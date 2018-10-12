One Small Tweet for Man, One Giant Leap for Stupidity

To infinity and beyond. That’s the lengths liberals will go to in order to promote a politically correct version of history in which all supposed racists, slave owners, oil barons, or just good old-fashioned white people are purged from existence. The latest example of this “I better not praise anyone in the past who is no longer on the left’s approved list of acceptable people” comes from ex-astronaut Scott Kelly, who quoted Winston Churchill but then immediately apologized for it. Oh brother!

Be careful whom you quote. The left is on the lookout, and if anyone dares to speak fondly of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Mark Twain, or in this case, Winston Churchill, the backlash could be intense. But what’s worse? The backlash from overly sensitive, history-denying left-wingers, or those who apologize for offending such a snowflake constituency?

Back in 2015 when Jeb Bush was running for president, the former Florida governor made a joke about the French. I mean… who hasn’t joked about the French, right? He said that Congress “operates on a French workweek.” Apparently, that was deemed offensive to the French, and Bush apologized.

“I now know that the average French workweek is actually greater than the German workweek. So, my God, I totally insulted an entire country — our first ally — that helped us become free as a nation! And I apologize. That did a huge disservice to France.”

— Jeb Bush

Seriously? Did the statement really warrant an apology?

And then there is the recent criticism of Laura Ingalls Wilder, whose cherished Little House on the Prairie series has been loved for generations. As Michelle Lou points out in her column in the Huffington Post, “In recent years, her books have come under fire for racist depictions of Native Americans. Critics have pointed out that Wilder likely did not consider the Native Americans to be the equals of the white settlers moving into their territory.”

So what does the Association for Library Service to Children do in reaction to the words of “critics?” The group removed Wilder’s name from their children’s book award, saying the decision was made “in consideration of the fact that Wilder’s legacy, as represented by her body of work, includes expressions of stereotypical attitudes inconsistent with ALSC’s core values of inclusiveness, integrity and respect, and responsiveness.”

Perfect… just perfect. Another legend from our past is now persona non grata.

This brings us to ex-astronaut Scott Kelly. Taking to Twitter, Kelly posted, “One of the greatest leaders of modern times, Sir Winston Churchill said, ‘in victory, magnanimity.’ I guess those days are over.”

Following the tweet, as reported by The Washington Times, Kelly received some blowback from enraged lefties. Apparently, Kelly didn’t get the memo that Churchill is now unquotable. As noted in The Washington Times, “The tweet received some backlash, with users blaming Churchill for the Bengal famine of 1943 and comparing the late British prime minister to the genocidal dictator he helped defeat, Adolf Hitler.”

How did Kelly react? Did he say, “Get a life”? Perhaps he used a little stronger wording or gesture? Nope. He apologized.

Did not mean to offend by quoting Churchill. My apologies. I will go and educate myself further on his atrocities, racist views which I do not support. My point was we need to come together as one nation. We are all Americans. That should transcend partisan politics.

— Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) October 7, 2018

First of all, it’s kind of funny that in his effort to “come together as one nation,” Kelly takes a swipe at President Trump, but I digress.

Secondly… are you kidding me??? Churchill helped win World War II. His profile in courage is one for the ages. Great Britain and France would be provinces of Germany if not for Churchill. And yet Kelly bowed to a few snowflakes on the left and showed just how insane the politically correct culture has become.

Luckily, all is not lost. Kelly received thousands of tweets blasting his ridiculous apology.

This is truly pathetic.

— Brit Hume (@BritHume) October 7, 2018

My my my. The world had gone mad when you have to apologise for quoting Churchill. The loony left have outdone themselves this time.

— Ryan Knight (@Radgey1984) October 9, 2018

Can’t believe you caved to the mob. You’re a naval officer and an astronaut. You have nothing to apologize for using a Churchill quote.

— John Mulligan (@JohnWMulligan) October 9, 2018

It’s time to wake up and realize that people from the past lived in THE PAST. Society was different, norms were different, and attitudes were different. It doesn’t mean that the contributions of these people are any less significant. It really feels like common sense has been lost in space.

