Omar, Tlaib, Ocasio-Cortez: Pawns of Pelosi? Are conservatives allowed on campus any more?

Oh the headaches! Nancy Pelosi’s head must be about to explode. As she works to try to keep her Democrats in line, freshmen such as Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just keep on doing what they are doing. This weekend was no different as these young socialists actually attacked the Democrat leadership for using them as pawns! Also, are conservatives even allowed on college campuses any more? We’ll take a look at some of the latest attacks from the left. All that and more.

With friends like these, who needs enemies? That’s what Nancy Pelosi must feel like when dealing with the new Democrat freshmen. These millennials are so far to the left and have no desire to listen to authority or “wait their turn.” This weekend, Pelosi talked to “60 Minutes” about the new Democrats.

She will also have a new set of headaches as Rashida Tlaib said the Democratic leadership is using people like her and Omar and Ocasio-Cortez as “tokens” or pawns.

Also, the environment just keeps getting worse for conservatives on college campuses. There doesn’t seem to be any room for ANY opinion that comes from the right. The only “free speech” that’s allowed is leftwing speech. Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 9.3/10 (3 votes cast)

, 9.3 out of 10 based on 3 ratings