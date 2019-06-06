On D-Day anniversary, could America win another World War?

The 75th anniversary of D-Day has prompted many to ponder patriotism, national security and other matters. Then comes the big question.

“America and its allies won D-Day. Could they do it again?” asks Linley Sanders, a data analyst for YouGov.

“Most Americans are confident that the world order would hold steadfast if there was a global conflict that demanded international cooperation,” she writes.

That conflict is a possibility for most Americans: The pollster found that 59% say another world war will take place in the next 40 years, an opinion shared by 57% of Republicans, 62% of independents and 61% of Democrats. That sentiment was strongest, perhaps understandably, among the “silent generation” — those born between 1928 and 1945. Almost three fourths — 72% — say another world war is likely.

Can we win it?

“Compared to the international collaboration that made D-Day possible in WW II, to what extent does America and its allies effectively collaborate on military affairs today?” the YouGov survey asked.

Here’s what they found: 40% overall said the efforts would be effective; 52% of Republicans, 42% of independents and 35% of Democrats agree.

The pollster found that 36% overall said a collaborative effort would not work; 28% of Republicans, 35% of independents and 45% of Democrats agree. But wait, another 24% overall simply don’t know the answer here. That includes 20% of Republicans, 22% of independents and 19% of Democrats.

Warfare has changed, of course. A Cold War-era tenet remains viable in these complex times. “Peace through strength” and strategic deterrence, at least at this historic juncture, still appears to be on duty.

UH, WHAT ABOUT OBAMA’S WATCH?

In an effort to thrill constituents and provide provocative fodder for news organizations, Democrats continue to bandy about the idea that President Trump “colluded with Russians” and should be impeached. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise has a question however — and one overlooked in most news coverage. The Louisiana Republicans harkens back to Robert Mueller’s special investigation to make his point.

“The task was to see if there was any collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign while Russia was interfering with the elections. We know Russia interfered with the elections. Why did the Obama administration allow Russia to interfere with the elections? That’s a question we should be probing. Why? Not just to go back in time, but to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Mr. Scalise asked his peers in Congress Wednesday.

“How much time is being spent going and looking to see just exactly what Russia did to interfere in the election while Barack Obama was president? They’re not doing that. They want to go after all these witch hunts, and ask if there was collusion. There was no collusion,” the lawmaker said.

INEFFECTIVE: THE DEMOCRATS’ CAMPAIGN OF HATE

“Americans will never vote for the Democrats and their campaign of hate,” talk radio kingpin Michael Savage writes in a new essay.

“You cannot run on a negative platform as many of the Democrats have chosen to do. Each day the media and Democratic candidates find new ways to slander and malign President Trump as well as his supporters. Never have we witnessed such vitriol for a leader,” Mr. Savage continues, insisting the president won the 2016 race with his calls to shore up U.S. borders and “bring pride back” to the nation.

“What is he going to run on this time? Probably the same thing. What are the Democrats running on? Hate Trump. They cannot win with this message. Americans do not support negative campaigns. They will only vote for an idea. Trump must communicate that his ideas and his vision for borders, language and culture are the only road to save America,” Mr. Savage concludes.

THE PERIL OF FAKE NEWS

President Trump has a problem with “fake news,” a handy term he coined to signify misleading or manipulative media reports biased against him and his administration. Americans also have a problem with this phenomenon, according to a Pew Research Center poll.

“Many Americans say the creation and spread of made-up news and information is causing significant harm to the nation and needs to be stopped,” the pollster said.

“More Americans view made-up news as a very big problem for the country than identify terrorism, illegal immigration, racism and sexism that way. Additionally, nearly seven-in-ten U.S. adults (68%) say made-up news and information greatly impacts Americans’ confidence in government institutions,” the researchers said.

Eight-out-of-10 respondents say steps should be taken to restrict fake news, only 20% felt that it should be a protected communication. Another 54% believe fake news erodes Americans “confidence in each other” while 51% say it impedes political leaders’ ability to get work done.

Six-out-of-10 fault the political community for creating this destructive phenomenon, while 53% point the finger at activist groups. Just 36% cite journalists themselves while 35% say “foreign actors” are to blame. There’s collateral damage as well: 63% have stopped getting news from a particular outlet, 52% have changed the way they use social media and 43% have lessened their overall news intake. The poll of 6,127 U.S. adults was conducted Feb. 19 and March 4, and released Wednesday.

FOXIFIED

Fox News Channel remains the most-watched cable network of all, besting HGTV, Hallmark Channel and other non-news competition last week, according to Nielsen Media Research. As it has for over 17 years, Fox News also aced news rivals MSNBC, which drew 1.5 million viewers, and CNN, which garnered 755,000. Of significance: With 3.5 million viewers, No. 1-rated “Hannity” trumped NBC Sports’ Stanley Cup Final. ” Tucker Carlson Tonight,” “The Ingraham Angle,” “America’s Newsroom” and “The Five” claimed 15 of the top 25 cable telecasts overall as well.

MSNBC, incidentally, marked its second lowest-rated week of the year, while “The Rachel Maddow Show” ended up with its lowest-rated week of the year.

POLL DU JOUR

• 57% of Americans have not taken a leisure trip longer than four nights in the past year.

• 32% prefer such a “micro-vacation” because it’s easier to take off work.

• 32% say they do not need a getaway to last more than five nights.

• 28% have not taken a leisure trip of any length in the past year.

• 26% prefer shorter trips in general, 19% did not want to spend more money on long trips.

Source: An IPSOS/Allianz Global Assistance USA survey of 1,005 U.S. adults conducted May 1-2 and released Wednesday.



