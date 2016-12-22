Ohio Democrats Meet to Gripe and Complain about Presidential Loss

A lack of messaging and yard signs contributed to Democrat Hillary Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump in Ohio, local Democrats said in a gripe session with the state Democratic chairman Monday night.
State Chairman David Pepper led the discussion involving about 70 people from Lucas County and surrounding counties at Lucas County headquarters, 1917 Madison Ave.
“There was no message. There were so many issues in the Democratic Party that were not addressed,” said Sam Golden, of Toledo. “The Democrats cannot articulate what’s going on in this country.”
Others said Republican Donald Trump stole the issue of good working-class jobs from the Democrats, promising to bring jobs back to the United States.
Patrick Arnold, a senior at Ottawa Hills High School, said the Democratic Party leaned too much on calling Mr. Trump a racist and a sexist, which may have not been a priority to someone worried about his job going to Mexico.
“We have to show we care about climate change and homophobia. We are also pro-working people. We need to refocus our message,” Mr. Arnold said.
Mr. Pepper said he has held similar sessions to rehash the defeat of 2016 in other Ohio cities. He said he wants to hear what went wrong — or right, as the case was in a few local races — and then focus on the elections of 2018 and 2020.
Diana Pierce of Sylvania said she volunteered for Hillary Clinton and was disappointed the campaign wasn’t interested in sending yard signs to people who requested them.
“The whole thing seemed very disjointed, very disorganized,” Ms. Pierce said.
Mr. Pepper read some analysis of the vote count, and said Mrs. Clinton did well in the biggest counties, such as Cuyahoga, Franklin, and Hamilton counties, but not as well in the next tier of large counties, such as Lucas, Montgomery, and Mahoning counties, and did poorly in the “small, red counties.”
As an example, he said President Obama got 40 percent of the vote in 46 counties, while Mrs. Clinton got to 40 percent of the vote in only 13 counties.
“In these smaller red counties it became just an absolute rout,” Mr. Pepper said.
He said that, historically, elections in which the party suffered a crushing defeat were followed by an election with a great victory.
He said whoever wants to be the Democratic nominee in 2020 is going to have to earn it. “There is no next-in-line for the Democratic Party anymore,” Mr. Pepper said.
Several speakers noted that Mr. Trump held rallies in three large halls in Toledo, while Mrs. Clinton held her sole rally in the Amtrak station and Vice President Joe Biden’s appearance in Toledo took place on the roof of the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library.
“It gave the impression that Hillary was not capable of filling up a large space,” said Brenda Hill, a retired teacher and now chairman of the Lucas County Board of Elections. “It’s not true but it gave that impression.”
Andy Pawuk of Perrysburg said, “There was no support for Hillary in this election. I’d like to know why they wrote Ohio off so early.”
Mr. Pepper didn’t agree that Ohio was written off. He said the Clinton campaign focused too long on voter registration and not long enough on voter persuasion.
Keep thinking this way. Republicans will have an even larger majority, lol!
Gee, use to be a young man was never called Mr. or Mister until he was 21… Now a teenager still in high school is addressed as mister. What is this country coming to? Of course, I believe the TITLE Mr. was to give this sniveling democrat, who, so far, probably has not made much of a contribution to the welfare of the country he wanted so desperately to help destroy
missie2000, You are absolutely correct. In running around like chickens with their heads cut off, searching for a reason that they lost the election, the Democrats are distracted from the real reason for their complete fall from political power.
Pssst! Don’t tell the liberal Democrat that he is a loser because he believes in the same ideals that Karl Marx espoused. Actually, the rank and file Democrat lacks any awareness of this coincidence in thinking. Worse, such a Democrat doesn’t know that the false political theory of socialism is incompatible with large human societies.
Never the less, we as non-liberals should applaud the stupidity of the left because it keeps them from mounting a successful recovery. To that point, assure the next liberal that you meet that they must buy more yard signs to see happy days again. Oh, you can easily tell which ones are liberals, they are the ones who run around in small circles bumping into things.
Ya gotta love em. Blame the loss on the signs. Nevermind their candidate was a worthless, crooked, soul-less witch. They would have been better off with Bernie.. however, even with him, the loss was inevitable and the result would have been the same.. blame the signs.
What a bunch of losers.
Oldsarge. Heck it used to be you had to EARN the right to be called Mister.. Now its demanded..
They lost because they are the party of the big city. Not of the people of the big city, of the big city political bosses, big city federal money, big city unions, and big city mind-numbed robot voters. They really don’t understand middle America where we still believe in God and know the reason for this season, Christ. They are afraid of guns because they don’t trust themselves with one. They can’t fathom people who think that it is murder to kill a baby in the womb. They believe that perversion is love, even if it lasts just overnight. They can’t understand why anyone would not want a guy to be able to go into women’s restrooms, changing rooms, and showers. Maybe it is just the difference between people who have eyes to see and ears to hear and those in hate filled ignorance being entertained with Yahoo News.
Democrats – 0 for 3 and still clueless. Go ahead with the messaging about climate change and homophobia and you will continue to decline.
(admittedly my attempt at humour is poor but) maybe they want to go for 10, so as to make a “duck for all out” (cricket term, 0 runs and all 10 wickets fallen — baseball equivalent would be something like the records of Charlie Brown’s team)
You remember in 1996 when America sent the message, “It’s the economy, stupid”? Bill Clinton heard that message and got re-elected.
This year, the lumbering Hildabeest lost and they’re looking frantically for reasons why. Was it the message? Did they not spend enough?
“It’s the lying crooked hag, stupid!”
Democrat lamentations totally miss the mark. Plain and simple … Hillary lost because she is Hillary and democrats lost because they are socialist democrats. Both Hillary and democrats demonstrated beyond any question that they are leftists hell bent on destroying the USA by any means. Pre and post democrat anti-Trump demonstrations always have an element of intimidation and violence which is a leftist (socialist/(communist) M O. It is good that the dems keep on fooling themselves by blaming everything other than the real cause for Trumps win.
Maybe if both parties did not focus on an “Us-vs-Them” platform, we could realize our interests are the same and we can select the people better qualified to serve “US”.
I think the Democrats think voter analysis is more important that addressing the actual interests and needs of their constituency.
Many Democrats “crossed” to someone who better articulated and understood their interests.
With all due respect, politically speaking we are not all the same. Tracing history to our Founding Fathers, Jefferson and John Adams (J & A) were political polar opposites. After the remarkable founding of our republic J&A became political enemies espousing different viewpoints similar to Republican and Democrats today. , At the time Adams lamented birth of the US two party system. History shows that citizens do much better when debate rules and politicians disagree (and deadlocked). When matters force politicians to agree, probability is legislation is necessary. One party rule (no debate/compromise) certainly allows unpopular laws like Obamacare to prevail.
Best Regards.
The dems are the party of “US vs them”.. The republicans are the party of the USA…
I agree. For a group of people who are so violently oppossed to labeling people, they are determined to shove everyone in a box that defines them and therefore explains their actions. I am alwaus annoyed when Dems spout off about how “african American’s feel” or how “women are going to vote”. If they would focus on issues rather than attempempting to play to their perceptions about how groups are going to behave, or rather react, they would probably get further. I just can’t understand how people don’t see their manipulative, condensending ways!
Or the whole “Whites are gun loving bible bashing holders on..”
Russian agents obviously stole all the Hillary yard signs.
Mikeb,
the Russians then sent the yard signs to Mexico. They thought Hillary had more support there
Interpretation: “Next election cycle we bombard ‘small red counties’ with a hate campaign… disrupting the vote and intimidating the populace, spreading lies and rumors and half-truths about the conservative candidate wherever necessary and as often as possible. Escalate to street demonstrations/riots when we can get enough Snowflakes involved in the ground game. We can do this! Let’s get fired up!”
Wait. Didn’t they already try that?
Group therapy! Usually this sort of behavior entails the gathering of individuals with similar problems, be they with substance abuse/addiction, criminality, or some other mode of societal dysfunctionality. In that gathering, the individual participants are free to reveal their struggles, their demons, to others who can relate and identify with them and, perhaps, offer suggestions about how to improve the condition. However, when those same individuals refuse, are unwilling, or unable, it matters not which, to acknowledge the fault lies within, and not without, it prolongs the denial and prevents any possible recovery. So it seems with these irrecoverable Lefties who must insist that their shortcomings are resultant from others’ actions and that the others MUST be lesser folk than they since no reasonable folk could possibly disagree with them. This, my friends, is psychotic delusion, displacement, narcissism, egocentric arrogance. A reality where Lefties are repudiated and rejected simply can not exist, so they must create one of their own…and they have. In that alternative reality, Obama is infallible, and Hillary is lovable. I say let them have it, let them enjoy it, but do our utmost to prevent them from extending their fantastical bubble onto us.
Well said doced! You must have a degree in Psychiatry.
This Hoosier flew into BWI airport on 9-18 renting a car for 11 days driving to see every race track in NJ and PA. During the 2500 miles driven through the woods and countryside, I counted only 3 Clinton yard signs. While listening to a NPR radio station, the PA state campaign manager was being interviewed and asked why Clinton yard signs were no where to be found. The response was, “we will work on that”.
I swear, if bears in the woods could have put out yard signs, they would have found them and they would have been Trump-Pence signs.
Nice to know the Dems have no one to fall back on in 2020 except Joe Biden. Good luck with that!
And if Biden’s all they have to run against trump in 2020, then that means another 4 for the Don!!
It is hard to post while I am laughing so hard.
Democrats in Ohio meet together to console one another and commiserate about their miserable loss to Trump and his American patriot supporters. The Trump movement will continue by draining the swamp in D.C., eliminating Obama’s legacy, and restoring the American Dream. The demented Democrats are the gift that keeps on giving. They don’t realize how humorous they all are!
Okay, let’s get this straight. She is a corrupt individual, her husband is corrupt, her daughter is corrupt. She is the cause of 4 American deaths in Benghazi. She defended a man who raped a 12 year old girl and got him off by getting rid of evidence. She attacked all the woman that her husband raped or had sex with. She put our country in danger with her email scandal. Debbie Wasserman Schultz cheated with the primaries to ensure Hillary got the nod. Scandal and corruption is who this woman is. And now, they want to know why she lost the election. Are you kidding me!
Hey Democrats, you are in denial if you think you didn’t get the message out. Hillary got the message out and it involves everything I listed above. I hope you never hold another Presidency in my lifetime.
Of course they are in denial.. They expected everyone to IGNORE those facts, and only vote on ‘breaking the glass ceiling’…
The Hildabeast campaigned on two main points: Donald Trump is BAD! and second “I HAVE A VAGINA!!!”
I wonder how she got as many votes as she did.
…same hollow strategy she used against obama in 2008 and Bernie Sanders this year… obama won in 2008, and if it wasn’t for the meddling of DWS and the DNC, Sanders might have won this year.
I am from Montana & I spent a week in Ohio before the Election. Saw literally 10’s of thousands of Trump yard signs & Hillary’s almost non existent about at least 1000 to 1. Some block’s of houses had a Trump sign at every Lawn.
Where were you at?? Here in columbus it was rare for me to even SEE a lawn sign, let alone one for trump OR clinton.. Just ones for local electors or school boards..
BUT when i got out of the city and drove threw a few of the smaller local towns, i saw signs a plenty…
[“It gave the impression that Hillary was not capable of filling up a large space,” said Brenda Hill, a retired teacher and now chairman of the Lucas County Board of Elections. “It’s not true but it gave that impression.”]
According to the photos from campaign stops all over the country, Hillary couldn’t even fill up small spaces, not even when she had her celebrity friends opening the gig for her.
You can almost feel sorry for these people. Bring them some more coloring books, puppies, and Play-doh.
[According to the photos from campaign stops all over the country, Hillary couldn’t even fill up small spaces, not even when she had her celebrity friends opening the gig for her.
And imo that is WHY in the last 2-3 months leading UP to the election, the lame stream media STOPPED showing how many people TRUMP was getting in his rallies, and just focused on HIM only, while they kept scanning over the crowd at ANY OF her rallies, just to ‘try and show SHE’s getting more supporters than he was’…
Dems are so lame. After their stunning defeat last month they still can’t agree on what went wrong and who they should blame. They ran their campaign mostly on trumped up allegations of racial and gender biases by the so called racists red states. They labeled their “enemy” with every phopia and “ist” they could conjure up and then called them deplorables. And if that wasn’t enough, they chose the most horrible candidate simply because the DNC believed it was her turn and she was gender correct to carry their banner of hatred against the opposition. Ironically, she was also under FBI investigation at that time. There is no way they could have won the election given all this.
That’s cause to ALL liberals, its NEVER THEIR FAULT. IT must always be someone or something else to blame for their failures…
And then afterwards do more of why they lost…
The queen, with all the help of her feminist sycophants, the media, $$$billion, and the DNC, thought this was going to be a cake-walk followed by her coronation. “Why aren’t I 50 points in front?” “Half of Trump supporters are deplorables!” She only campaigned on the coasts and at $50,000 per plate Hollywood fundraisers (obviously that money didn’t go for yard signs…). The rest of the country was unimpressed, harbored concerns about her ethics, and voted for change. The clintons dictated all the DNC strategy for the campaign, and now Republicans control everything. Historians will view this as a complete strategic failure.
Now she instead can focus on being the “dead broke” queen of Chappaqua…
Have the Democrats looked in a mirror to see what they have wrought? An Affordable Care Act that has yet to get its act together,. An increase in the national debt that now virtually equals the gross domestic product. A severe decline in the status of the nation in the world of nations. a pandering to acts that contravene logic and are promoted strictly by emotion. That is not the way a country should be administered by those in power. Their actions have precipitated a sever decline in the national stature and they have not helped those whom the claim they are helping. When will they wake up and smell the coffee?
“We have to show we care about climate change and homophobia. . We need to refocus our message,” Patrick Arnold, a senior at Ottawa Hills High School, said.
This, thankfully, is why the Democrats lost everywhere by the monster cities and California.
Sadly, Mr. Arnold is learning erroneous science and immoral lifestyles in the public high school. And he will be spoon fed this garbage if he goes to most any college.
How many ‘seasoned’ citizens do you know are open for criticism and admitting they were wrong? Now look at the ossified crowd that currently rules the Democrat Party. They epitomize the image of being old, mean, stubborn and out of touch. Sadly, for them, this latest crushing defeat marks the second time the Dems ignored the advise of their most capable strategist…..BJ. Remember AlGore in 2000 being handed the job on a silver platter then losing it to, of all people, Shrub II?!!! Even with all of his foilables, former POTUS BJ’s innate political instincts are far and away better than anyone else in his party. Their rebuilding efforts are going to be painful. POTUS Barry took good care of himself but left the down ticket situation in shambles. 2018 will probably be a continuation of the current Republican rout. Right now the only solution seems to be the Grim Reaper deciding on the size of a not-to-distant ‘harvest’.
Despite the fact that the Democratic Party had a lousy candidate, garbled message and poor organization, they still have hatred and vindictiveness in their collective hearts. So they will take out all the stops to win back their territory. They will lie, cheat, steal, obfuscate, double talk, undermine, backhand, attack, and (insert your vicious verb here). I hope and pray that the Republicans can focus on restoring integrity to our federal government and prosperity to our nation over the next few years. If not, the Democrat’s tricks will bear fruit.
I – as well as all the members of my family – are ex democrats because of the gun issue. We vote to protect our gun rights and as such will never support any democrat for any office.
Wow.. Proof that there IS a cure for democrats..
“It gave the impression that Hillary was not capable of filling up a large space,” said Brenda Hill, a retired teacher and now chairman of the Lucas County Board of Elections. “It’s not true but it gave that impression.”
That impression is exactly true. Trump sold out stadiums. So did Bernie btw. Hillary had problems filling up a small library, and had to enlist the Media’s help in making it looked packed when it really wasn’t. They helped her lie.
Brenda Hill was fool enough to believe the Media hype and not her own lying eyes. The venue doesn’t matter if it’s the right person.
A few years ago Sarah Palin came to a book store in Birmingham to sell some books. I almost went, but the news said the line to get a book signed was several miles long. There were pictures of people waiting since 3:00 AM.
I often use Bernie as an example. He was super popular on the left. He was/is a loyal Democrat but no-fans Hillary trampled him on her mad march to the White House. And if she would cheat him, why would she not cheat Trump and America?
She tried to steal the election but failed.
“We have to show we care about climate change and homophobia.”
Well, there you have it. They pushed ideas that only the loony Leftists care about.
As I see it the Democrats have no one to blame but themselves! Hillary Clinton’s weak and unfavorable message did not agree with the feeling of the American working class, “The Silent Majority”, as Trump called it.
Clinton’s reliance on having Obama voters support “her” as vigorously as they supported him, failed miserably. You cannot win an election simply because you are a Democrat, a Woman, and because you think its your turn, you must have a message! Unfortunately her message, to un-employ coal miners, close mining businesses down, restrict freedom of speech, (first amendment), attack on the Heller decision, (second amendment), and continued insistence that our right of self defense be restricted, weighed heavily on her appeal. Couple this with her issues surrounding Benghazi, her continued lies on the subject, the private server, and apparent health problems all joined together to further degrade her appeal in the eyes of disenchanted Americans who had had enough of eight years of obama. Also having focused too much time on Trumps messaging and his unpopularity, as opposed to her message al well did not enhance her appeal. But then again her message had unfavorable appeal, she knew it as did the American electorate.
I am a HOMOPHOBE because GOD MADE ME THAT WAY and I am dedicated to live the way HE tells me too and not some snotty nosed f….t lovers that think they are better than God. You people are so demented you can’t even smell the filth you are wallowing in anymore.
Patrick Arnold, a senior at Ottawa Hills High School, said the Democratic Party leaned too much on calling Mr. Trump a racist and a sexist, which may have not been a priority to someone worried about his job going to Mexico.
“We have to show we care about climate change and homophobia. We are also pro-working people. We need to refocus our message,” Mr. Arnold said.
Looks like they have Mr. Arnold well primed for a degree in stupid.
That first line puts the voting population in the “ends justify the means” group and the second supports extortion for any seemingly moral campaign.