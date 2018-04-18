On Capitol Hill, it’s open season on religious beliefs

Apparently it’s now in vogue – if you’re a liberal senator – to question President Donald Trump’s nominees about their faith and religious beliefs.
For the third time in the last year or so, a Trump nominee was grilled in a Senate hearing about his or her faith. The latest was Mike Pompeo, President Trump’s nominee for secretary of state. In addition to questions about various foreign affairs, Senator Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) (pictured above) tore into Pompeo’s views on marriage and sexuality.
Booker: “So you do not believe it’s appropriate for two gay people to marry?”
Pompeo: “Senator, I continue to hold that view. It’s the same view …”
Booker: “Do you believe that gay sex is a perversion? Yes or no.”
Pompeo: “Senator, if I can …”
Booker: “Yes or no, sir. Do you believe that gay sex is a perversion, because it’s what you said here?”
Pompeo vowed to continue treating everyone working under him fairly and with respect. Booker finished by saying he doesn’t believe Pompeo represents the values of the nation. (See last week’s verbal exchange below)
Travis Weber of Family Research Council recalls two other times recently when liberal senators suggested Christians with biblical views of sexuality don’t belong in public service.
“Several months ago [both] Amy Barrett, nominated for the judiciary, and Russell Vought, nominated for the executive branch, were questioned in a very improper manner about their religious beliefs – as if that was the determining factor whether they were going to be voted for,” he notes.
Barrett was challenged by California Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein; Vought was berated by Vermont Independent Senator Bernie Sanders.
Weber says the line of questioning from Booker, Feinstein, and Sanders isn’t only unfair, it’s unconstitutional. “[It’s] highly improper, unconstitutional, very inappropriate – and we want to call attention to this and ask people to stand with Mike Pompeo,” he tells OneNewsNow.
Toward that end, FRC is circulating a petition to the U.S. Senate condemning the religious litmus test that’s being applied to Mike Pompeo.
Booker ‘out for blood’
Senator Booker didn’t stop at questioning Pompeo’s beliefs on marriage and sexuality during the recent confirmation hearing. The Democratic lawmaker also grilled the nominee about his contacts with two prominent critics of radical Islam: Frank Gaffney, president and founder of the Center for Security Policy, and Brigitte Gabriel, founder and president of ACT for America. Booker asked Pompeo why he didn’t denounce Gabriel.
Booker: “Were you silent? Did you ever call her out on her remarks that were hateful or bigoted?
Pompeo: “Senator, I’ve spoken to a number of groups, and I believe my record with respect to tolerance and the equal treatment of people …”
Booker: “Yes or no, did you ever call her out?”
Pompeo: “Senator, I couldn’t tell you. I don’t recall each statement that I’ve made over 54 years.”
Brigitte Gabriel, during a subsequent interview with OneNewsNow, made two basic observations about Booker’s line of questioning:
“First of all, it is disgraceful the way Booker conducted the questioning of Pompeo and the questions that he asked him,” she commented.
And Booker, she argued, was clearly out for blood. “The left has lost their mind. They are out to destroy anybody who does not adhere to their ideology and their way of thinking,” she continued.
“… They are labeling anybody who does not agree with them as someone who is ‘nuclear’ and should be avoided at all costs – especially someone like me, who speaks about national security, protecting the United States, [and] fighting to secure our freedoms. That was too much for Mr. Booker.”
Gabriel – like FRC – is calling on concerned citizens to contact their senators and urge them to support Pompeo’s appointment as secretary of state.
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
Only if the religious beliefs are Judeo-Christian…..
If mudslime, then like obama had, they are good to go.
Booker wants to be president. He is delusional. He did, however, draw attention to himself, which is what he was striving for.
I do not understand how Liberal guys Like Booker who attack the moral MAJORITY keep getting elected by supporting a sexually oriented MINORITY of 2-3 percent. For every 100 voters they attack to lose their votes, there are only 2-3 votes that they acquire. Somehow the issue is improperly framed to the American voters who call themselves Christian need to understand that homosexuality is a nation killer, and if practiced by 100% of a population that nation would get depopulated within 2 generations for lack of human production. When STDs are added into the equation it happens even sooner with a lot more human suffering. It is the sexual equivalent of secular socialist redistribution of wealth in the redistribution of passion and pleasure, as those who produce humans get their produced offspring fed upon by those who do not produce children, just like social wealth redistribution. It is a dead end for any society that embraces it when a minority dysfunction soon becomes the majority destruction. It is the conquest of human emotion over human reason, logic, and the will as a species to survive
Think Schumer.Sanders,Kennedy.
Because there are WAYY TOO many useless idiots out there in voter land!
Gerrymandered districts, incumbent advantage, drive-by Media flinging mud, downtown slum districts with Welfare bums who vote overwhelmingly Dem despite any other facts, you’re racist if you vote against him, fears over probable mob connections, extreme voter fraud, etc.
Hey Cory Booker, you do not have the guts to question Islam, do you, you gutless coward? Why didn’t you question Barack the communist, when he had the radical groups, the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR at the White House, Cory Hypocrite Booker?
Maybe he’s a closet mudslime himself, which is why he will NEVER question islam.
Because then he wouldn’t be the perfect poster boy for rabid left-wing anti-Christian moonbattery. Look at his pic. The meme caption practically writes itself.
NO THE FIRST AMENDMENT DOES NOT PROTECT CHRISTIANITY!
CHRISTIANS? WHERE? I’LL HOLD YOUR CLOAKS AS YOU STONE THEM!
BECUZ SCIENCES AM SMARTUR THAN GOD THAT’S IS WHY!
YOU SHUT YOUR DISGUSTING CHRISTIAN MOUTH!
THE FOUNDING FATHERS WERE ALL MUSLIMS. MUSLIMS I TELL YOU!
FOR EVERY BIBLE I FIND IN THIS ROOM, I WILL KILL YOU!
ONLY RACISTS BELIEVE IN GOD!
WE NOW HAVE A ZERO TOLERANCE POLICY TOWARD THOSE INTOLERANT CHRISTIANS!
First the second amendment, and now piece by piece the first amendment. Democrats will not stop until the great and mighty state is the only source of rights. By the way have you ever wondered why the amendments are given in the order they are? Could it possible be that the first amendment was first because those freedoms were first and foremost in the founders eyes and the second was there to protect the first?
IT doesn’t matter what order they are in, or why they are there, LIBERALS hate and despise them…
The answer is “yes” .. gay sex is a perversion. Of course to Democrats, liberals and regressives, who think that partial birth abortions are a right, perversion has little meaning. Mr. Booker, if you want to know why there is so much hatred and lack of civility in our society, look to your party’s platform. Between gay sex and abortion – are you trying to drive our society to extinction? Your party blathers on about how much you care for “the children”, but your policies and actions show that you don’t even want them to exist.
Excellent comment!
I couldn’t agree more, Conservative in Hawaii! Excellent post!
I’m agnostic, and i STILL FEEL gay sex is a perversion..
I love Jesus. I accepted Jesus as my Lord and Savior. You’re no Jesus.
The Bible says homosexuality is sexual perversion. Marriage is between a man and a woman. Jesus affirmed this (Mark 10:6-9). Who is this blowhard to act like he knows more about sin than Jesus?
Jesus paid the highest price ever paid for anything ever when He died on that cross. He died for our sins. He knows the full and exact weight of everyone’s sins. There is no authority anywhere that can speak more precisely or eloquently about the cost of sin. If Jesus says it’s a sin, then it’s a sin. This guy’s opinion means nothing to me.
The left always want to appeal to those that believe they are ostracized in the United States of America. Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson, and ‘many others’ of like thinking/beliefs ‘want’ to perpetuate the racial/cultural divide between Christians (Conservatives for most people in the U.S.), and those that are not (Liberals). By questioning the religious beliefs those to be confirmed for public office, ‘leftist’ believe they expose prejudice, non-diversity, and ostracization tendencies of conservatives. Nothing can be further from the truth. For it is ‘my’ belief that Satan is out, as usual, to destroy God’s creation by any and every mean he can. This is just but one. In other words, I agree with you on this point ‘inluminatuo’.
One other point about the questioning of a nominee’s beliefs, especially if they are Christian, ‘leftist’ want to equate homosexuals with the plight of blacks in the U.S. from the time of slavery to today (which is awesome, as blacks, and other people of color that are U.S. citizens, are being judged ‘not by the color of their skin, but the content of their character’)
If I were Pompeo, I would… “refuse to answer on the grounds that this line of questioning is highly unconstitutional” then cite Article VI, paragraph 3 of the Constitution to educate Mr. Booker.
I think refusing to answer would be playing right into “Booger Booker’s” strategy that all conservatives are homophobic, xenophobic and all other phobics the left can think of.
mbill, it’s a “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” situation. It would not matter whether he answered or not–the Leftist LOONS would STILL make him out to be “homophobic, xenophboic and all other phobics the left can think of.”
Because that is their “go-to” position for dealing with Conservatives or Republicans. Remember Hillary’s “basket of deplorables,” followed by every “phobic” she could think of? I believe that–as much as ANYTHING ELSE–cost her the election, as the sheer, breathtaking ARROGANCE and STUPIDITY of INSULTING half the voting public, then expecting they would actually VOTE for you rightfully SHOULD.
No matter what we do, libtards like booker WILL ALWAYS try to make us conservatives into that
That thought occurredf to me, too, rrdrrd–as what Booker was doing was BLATANTLY applying a RELIGIOUS TEST as a condition of confirming Pompeo–which is unconstitutional, something I’m sure the IGNORANT Booker has no CLUE about! If Congress was wortth a spit, and not, you know, in continual “obstruct Trump” mode, they would CENSURE Booker for that little stunt!
“Do you believe that gay sex is a perversion? Yes or no.”
No! I do NOT believe it
I know it is a perversion
Anatomically the human body is made for sexual reproduction, so using it in a manner which does not accomplish that objective can be nothing other than the very definition of perversion, diversion to an improper use; corruption, distortion
So why are your views on the matter perverted?
Is the truth not in you?
The ONLY religion that receives this treatment from the COMMUNIST LOONS is of the Judeo/Christian variety. ISLAM–with its honor killins, love of slavery, etc. is A-OK with these LOONS. They wouldn’t even QUESTION his religion, if he was a damned Muslim!
Is anybody ELSE sick of the anti-American, depraved, anti-Christian BS that passes for “political action” inside the walls of our nation’s capitol these days because of these LEFTIST LOONS? VOTE THEM ALL OUT, and people need to STOP voting Democrat, unless they want to see this country commit suicide through their HATRED for ALL things decent, fair and RIGHT. There is a WAR underway for the soul of this country, and these INSANE Leftists must NOT win that war, or this country will become something else altogether–and NOT a place where ANY sane person would want to be!
Hell, they’d probably see i as being islamophobic, to DARE question a muslim like this..
I can hardly wait for the day when a Muslim is grilled on whether he believes women are men’s “tilth” (planting ground), to which men should go to (i.e., for sex) whenever they wish, as the Koran says. Or for the day when a Muslim is grilled on whether he believes that non-Muslims are the “worst of creatures” from whom Muslims should never “take a friend or ally,” as the Koran says. Well, yes, I guess I’d better settle down for a LONG wait for that day.
IMO you’d be waiting till the end of time,..
There are too many closeted liberal congress and senate members who marry for appearance sake. Even some Republicans… Was that a wild guess?
Then they should stop acting like its true.
The day when that question had to be asked of a Muslim applicant trying to be confirmed for a cabinet-level position should NEVER come, columba, because they make no secret of holding Sharia Law above our Constituion, and so, at the very LEAST, any oath of office they took swearing to uphold and defend the Constitution would be a BLATANT LIE. And no MORE of this BS of allowing them to take their oath on the KORAN, considering that ENTIRE BOOK puts ISLAM above any OTHER system of government–INCLUDING our Constitution–that is NOT a VALID oath of office in OUR country and culture, and should therefore NEVER be permitted, hence NO Muslim is fit to hold ANY government office requiring an oath to be sworn, as virtually ALL OF THEM do!