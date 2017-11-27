Loading posts...
Omarosa denies reporter’s claims that she was fired by Trump White House
Omarosa spoke out for the first time Thursday on the widespread reports of drama surrounding her abrupt resignation from the Trump administration, challenging the depiction of an “Apprentice”-style confrontation that ended with her physical removal from White House grounds.

The reality TV star turned presidential aide, whose full name is Omarosa Manigault Newman, called some of the reporting on her exit “100 percent false.”

She claimed she was not fired and blamed the “tale” of a dramatic exit on a single reporter. While she did not specifically name the reporter, it seemed clear she was referring to American Urban Radio Networks correspondent April Ryan. Ryan tweeted Wednesday that Manigault Newman “tried to break into the residence” and “tripped the alarms.”

Manigault Newman told “Good Morning America” on Thursday that “you should take the word of the U.S. Secret Service over someone who has a personal vendetta against me and who personally gains from these false narratives.”

