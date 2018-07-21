Official or not, Massachusetts gives special status to illegal aliens

So Massachusetts is not officially a “sanctuary state” for illegal immigrants — wink wink, nudge nudge.

The reality, of course, is that we are a sanctuary for foreign freeloaders, not just from the law, but from work. In Massachusetts, illegal immigrants aren’t treated the same as taxpaying citizens, they’re treated better. Which is why I always say, if I ever get in a jam, I ask for no special treatment. Just treat me like an illegal immigrant.

Five years ago, the state admitted (under great duress) to spending $1.8 billion annually on welfare for illegal immigrants. What do you figure we spend now on indigents from the Third World — $2.5, $3 billion? At least.

But we have newer studies to show just how out of control illegal-immigrant crime is in Massachusetts.

The Boston ICE office’s local Enforcement and Removal Operations recently detailed how Massachusetts’ so-called law enforcement is facilitating foreign career criminals’ attempts to evade justice.

Some of these cases you know — the Ghanian Uber driver who, when he was basically cut loose by the Quincy District Court after raping a Weymouth woman, fled back to Ghana. Or the Dominican gangbanger released on $2,500 bail by a hack Democrat judge in Newton, after which he disappeared.

But here are a few new ones from ICE:

In January, two Dominicans were arrested in Worcester on drug-dealing charges. ICE filed detainers with Worcester District Court but they “were not honored and both subjects were released.” They’re still at large.

In February, a Guatemalan was arrested in Lawrence for armed robbery. An ICE detainer was issued but “Lawrence District Court released the subject from the courthouse without notifying ERO Boston. The subject remains at large.”

Same day, same city, another Guatemalan, this one charged with “domestic violence.” Once again, the ICE detainer was ignored and the court “released the subject from the courthouse without notifying ERO Boston. The subject remains at large.”

In April, back to Newton District Court. A previously deported Dominican cocaine dealer had been arrested and an ICE detainer issued.

“Officers attended the subject’s arraignment and advised court personnel of their intent to arrest the subject,” ICE reports. “However, the subject was allowed to abscond from the courthouse by a court security officer, despite ICE officers’ attempt to arrest the subject.”

I thought the elected officials of Massachusetts were deeply, deeply concerned about A) the opioid epidemic and B) the war on women. Yet here we have what appears to be official state policy, as promulgated in the SJC’s catastrophic Lunn decision on behalf of an illegal immigrant drug addict who celebrated his freedom by beating up an elderly American lady in a wheelchair, to look the other way if the perps are illegals.

Don’t trust ICE because they work for President Trump? How about the Boston Police Department? The BPD’s research arm, the Boston Regional Intelligence Center, just issued its 2017 Heroin Overdose Report, which reports that 20 percent of heroin dealers “self-report” being born in the Dominican Republican and 22 percent in Puerto Rico, which would make them U.S. citizens. But most of them are not — they are using stolen Puerto Rican identities.

Four emails were sent and three phone calls were placed to the office of Gov. Charlie “Tall Deval” Baker asking him if he had read the BRIC report. Finally, late yesterday afternoon, Tall Deval’s flack sent back this: “Gov. Baker has taken steps to prevent undocumented immigrants from obtaining a driver’s license. …” Blah blah blah.

Sanctuary? The illegal immigrant rapists and heroin dealers and bank robbers don’t need no stinkin’ sanctuary. They already got one. It’s called the commonwealth of Massachusetts.

