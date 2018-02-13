Olympics should be about best athletes, not race and diversity

If race-consciousness becomes an Olympic sport, and who can say it won’t, the United States will have a lock on the gold medal. Silver and bronze, too. There’s no escaping race obsession that thrives in every crevice, cleft, nook and cranny in America. A body can step on it unaware everywhere.
Eric Holder, who was Barack Obama’s attorney general, once said that what America needs is a conversation about race. Mr. Holder, who is thinking about running for president, had apparently been living on Planet Pluto. Race is all America talks about now.
The 23rd Olympic Winter Games opened in the remote South Korean village of Pyeongchang last week, and the hand-wringing began at once. The run-up to the games seemed promising, even if deceptively so. Kim Jong-un, the Great/Dear/Happy leader of North Korea, even sent his sister to Pyeongchang as an official guest of South Korea, perhaps as a model for how to go along to get along. Her presence might guarantee that war on the peninsula won’t break out over the next fortnight, though no one can be sure. Rocket Man has a penchant for dispatching rivals to the next world in imaginative ways, even rivals within his own family.
But the greatest concern of the bean counters on the left in America is not so much whether Team USA will be represented by the country’s best skiers and skaters on slope and ice, or even by how many gold, silver and bronze medals they will bring home, but whether there’s sufficient diversity on the U.S. Olympic team. Just 4 percent of the team is black — African-American or “people of color” — and another 4 percent is Asian-American. There are just 10 from each of these ethnic groups among the 243 athletes on the American squad.
Some others might be getting short shrift, too. It’s not clear what percentage, if any, of the cross-country and freestyle skiers, figure skaters, speed skaters, bobsledders, hockey players, and curlers are Hispanic, Native-American, Aleut, Guamanian, or of a category we’ve overlooked, but we can be sure someone is keeping an expanded scorecard.
“We’re not quite where we want to be,” laments Jason Thompson, who is something called the U.S. Olympics Committee’s Director of Diversity and Inclusion. “I think full-on inclusion has always been a priority of Team USA. I think everybody’s always felt it should represent every American.”
That’s clearly not quite so, but it is so that the Olympics, particularly the summer games, were open to diversity and inclusion before other team sports in America. That’s all changed now, and all to the good. What Americans want now is a team of the best athletes, regardless of race, color and ethnicity. The Olympic medals are gold, silver and bronze, not white, black, brown, red or yellow, and the color of those who bring the medals home doesn’t matter.
Trying to make Team USA “look like America,” as liberals characterize their efforts, is silly and short-sighted. America doesn’t need a team of athletes who look like overweight old guys and gals with sagging bodies and thinning hair who couldn’t win a race to the refrigerator, however much they might be typical Americans.
If Team USA in the Winter Games is comprised mostly of “people of color” because the best alpine skiers, figure skaters and bobsledders are “people of color,” that’s the way it should be. That might not satisfy those obsessed with quotas, set-asides and other measures of artificial diversity. No one complained, nor should they have, because the U.S. team at the summer games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 was 23 percent black.
Once the bad old days retreated into the history books, sports have been measured by reality — either a player can hit the ball, run for a touchdown, outrun the others for a hundred yards, or a player can’t. Affirmative action, quotas and set-asides have no place in competitive sports, in the Olympics or anywhere else.
ESPN, the sports television network, reports that in the 2015-16 season, 82 percent of the players in the National Basketball Association were “people of color.” Only 18 percent were white, down 5 points from the year before. In the National Football League, 73 percent of the players were “people of color,” and 28 percent were white.
In sports it’s all about who can run faster, hit harder and swim or skate faster, and do it more gracefully. It’s only the scoreboard that’s unforgiving. The focus should be on athletic excellence. Melanin shouldn’t have anything to do with it.
This is not 1936 Olympics where the talent and prowess of Jesse Owens silenced a racial obsessed Fuhrer with his strength, agility and winning performance. Now it is the opposite extreme of the multi-cultural racially obsessed fax equality promoters, where excellence in color exceeds excellence in performance. They claim the abundance and dominance of Melanin in the Olympic population for the successes, and avoid and ignore the European Cultural dominance of the leading counties of Norway, Netherlands, USA , Canada and Germany, from where these people come from, which proves that even if all men are created equal, not all societies and social paradigms are NOT. So if indeed America was created as a meritocracy instead of a dependence-ocracy does that tell us that people of merit from success proven countries should be let into the country first, based on past performance and workable cultural life beliefs, based on proven success as a nation,,,,, or just wave in any old opportunistic hostile person who can swim the river for an American Gold social dependency award? Hmmmm, don’t tell the media, that it is what you believe and how you succeed that counts, or their voting Democrat population may deteriorate as THE PEOPLE of any color wise up and begin to succeed as designed, not DREAMED as manipulated.
Apparently, it’s more about the gay. The outspoken and rude ice skater who thinks it’s more important to proclaim he’s gay than to talk about his event or athleticism is a tool.
The “diversity” brouhaha at the Olympic games doesn’t make any sense until you realize that the real purpose of engineering “diversity” is to dispossess and displace whites in the Western countries that they and their ancestors have built. From that perspective one can see the “diversity” propaganda as a call for “minorities” who constitute about 90% of world population to make another dent in white’s ownership of the West.
You can read more about the real purpose of diversity here:
http://canadafreepress.com/article/the-real-purpose-of-diversity
10,000,000% on the nail!!!!
This idiocy has gone on long enough. Anyone who starts injecting race into something should immediately be punched in the mouth.
I am sooooooooooo tired of hearing about race and homosexuality. This is nothing other than brainwashing.
Okay, so think that there is something wrong with me but I don’t get excited about any sports any longer in the USA. If it is not a matter of criminals getting paid huge salaries to play children’s games it is about political statements by half-wits who are parroting what they have been told to say. Even at a college level we have a similar scenario.
About the only group that exceeds the athletes for redundancy is the world of entertainers!
Excellent article, Washington Times. From the article above: “We’re not quite where we want to be,” laments Jason Thompson, who is something called the U.S. Olympics Committee’s Director of Diversity and Inclusion. “I think full-on inclusion has always been a priority of Team USA. I think everybody’s always felt it should represent every American.” Hey Jason, I want the best athletes on the Olympic Team and I do not care what color they are. Secondly, why aren’t you complaining about the NFL or NBA, where the majority of the players are black, since the NFL and the NBA are not practicing diversity and inclusiveness with Latinos, Asians and whites, based on the percentage in the population. How is that for your “lamenting” Jason Diversity and Inclusiveness Thompson?
if medals were given for whining, the us team would be dominating!
What do you expect from a country that makes a league (NFL) interview “minority” people for a coaching job….what a bunch of BS…I’m upset that only 18% of white guys play in the NBA and only 27% of players in the NFL are white….THESE NUMBERS NEED TO REFLECT THE POPULATION SO KICK THE “non-whites” OUT AND MAKE THE NUMBER OF WHITES BIGGER TO REFLECT OUR COUNTRIES POPULATION….HOW DO YOU THINK THAT WOULD GO OVER?
Bunch of idiots…embarassing to this country. However, I bet the ratings for the winter olympics are low. Very few Americans are watching the new bs olympics.
You can thank Hussein Obambi Bozo, our black communist president, for the racial obsession going on today since he set race relations back thirty years on his ascension to the Oval Office, as any bitter black would when being used as a tool by the commies. It’s their best tool and we Americans ALLOW it. Now the Olympics, where we used to unite as a nation to watch our youthful athletes of ALL color with pride will be ruined too. I’d say the Soros/Bozo machine to destroy the fabric of American society is working with stunning achievement.
Correct,remember WE WERE WARNED…”Diverse/DIVIDED We FALL”!!