Omarosa denies reporter’s claims that she was fired by Trump White House

Omarosa spoke out for the first time Thursday on the widespread reports of drama surrounding her abrupt resignation from the Trump administration, challenging the depiction of an “Apprentice”-style confrontation that ended with her physical removal from White House grounds.

The reality TV star turned presidential aide, whose full name is Omarosa Manigault Newman, called some of the reporting on her exit “100 percent false.”

She claimed she was not fired and blamed the “tale” of a dramatic exit on a single reporter. While she did not specifically name the reporter, it seemed clear she was referring to American Urban Radio Networks correspondent April Ryan. Ryan tweeted Wednesday that Manigault Newman “tried to break into the residence” and “tripped the alarms.”

Manigault Newman told “Good Morning America” on Thursday that “you should take the word of the U.S. Secret Service over someone who has a personal vendetta against me and who personally gains from these false narratives.”

Read more at Fox News

Sources say General Kelly did the firing and Omarosa is alleged to have acted very vulgar and cursed a lot and said she helped elect President Trump. The word is a General Kelly had it and got rid of her. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

According to multiple sources Omarosa did not resign. She was even escorted out of he building and off campus. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

My sources were right @Omarosa45 tried to get into or break into the residence. She tripped the alarms of the residence. Lawd help!! She was fired — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 14, 2017

The Secret Service was not involved in the termination process of Ms Manigault Newman or the escort off of the complex. Our only involvement in this matter was to deactivate the individual's pass which grants access to the complex. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) December 13, 2017

Here’s @AprilDRyan on what exactly went down with Omarosa suddenly leaving the White House: https://t.co/WPet45xBbZ — Brooke Baldwin (@BrookeBCNN) December 13, 2017

Thank you Omarosa for your service! I wish you continued success. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 1.0/10 (1 vote cast)