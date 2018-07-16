On Kavanaugh: What now?

As the nomination process for Judge Brett Kavanaugh moves forward, we will be reading the tea leaves along with everyone else. But the reality is that we will have to hold our breath until he weighs in on the first cultural issue – abortion and religious liberty chief among them.
While we here at American Family Association vigorously supported Amy Coney Barrett to be President Trump’s next nominee to the Supreme Court, he instead selected Brett Kavanaugh, whom we initially opposed.
However, we have withdrawn our official opposition and will allow the process to play out. We are not in a position to endorse him, but neither will we fight this nomination.
Our reservations about Judge Kavanaugh, in my judgment, are well-founded. We have legitimate reservations about his jurisprudence on religious liberty (he opined that the government might have a “compelling interest” in forcing employers to provide abortifacients), abortion (he wrote that an illegal alien teenager might be deemed to have a “right” to an abortion), and ObamaCare (he provided the legal reasoning that Chief Justice John Roberts used to declare ObamaCare constitutional).
Speaking just for myself, I am most troubled by his view of Supreme Court precedent. Even in his introductory speech at the White House, he declared that he would “interpret the Constitution as written, as informed by history, tradition, and precedent.” If he’d only stopped at “Constitution as written,” I’d have had no problem.
But he once again showed what I believe is a dangerous attachment to the doctrine of stare decisis, the doctrine that legal decisions are to be decided by prior court opinions. The rest of the Court, however, does not seem to share Kavanaugh’s devotion to precedent. The Court has reversed itself well over 200 times in its history. In just the last two decades alone, it has dramatically reversed its own precedents on the criminalization of homosexuality, the legality of same-sex marriage, and compulsory union dues, among others.
The Court seems to adhere to precedent when it is convenient and to ditch it when it’s not. It is hardly the sacred, sacrosanct, inviolable principle regressives want us to believe. One of the reasons we like Judge Amy Coney Barrett so much is that she has been quite clear that when a precedent is in conflict with the plain meaning of the Constitution, it is the precedent that must go.
Kavanaugh has impeccable legal credentials but is undoubtedly an establishment guy. His commitment to precedent seems to make Roe immune to reversal for another generation, which may be why Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, for whom Roe is the Holy Grail, seem inclined to vote for him. This would give Kavanaugh 50 votes, even without the ailing Sen. McCain’s vote, with Vice President Pence readily available to cast a deciding vote if needed.
Despite these concerns, a large percentage of conservative legal experts are enthusiastic about Kavanaugh, and virtually every pro-life group has been singing his praises. They seem to have a conviction I’m not quite able to share about what Kavanaugh will do were Roe or Casey v. Planned Parenthood to come before the Court. I sincerely hope – and pray – that my concerns with regard to Kavanaugh will in the end prove to be unfounded.
So those of us with concerns will watch carefully as the nomination process moves forward. We will be reading the tea leaves along with everyone else, looking for solid clues about where Kavanaugh is inclined to come down on the issues of the day.
But the reality is that all of us will have to hold our breath until Kavanaugh weighs in on the first cultural issue – abortion and religious liberty chief among them – that comes before him on the Court. We have been disappointed by establishment picks before, but it’s also possible that we will be quite pleasantly surprised by what Kavanaugh does when he dons the robe. May it be.
Bryan Fischer hosts “Focal Point with Bryan Fischer” every weekday on AFR Talk (American Family Radio) from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Central).
I wasn’t thrilled with Trump’s picking a Bush establishment (translation: Globalist) judge for the Supreme Court either, as we have seen THOSE can’t be relied upon to rule based on the Constitution AS WRITTEN, and may just as likely throw in with the Leftist Loons like DARTH Bader-Ginsburg as not. I HOPE Kavannaugh will be a strict Constitutionalist, but am not confident he will be.
But I think the larger problem here is that Pres. Trump obviously felt he HAD to go that route to have a PRAYER of getting his nominee confirmed by the rebellious Congress–INCLUDING the many RINO TRAITORS who like to throw in with the COMMUCRATS out of SPITE because Pres. Trump’s supporters rejected their “globalist establishment” DARLING, Little Jebbie.
The atmosphere of OBSTRUCTION for the sake of obstruction that prevails on BOTH sides of the political aisle is what is driving Pres. Trump to have to make these “DEVIL’S CHOICES” in all-important appointments such as Attorney General and Supreme Court Justices. He was able to get Gorsuch through because he was REPLACING a Conservative, the late, great Antonin Scalia. But replacing Kennedy–a “swing voter” that often upheld the LEFTIST view–will be a harder fight, because THAT appointment could actually change the balance of the Court.
If that’s the only reason he did pick Kavenaugh, he gave into the whining commucrats then.
I agree with you Bryan Fischer. I am holding my breath, with regard to Kavanaugh. I hope this is not another blown pick, like Nixon with John Paul Stevens, Reagan with Kennedy and O’Connor, Bush One with David Souter and Bush two with John Obamacare Roberts!
Same here. LIke Fischer, i was holding out hope for Amy Barret. BUT will be cautiously optimistic about Kavenaugh..
All Supreme Court justices nominated must understand that the greatest social violence in American society today is not from those who steal possessions, property or elections and physically attack the body, but those educators and Judges who steal the image of God from our American youth which is within them and their American spirits. These Secular driven Liberal educators, media moguls, power seeking politicians, and judicial nullifiers of spiritual goodness, who tell our American youth to have no intellect for universal truth, no ability to Self-govern, no will, no immortal soul which differentiates men from the animals, who educate and indoctrinate that we of mankind are just beasts, mere animals with a bit more brain matter. When a human mind is convinced it is just that of a beast it will of course grow up to be and act like just animals which is the true gift bestowed by the secular socialist wing of a once proud, now dysfunctional American Democrat Party now gone mad for power at any cost, even to the American seduction into bestiality and infanticide. Let there be no mistake, and no more Judicial rulings or media blankets of social deception and fake news covering the truth of the current fall of America from grace and success. I blame the courts and those who nominated men who would play god, rather than validate his design.
I certainly hope Kavanaugh is who we need him to be, and not another closet Democrat.