Omar, Tlaib, Ocasio-Cortez: Pawns of Pelosi? Are conservatives allowed on campus any more?

Bobby EberleBobby Eberle Posted On 12:00 pm April 15, 2019
5

Oh the headaches! Nancy Pelosi’s head must be about to explode. As she works to try to keep her Democrats in line, freshmen such as Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just keep on doing what they are doing. This weekend was no different as these young socialists actually attacked the Democrat leadership for using them as pawns! Also, are conservatives even allowed on college campuses any more? We’ll take a look at some of the latest attacks from the left. All that and more.

With friends like these, who needs enemies? That’s what Nancy Pelosi must feel like when dealing with the new Democrat freshmen. These millennials are so far to the left and have no desire to listen to authority or “wait their turn.” This weekend, Pelosi talked to “60 Minutes” about the new Democrats.

She will also have a new set of headaches as Rashida Tlaib said the Democratic leadership is using people like her and Omar and Ocasio-Cortez as “tokens” or pawns.

Also, the environment just keeps getting worse for conservatives on college campuses. There doesn’t seem to be any room for ANY opinion that comes from the right. The only “free speech” that’s allowed is leftwing speech. Check out today’s show for all the details.

5 Comments

overlord
overlord
1:36 pm April 15, 2019 at 1:36 pm

Pawns? LOL. More like lose cannons. Very lose cannons. They shoot their mouths off and the cannon goes clear over to the other side. Lookout!

    Mary Bills
    mbills53
    2:27 pm April 15, 2019 at 2:27 pm

    Hey Nancy……are you still applauding your newly elected troublemakers?

GeoInSD1
GeoInSD1
2:00 pm April 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm

>are conservatives even allowed on college campuses any more?

I graduated college in the late 1980s. Even back then there seemed to be a de facto “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy concerning conservatives. And one is subject to being ostracized if discovered to be a conservative, at least in the non STEM community.

nokabosh
nokabosh
2:20 pm April 15, 2019 at 2:20 pm

What a repulsive group these dems are now running for president. Ditto for Omar and her ilk in Congress.

johnw1120
johnw1120
2:23 pm April 15, 2019 at 2:23 pm

All pelosi and company want is ‘plausible deniability,’ just enough to say that the mainstream socialists can distance themselves from the puppets. They are using these little twits to say what the leadership actually thinks but are smart enough to know they must first have the people numb to it before they move it quietly to the mainstream. The leadership is keeping a close count on every single blurb these little fools bring forward, just to see what flies and what does not. This is the true face of the socialist/democrat party.

