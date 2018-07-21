Official or not, Massachusetts gives special status to illegal aliens

So Massachusetts is not officially a “sanctuary state” for illegal immigrants — wink wink, nudge nudge.
The reality, of course, is that we are a sanctuary for foreign freeloaders, not just from the law, but from work. In Massachusetts, illegal immigrants aren’t treated the same as taxpaying citizens, they’re treated better. Which is why I always say, if I ever get in a jam, I ask for no special treatment. Just treat me like an illegal immigrant.
Five years ago, the state admitted (under great duress) to spending $1.8 billion annually on welfare for illegal immigrants. What do you figure we spend now on indigents from the Third World — $2.5, $3 billion? At least.
But we have newer studies to show just how out of control illegal-immigrant crime is in Massachusetts.
The Boston ICE office’s local Enforcement and Removal Operations recently detailed how Massachusetts’ so-called law enforcement is facilitating foreign career criminals’ attempts to evade justice.
Some of these cases you know — the Ghanian Uber driver who, when he was basically cut loose by the Quincy District Court after raping a Weymouth woman, fled back to Ghana. Or the Dominican gangbanger released on $2,500 bail by a hack Democrat judge in Newton, after which he disappeared.
But here are a few new ones from ICE:
In January, two Dominicans were arrested in Worcester on drug-dealing charges. ICE filed detainers with Worcester District Court but they “were not honored and both subjects were released.” They’re still at large.
In February, a Guatemalan was arrested in Lawrence for armed robbery. An ICE detainer was issued but “Lawrence District Court released the subject from the courthouse without notifying ERO Boston. The subject remains at large.”
Same day, same city, another Guatemalan, this one charged with “domestic violence.” Once again, the ICE detainer was ignored and the court “released the subject from the courthouse without notifying ERO Boston. The subject remains at large.”
In April, back to Newton District Court. A previously deported Dominican cocaine dealer had been arrested and an ICE detainer issued.
“Officers attended the subject’s arraignment and advised court personnel of their intent to arrest the subject,” ICE reports. “However, the subject was allowed to abscond from the courthouse by a court security officer, despite ICE officers’ attempt to arrest the subject.”
I thought the elected officials of Massachusetts were deeply, deeply concerned about A) the opioid epidemic and B) the war on women. Yet here we have what appears to be official state policy, as promulgated in the SJC’s catastrophic Lunn decision on behalf of an illegal immigrant drug addict who celebrated his freedom by beating up an elderly American lady in a wheelchair, to look the other way if the perps are illegals.
Don’t trust ICE because they work for President Trump? How about the Boston Police Department? The BPD’s research arm, the Boston Regional Intelligence Center, just issued its 2017 Heroin Overdose Report, which reports that 20 percent of heroin dealers “self-report” being born in the Dominican Republican and 22 percent in Puerto Rico, which would make them U.S. citizens. But most of them are not — they are using stolen Puerto Rican identities.
Four emails were sent and three phone calls were placed to the office of Gov. Charlie “Tall Deval” Baker asking him if he had read the BRIC report. Finally, late yesterday afternoon, Tall Deval’s flack sent back this: “Gov. Baker has taken steps to prevent undocumented immigrants from obtaining a driver’s license. …” Blah blah blah.
Sanctuary? The illegal immigrant rapists and heroin dealers and bank robbers don’t need no stinkin’ sanctuary. They already got one. It’s called the commonwealth of Massachusetts.
Buy Howie’s book “Kennedy Babylon” at howiecarrshow.com.
___
(c)2018 the Boston Herald
Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Enough, Americans it is time to fight back. DEPORT!
kenw Who are you talking about as the voters are the one’s putting these people in office?
Treason!
The traitors side with the invaders.
They should be punished, and the law has provision for such punishment.
Law and order has always been a strong conservative issue. Democrats support lawless sanctuary policies allowing dangerous criminals to prey on citizens and permanent residents. These incidents are just the tip of the iceberg. Incidents like number perhaps in the hundreds or perhaps thousands. Everyone of these dangerous individuals is emboldened to commit crimes because of the reduced chance that their actions will have consequences. Sanctuary policies cripple the deterrent impact of law enforcement. It is not easy to measure the impact of the loss of a deterrent effect.
Beyond the danger posed by violent criminals is the chaos from two standards of justice for lesser crimes and civil behavior. Illegals are treated differently in traffic court and perhaps other courts. They can break traffic laws with impunity, even DUI, reckless driving, … Sanctuary policies have long encouraged this lawless behavior. Good luck when you get into an accident with an illegal alien.
Republicans need to hammer the impacts lawless sanctuary policies on both violent crimes and civil behavior. Trump won because he spoke bluntly about immigration chaos. Republicans even in MA can win with blunt talk about lawless sanctuary policies.
Well, the mask is finally slipping. At long last, the Demoncrat Party is openly coming out as pro-illegal immigrant, for the obvious reasons, and they now don’t give a damn about American sovereignty, American border security or even American citizens. They want that cheap, immigrant labor and their “farm system” to breed future Democrat voters so they can grab (and keep) political power…
I would like to see a law empowering citizen deportations. Deportation is the only deterrent to lawless illegal alien behavior. Illegal aliens stiff traffic fines: deportation. Illegal aliens do not carry insurance and do not pay for accident costs: deportation. Illegal aliens steal public benefits: deportation. Citizens could initiate these requests to ICE. Illegal aliens will quickly get the message.
Massachusetts governing bodies should be arrested in whole for endangering their citizens and for their treasonous actions of putting non-citizens before citizens…