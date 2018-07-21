Ohio restaurant cancels Sunday church discount after outrage from secular organization

The owners of the Starters Cafe in Cheviot, Ohio, offered a 10-percent discount to those who presented that morning’s church bulletin at Sunday brunch.

Then Watson said he received a negative Yelp review from a woman regarding the promotion, and a letter from the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) threatening legal action. The FFRF is a member of the Secular Coalition of America and bills itself as a protector of “the constitutional principle of the separation of church and state.”

“We are shocked that there is such little understanding of the Civil Rights Act and that there could be this kind of confusion, naivete that you can reward some customers for their religious beliefs and penalize others,” Annie Laurie Gaylor, the co-president of the FFRF, told WKRC.

“I realized there may actually be legal repercussions for this. So, in the end, I ultimately (ended up) recanting the offer and also issuing an apology to the lady,” Watson said to WKRC.

