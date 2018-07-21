Ohio restaurant cancels Sunday church discount after outrage from secular organization

The owners of the Starters Cafe in Cheviot, Ohio, offered a 10-percent discount to those who presented that morning’s church bulletin at Sunday brunch.
Then Watson said he received a negative Yelp review from a woman regarding the promotion, and a letter from the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) threatening legal action. The FFRF is a member of the Secular Coalition of America and bills itself as a protector of “the constitutional principle of the separation of church and state.”
“We are shocked that there is such little understanding of the Civil Rights Act and that there could be this kind of confusion, naivete that you can reward some customers for their religious beliefs and penalize others,” Annie Laurie Gaylor, the co-president of the FFRF, told WKRC.
“I realized there may actually be legal repercussions for this. So, in the end, I ultimately (ended up) recanting the offer and also issuing an apology to the lady,” Watson said to WKRC.
The reason people whine is that they have discovered they get their way every time they do it. So every time you capitulate for whiners, you are just reinforcing their whiny behavior. The restaurant shouldn’t have let the secular people bully them. It’s simply a smart business promotion for the restaurant that brings in more large groups of people to dine there.
Have you seen any evidence that they are actually “secular”? The fact that they claim so, does not prove that they are.
From what I’ve seen, many of them are just anti-Christian who are not bothered when other religious groups do what they criticize Christians for.
Also, some want to replace the Christian religion with the religion of “Liberalism”. Again, they do not attack other religions, just Christianity.
It is like a beachhead of an invading army that is trying to conquer our nation. Letting them do their hostile job is definitely NOT a good idea.
THIS is what Libs do. If they don’t agree they try to destry you.
That organization has no legal right to tell a business to cancel a promotion that is legal.
It’s great to stand up for your principles. The question is, can you afford the cost of the legal battle. Which side do you think the ACLU would defend? Bet it’s not the side of the Christian!
A business owner can offer what he wants and how he wants it. Sorry, but you are all nasty and no way can sue him
but he can sue you for what you have said and want or are doing. I offer discounts to certain in my business but
intelligent people don’t complain. Obviously they should be going to church, getting manners and in contact with
our Creator.
What a pus, what ever happened to standing up for your rights. People or so scared of bad publicity, might as well get out of business.
it’s the hostile ruling clique that scares the people.
Right! And you should offer to pay his legal costs and fines.
Clearly you have no concept of the substantial legal costs involved in defending yourself in court
It makes me sick when this crap happens, for what reason? Easy solution, get a coupon printed inside the church bulletin and laying on each seat in the Church; attend the service, collect the bulletin, visit the restaurant, get discount. Pure marketing. Coupons are used everywhere for all types of services.
Can someone please tell these idiots that it’s “freedom OF religion”!!!
You are correct! There is no such thing as freedom FROM religion! If I were a customer who no longer received my discount, I would consider that loss of incentive, reason to eat elsewhere!
One can have discounts for members of all kinds of clubs and organizations, but not for church members?
That is blatant discrimination against Christians. You can bet a horse and carriage that these were not Christians who discriminated so blatantly. It’s one of the “benefits” of Christians’ indiscriminate tolerance.
We need to reassess whether we should be tolerating our enemies in our country.
If Maxine Waters and her ethnocentric crowd can cry: “You are not welcome in our neighborhood” then so can we.
FFRF Is a terrorist organization just like BLM ANTIFA CAIR and the rest of the parasites these grouos should be outlawed or fined out of exisitance they serve no purpose but disruption Just like a child temper tantrum
Have a church goer put coupons in the church. Easy peezy.
Exactly what they want—cower and give in. The more people do this, the more power these nut-case organizations acquire. Gotta start standing up to this crap or its going to keep on happening.
Its past high time to stand up and let our voices be heard. I realize God calls us to pray for those that persecute us….He did NOT say we were someone’s door mat…something to wipe their feet on. Just sayin’.
God helps those who help themselves. Long since time for us to help ourselves.
Actually not in The Bible.
WAAAAAAAAAH … MY FEELINGS ARE HURT! Idiots need to believe in something besides their god Obama!
these idiots probably never go there i would go to these ?if i lived there from christian marine who would?little trouble makers
My advice… Ignore them. You are not penalizing anyone. Anyone can pay the menu price for food. It is no different than any promotion. Nowhere are you requiring that they be religious or that they prove attendance. Any brain-addled atheist can present a bulletin for a discount … and the ******* lawyer KNOWS that.
Big mistake to EVER give in to these kinds of people! Let’em sue – they won’t win.
That might work, but the financial cost to the small business would be back breaking. Sadly, they are winning. What we need is a good old fashioned Revolution like our forefathers brought on the British to purge the Anti-Americans from our country.
The FFRF is another arm of the Communist party. They, along with the ACLU, are subversive entities whose sole goal is to destroy the family by getting rid of religion.
Communism is against the law and the law should be enforced as Communism is a national security risk.
While my first inclination was to accuse the restaurant owner of having no male body parts, after thinking about it, I understood his response. No small business owner can withstand the legal attack by some left wing bunch of liberals who have unlimited funding. It is amazing to see the damage one atheist can cause to a business. That merely shows the low level this country has sunken to.
What a load of crap! The guy just opened his cafe and he wants to drum up business so he put out an ad to encourage people to come to his place with a “church bulletin” and get a 10% discount. So what? He can advertise a discount for any “affinity group”; Kiwanis, Rotarians, Elks, local sports teams, schools, or even people who can prove they just voted in an election, you name it.
First of all, there is no “Constitutional principle” of “the separation of church and state”. That phrase DOES NOT exist, anywhere, in the Constitution. The Civil Rights Act may be Federal law, but it’s not in the Constitution. The FFRF is WRONG on that score. Bars and clubs have “ladies’ nights” to get women to come in in order to attract male customers, places have “senior discounts” or senior nights” to attract customers, especially seniors of course. This is just capitalism in action and they’re not violating any laws (at least any laws that make sense) and the FFRF should be invited to go pound sand…
I guess now they will be after all the senior citizen discounts because that leaves people out. Please give me a break. Get a life and quit trying to always cause trouble.
Print a discount coupon, non-denominational- and give it out to the church/pastor.
Great idea! … there is always a work around to counteract these useful idiots.
It is a sad day when the tail starts wagging the dog! Seems our freedoms to do what we want in our own business is long gone thanks to the Professives who only want what they want and feel. Just imagine everyone can be offended by something mentality of today. Sickening
I would much appreciate the Freedom from Religion organization to show me exactly where ““the constitutional principle of the separation of church and state.” is found in the Constitution. I’ve looked and looked and looked but apparently keep missing it.
No business should be restricted on their business decisions, especially in regard to religion. You want the discount, go to church. If you don’t want to go to church, that is YOUR decision. No threats of lawsuits should be made over such decisions. In fact, I would advise the business owners to file a counter lawsuit claiming loss of income and defamation over the lawsuit.
In the U.S., like Western Europe, secularists are becoming bolder in their attacks against Christianity in an attempt to diminish its influence on our society. This campaign against Christianity began in earnest during the Obama administration which showed an unusually strong preference for Islam. If secularists eventually succeed in completely marginalizing Christians, the resulting moral vacuum will provide an opportunity for Islamists to fill the void with their oppressive moral and political ideology. Christianity is the canary in the ideological coal mine. Without our Judeo-Christian values and beliefs, we are at risk of being overwhelmed by the deadly ideological fumes of Islamism.