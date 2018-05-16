OKC board renames schools to be politically correct

No longer will three elementary schools be named after Confederate generals, the Oklahoma City School Board decided by unanimous vote Monday night.
Instead, the names of Stonewall Jackson, Robert E. Lee and Stand Watie will be replaced by those of a trailblazing Native American woman, a female philanthropist and the Spanish word for hope.
Jackson Enterprise Elementary will soon bear the name of Mary Golda Ross, while Lee Elementary will be renamed after Adelaide Lee, and Stand Watie will become Esperanza.
Ross, a Tahlequah native, was the first Native American female engineer. She was known for her work at Lockheed Martin on “preliminary design concepts for interplanetary space travel, and manned and unmanned earth-orbiting flights,” among other accomplishments.
Adelaide Lee was an Oklahoma philanthropist who empowered women and children through access to education and day care services, according to information provided by the school district.
“I think that the naming process was a great way to involve the community,” board member Carrie Coppernoll Jacobs said. “It’s their schools, and they should be the ones that have ownership of what that names should be.”
While there was no public opposition to the name changes during the meeting, board member Charles Henry complained about the selection process.
Henry, who is black, questioned why the names of prominent blacks Clara Luper and Ralph Ellison didn’t receive more consideration, given both scored high in a public survey.
“At the end of the day, I don’t have a problem if it’s a Hispanic, a white person or an Asian person,” he said. “But I wanted to make sure that the process was fair. Those people that voted for Clara Luper, those people should have fair consideration. Her name was at the top of all those lists.”
Committees made up of community members, school staff and parents recommended two names each for Lee, Jackson Enterprise and Stand Watie elementary schools.
Students researched and voted on the new names. The schools will be renamed prior to Aug. 1, officials said.
In October, the school board voted unanimously to rename the three schools after then-Superintendent Aurora Lora said the generals did not “reflect our values in 2017.”
Violent protests in Charolottesville, Virginia, where protesters clashed over the removal of a Confederate statue and white nationalists took to the streets, “spurred conversations here,” Lora said at the time.
Following the vote, the district launched an online survey to find suitable replacement names. About 1,100 people weighed in.
The names of Lee, Jackson and Watie received the most votes with more than 300 each, but several people who made significant contributions at the state and local level also were popular with voters.
Wayne Dempsey (182 votes) was a minister, youth mentor and former Oklahoma City School Board member. Luper, a civil rights activist and educator in Oklahoma City, received 107 votes.
Wilma Mankiller (29) was the first woman to be principal chief of the Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation. Ellison, who got 23 votes, was a poet and novelist who played football at Douglass High School.
District officials have estimated that it will cost $40,400 to remove the names from all three schools, including engravings in stone entrances at Jackson, 2601 S Villa, and Stand Watie, 3517 S Linn. Lee is located at 424 SW 29.
Ellison (Jackson), Dempsey (Lee) and Slyvia Mendez (Stand Watie) were also considered by students, district officials said.
A local attorney with ties to Oklahoma City Public Schools has agreed to pay to remove all signs and symbols associated with the Confederate generals after whom the schools were named.
In other action, the board:
–Voted unanimously to close schools on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, to give teachers and school staff the opportunity to engage in continued advocacy. The last day of school will be moved from May 23 to May 24.
–Unanimously approved an agreement with Oklahoma City firm ADG to provide a physical assessment of 79 schools and a demographic study. The cost to the district is $1,346,500 and will be reimbursed with tax increment financing funds, officials said.
That is Fine and Dandy, will just rewrite History instead of Teaching it.
You’re obviously one of those who believe northern and southern states fought a war against each other. Never happened, it’s a myth. The holocaust never happened, either, and, by the way, Hillary is actually the president.
Liberal idiots love re-writing history.. That’s cause they can’t see the facts in how history IS, so have to rewrite it to get rid of those facts they disagree with.
Your right, I knew something was wrong.
This is SO infuriating — just like the book “1984”, history is being systematically erased until it won’t be believed or taught at all. My school, Wade Hampton High School, had the “General” as our mascot and team name. If they bow to the vicious left and change the name/mascot, I will take my ring and melt it down for the gold and sapphire in it. Enough already!
Great plan (melting the ring)! I might do the same thing, and have it recast as someone the left absolutely hates!
A Trump pendant with MAGA written across the bottom — YES!!!
We could start a trend and eventually see millions of Trump pendants cast from the former rings from liberal schools!
I’d also write to the school and tell them “I AM NO LONGER willing to ever be associated with your school, so remove me from ANY FORM Of alum mailings, and DON’T ever bother calling to get donations from me”.
so when does cowboys become offensive? sooners? liberals have to be stopped.
I wouldn’t be surprised to see it be gone after next.. Or patriots.. Or dozens of other teams/names.
If I were to serve on a school board, I would lobby hard to discontinue the practice of naming schools after people. How many times have we seen new information come out about the person, or that we begin seeing their legacy in a new light? I would strongly recommend naming schools geographically, like the neighborhood, area, region, etc. I’d rather teach students to foster pride in where they are from, rather than someone else’s idea of a person’s heroics.
I’m sure the liberals are going to object to every name that they didn’t choose, so schools named after areas and regions and neighborhoods not named by liberals would still have to change names.
OR better yet, LET THE PUBLIC who have their kids going to the schools, decide what the name should be.. NOT a 11 person school board.
What? No Muslim name or word? Not Stalin or Mao? Guess those lefties are starting slowly; they’ll be working up to Muslim and communist names soon enough.