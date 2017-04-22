On Earth Day 2017, Limiting Population Growth Key to a Healthy Future

As a Californians for Population Stabilization Senior Writing Fellow, each Earth Day and on many other days during the year I address the key words that my organization strives for – population stabilization.
Environmentalists have written volumes about the importance of achieving sustainable population. On Earth Day, politicians pay token attention to how overpopulation contributes to the environment’s fragile condition. Yet the only change since the first 1970 Earth Day is that more people have been added. Today, global population is 7.5 billion, more than three times what many consider a sustainable total, and U.S. population is 325 million, more than twice what some scientists agree is the optimum number of humans.
In the U.S., population growth is less an individual family choice than the direct result of conscious congressional decisions to expand immigration that date back to 1965. During the Senate hearing about the effect the 1965 Immigration Act might have on population, New York Senator Robert Kennedy, responding to North Carolina Senator Sam Ervin’s questions, acknowledged that the legislation would eventually double U.S. population, and that mass immigration to America couldn’t and wouldn’t solve global overpopulation. Senators Ervin and Kennedy were right in their analysis, but wrong in their votes to pass the legislation. Both sides of the aisle overwhelmingly voted for the 1965 Immigration Act.
The Pew Research Center, in its retrospective on the 1965 Immigration Act, found that since its passage and through 2015, new immigrants, their children and grandchildren added 72 million people to the U.S. which accounted for 55 percent of the nation’s population growth. The modern immigration wave vastly exceeds previous migration flows: between 1840 and 1889, 14.3 million immigrants came to the U.S., and between 1890 and 1919, an additional 18.2 million arrived.
Assuming continued decline in native fertility rates and a modest decline in net immigration, the Census Bureau calculates that in 2051 the U.S. population will hit 400 million. But the Census Bureau is a government entity, politically motivated to calculate conservatively. Other independent studies, namely Pew and Decision Demographics, estimate that by mid-decade U.S. population will increase to more than 435 million. The same researchers concluded that if immigration were cut in half, population would grow only 70 million; if eliminated, only 31 million.
More than half a century has passed since the 1965 Immigration Act was enacted. Millions more live in our overcrowded nation. The question that Congress must answer is how many immigrants should be admitted annually to guarantee the best quality of life for future generations. Arguments to reduce immigration should not be confused as anti-immigrant, but rather pro-environment. Congress has numerous options that could establish sensible immigration that would help immigrants and native-born alike.
They include:
· A sharp reduction in employment-based visas for all but the truly exceptional. Visa holders’ U.S.-born children are automatically granted citizenship which helps permanently anchor their parents in the U.S. Students, tourists and family visitors must return home when their temporary visas expire. Congress passed an entry-exit plan 30 years ago that hasn’t yet been implemented.
· Pass mandatory E-Verify which would ensure that only citizens and legal immigrants are employed. E-Verify eliminates the jobs magnet that lures illegal immigrants.
· End the visa lottery, and promote refugee resettlement near their home nations.
· Pass Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton’s RAISE Act that would cut legal immigration from more than 1 million annually to 500,000. Less immigration creates tighter labor markets and puts upward pressure on long-stagnant wages.
The U.S. has no population policy, and therefore no understanding of the limits to growth. Congress must act to reject the political correctness which has made the mere mention of population stabilization taboo, and act quickly to create an improved quality of life for all.
Contact the author at joeguzzardi@capsweb.org. Find him on Twitter @joeguzzardi19.
God will deal with the overpopulation problem when He is ready. Until then, the issue is just another way for air headed liberals to bilk money out of the government, (that is YOU taxpayers), to “study” and write books about.
Overpopulation is the root problem that creates many of the other problems…pollution, hunger, housing shortages, job shortages, etc. And yet we import millions every years.
Anchor babies were not what the framers of the Amendment envisioned, else they would have specifically disallowed it. But there is nothing in the Constitution that allows the parents to remain. If they are truly ‘loving’ parents, the entire family would leave. Hopefully, the entire issue of ‘anchor babies’ will be resolved by a SCOTUS that reviews the drafting of the 14th Amendment, and acts accordingly to the intent of the Congress when it was written.
In addition, the business of special treatment for ‘highly qualified’ entrance, when applied to students is a total contradiction and should be abolished in toto. The only highly qualified are those who have received appropriate education, served internship in their field of qualification, and have demonstrated the level of performance that would justify the term. No student, nor even recent graduate, could pass that test.
Liberals always complain about “over-population”, but none of them ever seem to be willing to leave themselves.
However, they are always more than happy to promote and advocate the life of someone else being snuffed out before they are even born. Funny how that works.
Just one of dozens of reasons why I despise liberalism with every fiber of my being.
He speaks of fertility rates declining which is true. The typical birth rate varies between 1.1 and 1.5 children per family for most groups. It has been written that a country needs a steady birth rate of 2.1 children in order to merely maintain their population. Anything less will see an eventual reduction in native population.
However, in a typically liberal style of presenting only selective facts, he ignores the elephant in the room, specifically that the Muslim birth rate is approximately 8.5 children. The rest of the population has already seen enough reduction to accomplish, unintentionally, what he calls for. But that will be largely offset by our quickly growing Muslim population and their even faster growing families.
So to add to his list of “sensible immigration” options that Congress has, we need would need to add a dramatic slow down, if not a complete cutoff, of Muslim immigration in order for his plan to materialize. This would be the most likely scenario since any type of forced reduction in their birth rate would never be suggested. He chides Congress “…to reject the political correctness which has made the mere mention of population stabilization taboo” but falls victim to the political correctness of failing to speak directly to the biggest problem in stabilizing any population in any part of the world.
Speak to that directly and honestly and then we can talk about the rest of the immigration problem, all of which needs a completer overhaul.
The population is THREE TIMES THE SUSTAINABLE LEVEL? God Forbid Chicken Little! Sounds like a lame excuse by a Luddite/Malthusian environmentalist. Economics will act as a limit on population but the earth appears to do relatively well even with 7.5b people!
The real problem with immigration was that the 1965 act changed the composition of immigration. Prior to the act, most immigration was European and educated and were people who held the same values as Americans. They assimilated.
The 1965 act restricted Western European immigration and set quota systems that boosted Asian and African/Middle Eastern immigration. This is a problem because Muslims don’t assimilate very well. Their religion and culture opposes much of the freedoms of America, especially women’s freedoms. Additionally, their religion and culture has a general antipathy toward the Western cultures. Simply put, they don’t assimilate very well, if at all.
The real problem is that ever since Keynesian economics was adopted during WW2, Western markets have gradually become less free as Keynesian-ism advocates more government control (or attempted control) of the economy. And the War on Poverty created an explosion of government involvement. The author’s solution, as with all environmentalists (and liberal views), will act to limit economic growth. What we need to limit is govt involvement in free mkts and everything else will simply fall inline. It is simple economics.