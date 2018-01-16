Oklahoma teachers’ group calls for boycott of Christian college students

The Oklahoma Council for Public Affairs reports that a collective bargaining group representing public schools in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, is calling for a boycott of student teachers from the local Christian university. The reason for the proposed shunning? Oklahoma Wesleyan University’s president (yours truly) dared to suggest that the bad ideas presently being taught in our nation’s schools might, at least in part, be responsible for the bad behavior we are seeing in our national news.
In other words — and call me crazy here — I am openly wondering if what Richard Weaver wrote of in his seminal 1948 classic, “Ideas Have Consequences,” might actually be true: Education matters and what we teach in our classrooms does actually get practiced in our culture.
More to the point, in these very pages on Nov. 29, 2017, in a column titled “Teaching lechery and getting lechers” I averred that today’s long list of Hollywood and Washington miscreants might have something in common — they are products of our nation’s schools and, as such, they might just be acting out the failed ideas they have been taught at their respective alma maters.
In other words, garbage in and garbage out. Teach sexual license and get sexual licentiousness. Tell young boys that sex is amoral and don’t be surprised if they grow up to be young men who behave immorally.
Think about it. How many hours a week do kids spend with their parents? How many hours a week do they spend at their church? Now, how many hours a week do they spend at their schools? Just in terms of raw quantitative input, it is clear that our educational institutions have more influence on our culture than any other entity. Our colleges, universities, and public schools can’t pretend to be innocent here. What we teach (or don’t teach) surely has some bearing on human beliefs and behavior. And if not, then why bother?
But, for suggesting such possibilities of cause and effect, the Bartlesville Education Association (BEA) issued the following demand on Dec. 11, 2017, in Bartlesville’s local newspaper: “Bartlesville Public Schools [must] refrain from accepting student teachers for any training in our classrooms until Dr. Everett Piper publicly apologizes for [his] personal attack on our [teachers].”
Now, it should be clear to any educated reader (not to mention anyone who fancies him or herself a teacher) that The Washington Times is a national newspaper and all articles written therein are for a national audience. My article or any other, is, by definition, not necessarily a local critique.
But setting aside the BEA’s curious ignorance of how to read in context, let’s consider the obvious question: Why is this group of teachers so intent on contriving personal grievance when the sexual paradigm presently taught within our nation’s schools is irrefutable?
Consider just these few examples:
In Jay, Oklahoma, 12-year-old middle school students are given graphic instruction about masturbating, oral and anal sex, with detailed instructions for boys on the how to “go down on a girl”.
In Fox Ridge and Cherry Creek, Colorado, middle schoolers are provided a private password to an internet portal through which they gain direct access to a variety of explicit sexual practices including actual videos (not cartoons or diagrams) of men engaging in anal sex.
In Edmond, Oklahoma, the high school approved reading list includes literature on rape erotica. Yes, you heard correctly. Rape erotica.
Fifth graders at Andrew Jackson Language Academy, a West Side Chicago public school, are treated with pictures of Homer Simpson with the inscription, “Lube, Lube, Lube. Use more lubrication, increase pleasure ” The curriculum at this school also includes a promotion for female condoms with the tagline: “Once you pop, you won’t have to stop!”
The list goes on and on. Spokane, Washington. Cupertino, California. St. Charles, Missouri. There is hardly a community in the nation left unscathed.
And this doesn’t even touch upon the celebrated “sex weeks” at universities such as UCLA, University of California at Berkeley, Yale, and the University of Michigan that have included activities such as “the naked mile” and seminars starring pornographers, sex toy vendors, polyamory activists, and “courses” such as “Fornication 101” which boasts of teaching freshman coeds the wonders of “carnal knowledge.”
But rather than admit that these debauched and misogynistic ideas might actually be creating a debauched and misogynistic culture, this teachers union calls for a boycott of the local Christian college’s students as if that will surely solve the problem?
At the risk of sounding a bit pedantic, a refresher in children’s literature might be in order for those offended by my challenge. In such, they might remember that while a little boy shouted out the obvious — that the emperor had no clothes — “the lords of the bedchamber were taking greater pains than ever to appear holding up a train, where in reality there was really nothing to hold.”
• Everett Piper, president of Oklahoma Wesleyan University, is the author of “Not A Day Care: The Devastating Consequences of Abandoning Truth” (Regnery 2017).
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Indoctrination, pure and simple. The left is trying for a complete takeover of the young for a future government of evil.
These “teachers” are the product of the hippies and communists of the 60s. It’s unfortunate that we didn’t end them back then!
I keep saying, Mccarty’s purge of commies from our country, in the 50s should NEVER HAVE been stopped.
I totally agree that what is taught in public schools is garbage. The left wants to control what is taught. If any suggestion is made that perhaps the students aren’t ready for some materials we get criticized as old fashion. Well now the students are out of control and the administration doesn’t know how to handle them. I guess that’s the new fashion.
i wonder.. Would this teachers group go against islamic madrasses?
” (yours truly) dared to suggest that the bad ideas presently being taught in our nation’s schools might, at least in part, be responsible for the bad behavior we are seeing in our national news.”
Oh you silly goose.
Don’t you know actions have no consequences? Free love can’t possibly lead to teen pregnancies. Gay sex can’t possibly lead to the spread of AIDS. Fatherlessness can’t possibly lead to gangs and other criminal activity. Welfare checks can’t possibly lead to fatherlessness. Paying Kim Jung Un billions in “go away” money can’t possibly lead to him funding his nuclear program. Forcing banks to approve housing loans for people with no jobs can’t possibly lead to a housing crash.
You’re never going to be a real Democrat if you think actions have consequences.
I believe what is happening is that we are attempting to pull ourselves back from the edge of a failed society. our President is doing what we need to accomplish this but there has been a lot of damage. it is not about communists or even the democratic party which as a lifelong democratic voter I can tell you no longer exists. it is not about anybody else’s ideology. it’s about us. what we allowed to happen. that we were silent. textbooks that embed fake history. teachers and professors without any credible scholarship allowed to teach and have tenure. massive doses of foreign money dumped into every aspect of our lives. media, entertainment, education, colleges and universities. identity politics, congress. and billions to the enemies of western civlization and terrorists freely flowing without public disclosure. those who would destroy this republic are very loud and screeching. we have to be loud. rude. and screeching. and protect our President, donald j. trump.
I believe this is against the rules of the EEOC? Discrimination for religious beliefs as a test for employment is unlawful and UNCONSTITUTIONAL! It doesn’t matter that student teaching is not a job but a requirement to get certified as a teacher, which is a job!
Do what the leftists do, S U E !!
M A G A !!!
You should know by now, ONLY US on the right, have to follow those discrimination laws. TO leftist nut jobs, they are mere suggestions, to be ignored when they desire.
Take their Federal money away from the school!
Disband the group also.
They tried that with sanctuary cities. Hasn’t been so easy.
This is the gay/progressive indoctrination agenda to destroy the family unit. They plan to steal your child’s innocence and groom them to have sex with your children. It’s a gay/muslim philosophy ! Sex with children and separate them from their parents and Christian belief system.
Pure evil. Parents, it’s your responsibility to remove gay / muslim/ progressives from all of your schools !
Yep, gotta train our “Hitler Youth” for the future “new world order”.
Destroy Christianity and Christians who tell the truth for the evil of liberalism. Liberalism is the devil incarnate. The devil is the “inclusiveness and diversity” of the left.
I would hope the so called teachers union’s boycott of Christian college students would be a rather useless demand. I suspect very few Christian college students would have any desire to even visit the evidently repulsive, perverted school system of Bartlesville Oklahoma. Since the
removal of God from schools the nation has virtually been destroyed morally. No parent should allow their children to attend ANY government controlled school.The schools, colleges, universities all need to be shut down until Christian teachers can replace the vast majority of what’s in them today.
Right on!!! I guess they haven’t quite prepared the students for beastiality yet; guess that will be next on their agenda. God will remember those teachers and institutes they represent…
Then why isn’t god sending down a holy Smiting from up on high??
“Then why isn’t god sending down a holy Smiting from up on high”
Imagine you are G-d
What do you want?
Strict obedience? Then why give free will?
Or for all to come to the knowledge of the truth?
And what is this knowledge of the truth?
That he has given all he is to you, everything
So you can be like G-d
His desire
Luk_12:32 “Do not be afraid, little flock, for your Father is pleased to give you the Kingdom.
1Co_2:16 As the scripture says, “Who knows the mind of the Lord? Who is able to give him advice?” We, however, have the mind of Christ.
Joh 17:21 I pray that they may all be one. Father! May they be in us, just as you are in me and I am in you. May they be one, so that the world will believe that you sent me.
Marx said religion is the opiate of the masses. Faith is a defense against indoctrination, because people who truly practice their faith no evil when they see it and Marxism is evil. Today’s green movement and union organizations are the new homes of Marxism. I finally left my jobs union when they sent central board members to South Africa to celebrate Nelson Mandela and his organization taking over the government there. These organizations cannot have people of faith and principal in their organizations because their insidious agenda would be unmasked.
liberalism is a rabbid disease and should be exterminated with extreme prejudice.
And then people wonder why parents want to home school?
Why do you think so many states, keep going AFTER parents who DO home school? CAUSE THEY DON’T want you to home school your own kids.. They want them in their libtard indoctrination centers, so they can brain wash them in the libtard agenda.
That will not fly in Oklahoma. Nutcase demented Democrats disguised as “educators” who think they are the arbiters of truth when they reject He who is “The Truth, The Way, and The Life.” The views of this fringe group will be rejected, as they should.
I wouldn’t be so sure of that.
This truly reminds me of getting “rid” of the Jews. Now it is the Christians and their ideology. We really need to fight back with everything we’ve got. The left does not have a god unless it is money. They lie more than I thought was possible.
Here is the situation: Teach immorality. Teach about sex with a disregard for moral parameters. Experience the negative consequences. Blame somebody. Blame those who teach morality. Blame those who teach about sex with a regard for moral parameters. “Hey, nobody is perfect, right?” Okay, so blame all of the Christians.
I feel ill.
Those darn Christian Colleges preaching Christian values. How despicable. Ban Spanish schools and Islamic schools while you are at it. Let our own people starve, find no work so the shihole masses can bleed the Country blind, attack our people and demand equality for Muslim non citicens . If you want Islam, go back to you own Countries and see if they will feed you, care for you and make you welcome with Govt benefits. Remember, Separation of school and church must be enforced. Enforce expulsion of the Muslims and freeloaders. The USA must be the laughing stock of the World. Got a problem person? Send him to the USA so he can be coddled and carried on a chip, well supported by the Democrats and the Liberals. America is for Americans.
The obvious seems to have escaped the Bartlesville Education Association, oh well, so much for observation skills and any hint of science
You do reap what you sow
Not that hard to understand
Hitler and his associates would be proud of this ‘book burning’. Fascists (minus Aryanism) to the core? Yes.