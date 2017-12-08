“Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn focused on hatred of Trump”

Lindsey Vonn, whose name is known within the sports world for Olympic gold medal skiing and without, for dating Tiger Woods, took some serious potshots at the president en route to this February’s winter games in Pyeongchang.
And in so doing, she pretty much slammed the country that elected Donald Trump — the country she’s supposed to be representing in the Olympics.
Vonn’s currently in Switzerland, where she was asked what it meant to her to compete for the United States and serve as a member of America’s ski team.
Her answer?
“Well I hope to represent the people of the United States, not the president,” she said, CNN reported.
Here’s what that means: Vonn dislikes Trump — so rather than take the diplomatic tack and, for instance, stay silent on her personal views, she’s going to use her position to slam the president.
This is not the proper path for an American Olympian to walk.
Vonn was also asked if she would accept an invitation to visit the White House if she won a medal in Pyeongchang, to which she swiftly responded: “Absolutely not. No. But I have to win to be invited. No, actually I think every U.S. team member is invited – so no I won’t go.”
“I take the Olympics very seriously and what they mean and what they represent, what walking under our flag means in the opening ceremony,” Vonn went on.
Well, not really — not by thinking that serving as a member of the U.S. Olympic team bestows a right to pick and choose which Americans to represent during competition.
Listen up, Lindsey: It’s all or nothing.
Serving in the Olympics is not a pick-and-choose moment. It’s not a time to decide which Americans to represent, which to omit — which are not worthy.
Either America’s Olympians are on the side of America — all of America, all Americans — or they’re not.
This is the history of the Olympics, the greatness of the Olympics — the ability of countries to move past politics, lay aside personal views and compete against each other. It doesn’t always happen. But it’s to be strived for nevertheless.
Vonn, apparently, can’t even move past her own pettiness to represent America in entirety.
“I want to represent our country well,” she claimed. “I don’t think that there are a lot of people currently in our government that do that.”
How galling.
Vonn forgets her position.
She serves as a representative of America — not as a representative of herself. And that America includes the president of the United States. If she wants to put politics above service, personal agenda above athletic competition, petty disgruntlements above concern for country and fans, there’s a place for that, and it ain’t the Olympics. It’s the NFL. Surely in that venue there’s room on the sideline for another kneeler.
© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.
Join the discussion
Good old Lindsey Vonn, one of the millenials, who believes in “inclusiveness and diversity”, as long as the person is a liberal. You Lindsey are a disgrace. Oh, and by the way Lindsey, you dated Tiger, who went through drug rehab. This sounds like someone you would date. A guy taking uppers and downers!
Your statement says much about you ! Tiger Woods has nothing to do with this commentary and one or two things more either you are perfect or just haven’t gotten caught yet.
It does, however, reveal the inner person. Perhaps she makes a lot of bad choices and lives in an alternate universe.
she sounds like she has been instructed by Kapperdink. She will probably be sponsored by Chocolate Milk…
Since woods is a disgrace himself for his drugs, drunken driving and other escapades, how is it NOT relevant to this dimwits outbursts??
She may have got the sports gene, but she isnt the brightest bulb on the tree, that is for sure……
i have no use for her period she is a pamperd little snowflake who has a communist streak.
the old saying lindsey “break a leg” literally do it.
CNN wanted to interview someone from the US Ski Team that had a little class, and Vonn had as little as anyone.
“Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn focused on hatred of Trump”
How ’bout you focus on skiing and leave the thinking to the smart people?
Soooo.., Ms. Vonn do not believe that our illustrious President is not an American? Is she confusing 44 with 45?
My mother once told me “We don’t get all the gifts”. Obviously, she got the physical talent but was left wanting for the mental talent.
Ms. Vonn, Trump was born of two USC parents in the United States (despite of many, including myself wishing otherwise, the Rotten Apple is one of US’ cities) — so tell me how he’s “not American”.
Thought so — you can’t, now go and practice your skiing instead of spueing so much; and btw, I hope you get at-tops 4th-place!
Apparently the Olympic athletes are following the NFL player model of alienating your fans, ignorant to the fact you are financially dependent on the fans. The Mayans did not have the problem as they killed the players of the losing team and used their heads as balls in the next game.
The Olympics have been ruined for my family and I. We will not be watching nor will we be making any donations to the Olympics, thanks to the pretty little snowflake.
It looks like Lindsey wants to do to the Olympics was
is happening in professional football. Of course we must
excuse her judgement that is known already to be faulty
from her choice of men. We know you come from a very
liberal State and are not surprised by your politics, but
keep a sock in it and don’t spoil the Olympics for the rest
of your team and for us the loyal American viewers.
So, LIndsay, WHO CARES????? You are just 1 participant out of many. If you would be lucky enough to get invited to the WH, you will not be missed if you don’t go.
She is a worse than poor representative of America & should not be permitted to compete for America.
Haters will hate…that’s what they do. I don’t like or respect her for being with multi-cheating Woods – I think she’s tainted and has questionable judgment. Somehow I don’t think she’ll do well in skiing or otherwise… She seems used up, with a bad attitude, and old news to me.
Whose Linsey Vonn? Oh, right. she won Gold at the Olympics and dated Tiger Woods. Now I remember.
Well Lindsey, you just shot yourself in the foot. It is one thing to disrespect the President in your home country but to do so abroad is a disgrace. Not one person cares about your political beliefs. You are there to represent the United States period!
You completely lost my support because you have proven that you have absolutely no grace, class or any sense of patriotism. A true Olympian athlete has all three of those qualities. Sadly, all you have is hatred in your heart. And that is a shame.
rWell this is what we get by the time they r out of the Union/Government Schools of Mush. The scary thing is those students r going to b future leaders.
God Help Us!
God Bless America & our President
It’s a VERY sad day to try to bring the NFL to the Olympics. You’ve been given the awesome opportunity to represent our great country and your pathetic snowflake behavior is ruining it for you. I wish the US ski team had the guts to replace your sorry self on our team. Like Devasahayam said earlier, here’s to you for 4th place tops. The honor of receiving a medal should be for those patriots who are worthy of receiving them. You are not.
Guess I’ll be skipping her event. She used to date Tiger Woods. So much for her judgement.
These so-called celebrities should focus on what they do best and keep their opinions to themselves. As Laura Ingram wrote a while back, “Shut up and sing.” Lindsay should concentrate on her skating because her 15 minutes might not last too long.
Linsey’s choice of men (several) shows her mental capacity and judgement. I consider her a ***** with physical talent but nothig more upstairs.
This is not sarcasm Who is Linsey Vonn? I really have never heard of her before. I don’t keep up with winter Olympics because who in their right minds wants to do anything in cold wet stuff or strap board to their feet and go screaming down a mountain. It’s obvious that her opinion does not effect me so who really cares what this indoctrinated little fool has to say.
I’m with you, chuckyb–I’d never heard of her, either. And now I’m glad I had not. She appears to be not a person I’d want to know or be associated with–just a pathetic Snowflake with some athletic ability.
Lindsey Vonn!! Another super stupid liberal. Has no right to represent the USA with that attitude.
Crash and burn Vonn, crash and burn.
This is not “news” by any stretch of information. Political likes and dislikes are NOT NEWS. Criminal acts by anybody is what should be reported, or accomplishments/feats by athletes, but NOT opinion.
The subject of Lindsey Vonn’s anti-Trump statements came up this morning at our weekly breakfast with fellow vets-men and women with heritages in Europe, Africa, Asia, Central America, with all who served this country courageously and proudly and help sponsor Olympic athletes from our region.
Vonn’s Trump Derangement Syndrome is not shared by other Olympic athletes, some who work at our local Home Depot which arranges their work schedules between training and competing events. It is easy not to watch Vonn’s qualifying runs and competition, and we won’t. So, Vonn lied when she said she was representing all Americans…she does not represent us or others like us who voted for President Trump, rather than 4 more years of Obama (or worse!)
I hope you crash burn, *****. Your a disgrace to America!!!