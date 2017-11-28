OK, Fake Indian, time to either give up the claim or prove it

How much longer do we have to pretend that Elizabeth Warren is anything but a Fake Indian?
It happened again yesterday — President Trump referred to the senior senator from Massachusetts as “Pocahontas,” and the alt-left media went into paroxysms of fake outrage, as if it’s somehow “racism” to call out a fraud like the Fake Indian.
Isn’t the left supposed to despise “cultural appropriation?” What greater cultural appropriation could there be than for Elizabeth Warren to have falsely claimed an ethnic heritage in order to win not one, but two tenured Ivy League law professorships she had absolutely no shot of ever getting until she checked the box?
WH press sec says "Pocahontas" is not a racial slur. (Fact check: it is.) https://t.co/tRW5H7ILcn
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 27, 2017
All of the alt-left pajama boys and trust-funders who were hyperventilating about this yesterday, let me ask you a question:
How come Pocahontas won’t take a DNA test so that we can find out, once and for all, how much Indian blood she really has, if any? Why has she refused my multiple generous offers to pay for her DNA test?
We know she has no card from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, because if she had one, we would have damn well seen it five years ago, when the questions were first raised.
Here’s some other stuff we know:
The New England Historic Genealogical Society can find zero — repeat, zero — evidence of any Native American “ancestors.” We do know that one of her forebears was in the Tennessee militia that forced the Cherokee west toward Oklahoma, and that another ancestor shot a drunken Native American off a horse in the Indian Territory at the turn of the 20th century.
Yes, she once contributed to a Cherokee cookbook called Pow Wow Chow — a haute-cuisine French recipe she lifted from a New York Times cookbook by a chef named Pierre Franey. Apparently cold crab omelet was a very popular dish along the Trail of Tears.
Since all this came out, during the 2012 Senate campaign, the Fake Indian calls herself an Indian about as often as she brags about providing the “intellectual foundations” of the Occupy movement, which is to say, never.
Nowadays she claims she’s “Okie down to her toes.”
Yet, some of the most despicable hacks in Washington are always willing to go on the warpath whenever the president calls her out. In February, it was Sen. Al Franken blasting the president as a “racist” for deriding the Fake Indian as Pocahontas. If Al Franken is defending you … .
But wait, there’s more. Two weeks ago, just days before his own outing as a serial Democrat sexual predator, U.S. Rep. John Conyers mentioned a tweet the president had sent out about “Pocahontas.”
“I believe he is referring to Sen. Elizabeth Warren in that last one,” Conyers babbled. “When Richard Nixon spoke about us that way at least he had the courtesy to do it behind closed doors.”
Us? What do you mean us, Kemosabe? Are you saying that the Fake Indian is in the same tribe as you and Al Franken?
Howie Carr, Great commentary! Elizabeth Warren, you lied to get admitted into college and you took someone else’s spot. Why is it Warren that all of you liberals are liars? There is Fake News and Warren, you are a Fake!
She needs to pay back EVERY educational dollar she stole with this lie, just like Conyers and Franken need to pay back WE THE PEOPLE the molestation hush money doled out to cover with a blanket of taxpayer cash, which represents the life blood spent by honest taxpayers to earn it, their lies, deceptions and things done in the darkness that their DNA would soon bring to light. But this is 2017, and in current Lone Ranger movies it is the law abiding, law enforcing ranger who is displayed as the comical sidekick, and Tonto (Which means stupid in Spanish) is portrayed as the real hero of our times.,,,,and the subtle media mind manipulation goes on,,and on,,,and on.
The only ‘slur’ regarding the wonderful and legendary woman’s woman, Pocahontas, is if warren’s attempt to associate herself into Pocahontas’s lineage proves to be false. Once determined false, the “SLUR” in the equation would then simply be warren’s dishonoring crown to wear.
I suppose Elizabeth “Stands on Lie’s” Warren forgot to seal her college records before becoming a political figure…just like Obama did, it worked for him. Now her name is Lizzy “dumb-dumb college-Graduate” Warren, as she forgot to cover her indian trail, which no self respecting true American Indian would ever forget to do!
Just a point of information. She didn’t lie to get into college, she lied about her race to get a high dollar job teaching in college. Took a job reserved for a minority. All else is spot on.
The local boys here in Indy last night said POTUS should drop the term “Pocahontas” and revise it to “Fauxcahontas.” They’re typically right of center, but occasionally need to stand up so things don’t go over their heads. Either way, she’s exposed and Trump has been true to his word identifying the FAKE news and the FAKE politics of DC.
I do hope she runs on Bernie’s ticket though… that would be a hoot!
The actual translation of the name Pocahontas is “To Play”,,,,,,and she would make our minds, bodies and bank accounts her toys. A true Socialist of high ranking purity.
As I have said before; Liberals only believe what they WANT to believe. Truth, facts, reality and history are all irrelevant, if a demented Liberal doesn’t want to believe them. They will just make up their own version of the truth, facts, their reality and history as they WANT it to be.
Their idol, the “Crooked, Liar Hillary” is perfect example of their demented, warped ideology.
And to make it really sad is that these Liberals really believe their own insanity.
🙁 🙁 🙁
Believing their own insanity is a sure “Smoke Signal” that the enemy is near. In the reality game of CLUE, they are clueless.,,just more “Colonel Custer did it in the library on his wounded knees with his saber on the hapless intern”
Crooked hitlary.. for sure. After all, she was named after Sir Edmond Hillary. He should roll over in his grave over that lie.
Demented Democrats like Pocahontas live in an alternate reality. They think their imaginary sphere is reality. Even when they are confronted with truth, they reject it. They are in need of professional help or in some cases deliverance from demons.
Liz Warren is the next hope for the Democrats. Warren has been a failure at just about everything she has done, except lying to this point. Put up or shut up, Liz!
Lieawatha Fauxcohontas Warren — more proof that sub-49th, “liberal” is transmogrify of LIE-BLAh-eR!
Fauxchontas is a fraud. That’s where the emphasis should be. She is a thief also because she stole the ‘affirmative action’ and ‘diversity’ slot that a real American Indian could have used to progress up the career ladder. In her Harvard days as a professor, they used to note her faux American Indian heritage inasmuch as saying…’Yes, we have an American Indian professor on staff.’ Such fauxchontal b.s..!!
I feel that a much better name should have been “False Eagle”.
How about “Lying Eagle”?
“Walking Eagle”!
“The New England Historic Genealogical Society can find zero — repeat, zero — evidence of any Native American “ancestors.”
This is a common mistake in expressing data
This is not the absence of evidence but evidence of absence unless of course, someone wishes to argue somehow the recombination of her DNA was more than just one man, one woman, maybe she is GMO, more likely just another LiEberal
Her genealogy needs to be researched a blood test is inaccurate.
Frankly, most Democrats and some Republicans should be called out as fake politicians.
I think that I read somewhere she did a DNA test, and she was 1% Native American. 1% does NOT qualify you as “Native American” !
She claimed her Grandmother said she must be of Indian descent because she has high cheek bones, well so do I and I am of Danish descent, Father born in Denmark, plus I have English, Scottish, French and Dutch going back to 1620 in America.
Liberals are liars to the core of their being. They have no integrity, no character, no credibility and no conscience. The are delusional, depraved and deranged narcissistic psychopaths. They are truly monsters in human form. Absolute monsters.
I can prove that I’m 1/64th Monominee with my family tree. However, that doesn’t make me an indian.
Do not overlook the fact that Warrens fake claim of Native American heritage stole $$ and opportunity from someone with a genuine bloodline. The totality of her act was the theft of value from someone else. She is a common thief. Every Native American should take note that Warren has stollen both heritage and goods from them and act accordingly.