Once Deported Illegal Alien Accused of Fatally Stabbing Woman, Kidnapping Child in Sanctuary State

A 39-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing the mother of his child in Bridgeport, Conn., before snatching their 6-year-old girl and leading authorities on a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed in Pennsylvania was an illegal immigrant who was deported to El Salvador in 2013 after multiple felony convictions.

Oscar Obedio Hernandez, a citizen of El Salvador, “was issued a Final Order of Removal by an immigration judge on Oct. 29, 2013” and “was removed from the United States by ICE officers in Hartford, Conn., on Nov. 27, 2013,” according to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement spokesman Shawn Neudauer.

Neudauer said Hernandez was convicted in 2002 on felony charges of assault and threatening, as well as other misdemeanor charges. It’s unclear when he returned to the United States.

Bridgeport cops responding to a reported domestic dispute early Friday morning said they found the little girl’s 26-year-old mother, Nidia Gonzalez, dead and another woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. Investigators believe Hernandez returned home from a club with a woman, which set off a confrontation with Gonzalez, according to police.

.@ICEgov says Oscar Hernandez, accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend & abducting their daughter in #Bridgeport today, ,was deported in 2013 pic.twitter.com/oTeV2mxd4V — Tony Terzi (@T2Fox61) February 24, 2017

When authorities realized Hernandez took off with his daughter, Aylin, they issued an Amber Alert and launched a multi-state effort to track him down.

It wasn’t until 11 a.m. that authorities in Pennsylvania spotted Hernandez’s car and attempted to pull him over, prompting him to hit the gas and lead them on a high-speed chase. But police say Hernandez eventually crashed his car and was taken into custody. His daughter, who was in the car at the time of the crash, suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

“We are all absolutely relieved that after this horrible tragedy that resulted in the death of a young mother in Bridgeport, her 6-year-old daughter was not harmed, and is being held safely in custody,” said Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim in a statement Friday. “With everyone’s quick assistance to this case and the Amber Alert, the suspect was apprehended and we are grateful for the safe return of Aylin Hernandez.”

Hernandez remained in custody last night, and Neudauer said ICE has placed a detainer on him with Bridgeport police. ICE officials will take custody of him when he is released.

