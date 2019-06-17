Home » News

OJ Simpson joins Twitter: ‘I got a little gettin’ even to do.’

GOPUSA StaffAssociated Press Posted On 7:40 am June 17, 2019
Nicole Simpson will never have a Twitter account.

LOS ANGELES — O.J. Simpson launched a Twitter account with a video post in which the former football star said he’s got a “little gettin’ even to do.”

Simpson confirmed the new account to The Associated Press on Saturday, saying in a phone interview while on a Las Vegas golf course that it “will be a lot of fun.”

“I’ve got some things to straighten out,” he said.

He did not elaborate before he said he had to go and ended the call.

Simpson has generally kept a low profile since his release from prison in October 2017 for robbery and kidnapping over an attempt to steal back some of his sports memorabilia from a Las Vegas hotel room.

In the Twitter video, Simpson said his followers would get to read all his thoughts and opinions on “just about everything.”

“Now, there’s a lot of fake O.J. accounts out there,” he said, adding that this one would be official. He appeared to record the message himself and ended it with a grin.

The 71-year-old recently told the AP he was happy and healthy living in Las Vegas 25 years after the killings of his ex-wife and her friend. Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman were stabbed to death on the night of June 12, 1994.

Simpson was ultimately acquitted of the crime after a televised trial that riveted the nation and raised thorny issues of racism, police misconduct, celebrity and domestic violence.

Relatives of the two victims have expressed disgust that Simpson is able to live the way he does. Simpson was ordered to pay $33.5 million for the wrongful deaths of the two victims, but most of the judgment has not been paid.

Simpson has continued to declare his innocence in the two slayings. The murder case is officially listed as unsolved.

In his recent interview , Simpson told the AP that neither he nor his children want to talk about the killings ever again.

“My family and I have moved on to what we call the ‘no negative zone.’ We focus on the positives,” he said.

Linda Deutsch is a retired special correspondent for The Associated Press. She covered all of Simpson’s legal cases during her 48-year career as a Los Angeles-based trial reporter.

© 2019 The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

8 Comments

Pacifino
9:19 am June 17, 2019 at 9:19 am

I would like to see the Brown family and the Goldman family get some “getting even”

peter482
9:44 am June 17, 2019 at 9:44 am

“Getting Even” is not typically the mentality of Christians or rehabilitated people. Odd choice of statements. Reclaiming, I could live with with. Getting even? Not good optics.

Leonidas
9:53 am June 17, 2019 at 9:53 am

This guy has no conscience and no morals and he always lets his mouth overload his butt. He’ll be taunting the families and proving his guilt before long.

    JoAnn Graham
    10:06 am June 17, 2019 at 10:06 am

    Yes, but the sad thing is, Leonidas, due to the “double jeopardy” clause in the Constitution. even if he confessed in a televised interview seen by millions, he can never be tried for those murders again, since he was already tried and acquitted by that brain-dead jury.

    The Real Truth
    10:11 am June 17, 2019 at 10:11 am

    There is NO WAY that he could possibly prove that he DIDN’T kill Nicole Brown, and Ron Goldman, because he DID ! The whole trial was almost a joke. I believe that he had help doing it, probably a friend helped him. Every single black person that I talked to said that he was “Innocent”, and every white person that I talked to said that he was “Guilty”.

JoAnn Graham
10:22 am June 17, 2019 at 10:22 am

“Got a little gittin even to do?”

Isn’t that what he was doing, when he MURDERED Nicole Simpson Brown and Ron Goldman?

And isn’t that what the ALL-BLACK jury did, when they acquitted a CLEARLY-GUILTY defendant to “git even” with “whitey” for trying to “bring down” a black sports hero and role model?

capricorn1
10:57 am June 17, 2019 at 10:57 am

poor old o.j.

he will pay eventually.

Wayne Langman
10:58 am June 17, 2019 at 10:58 am

If this trial happened today every comment here would be labeled as racist.
Think about it. People back then saw a beautiful blond WHITE woman killed in a pool of blood and a huge black man accused of the crime. A few years earlier and he would have been lynched, and to Hell with a trial.
I served 22 years in the service and I saw the results of a few hand to hand fights to the death. BOTH people were covered in blood. Not just a few tiny drops either. There is no way OJ was there and there not be blood all over his car. If he cleaned up and dumped the bloody clothes somewhere then why take the blood soaked gloves home with him?
The LA police have a history of racism, the lead detective had a history of racism, and this was a railroad job.
I will bet anything that if the woman looked like Whoopy Goldberg or Oprah we would not be having this conversation.

Leave a Reply