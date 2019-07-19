Omar, AOC drop the F-word to describe Trump; Chris Pratt attacked for USA flag t-shirt?

Rep. Ilhan Omar — joined by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — called President Trump the F-word this week… fascist. But, Trump’s comment directed to Omar was so much better. Actor Chris Pratt got blasted by left wing media for wearing a “Don’t Tread on Me” shirt, and we’ll look at the effect the so-called Democrat “Squad” is having on the voters.

It’s not the first time, but on Thursday, Rep. Ilhan Omar met with reporters and called President Trump a fascist. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined in as well and complained that Trump’s comments might affect their personal safety. Ocasio-Cortez also complained about people calling her a communist, even though she’s calling Trump a fascist. Go figure!

Also, the Democrats are not happy at all with the so-called “squad.” Some have spoken to reporters, and the comments are not good. Plus, internal Democrat polling shows that certain swing voters have had enough of Omar and AOC. Check out today’s show for all the details.

