to stay in their own countries and go through the process legally.
this cartoon is right on the money! don’t break the law and enter illegally and you won’t have a problem.