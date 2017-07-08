Officer wounded in deadly ambush sues Black Lives Matter

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A federal lawsuit accuses Black Lives Matter and several movement leaders of inciting violence that led to a gunman’s deadly ambush of law enforcement officers in Baton Rouge last summer.at a protest over a deadly police shooting last July.
“This is quite a world,” Mckesson said Friday when a reporter informed him of the latest lawsuit.
Gavin Long, a 29-year-old former Marine from Kansas City, Missouri, was armed with a semi-automatic rifle when he killed three officers and wounded three others outside a convenience store and car wash near Baton Rouge police headquarters.Long had posted rambling internet videos calling for violence in response to police treatment of African-Americans, which he said constituted “oppression.” He apparently posted a YouTube video from Dallas on July 10, three days after a sniper killed five officers and wounded nine others there.
Long also left behind a note saying he believed he had to inflict harm “upon bad cops as well as good cops in hopes that the good cops (which are the majority) will be able to stand together and enact justice and punishment against bad cops.”
The attack came less than two weeks after a white Baton Rouge police officer shot and killed Alton Sterling, a 37-year-old black man. Mckesson was one of nearly 200 people arrested in Louisiana’s capital at nightly protests after Sterling’s July 5 death.
Friday’s lawsuit claims Mckesson was “in charge of” a July 9 protest that “turned into a riot.” Mckesson “did nothing to calm the crowd and, instead, he incited the violence” on behalf of Black Lives Matter, the suit alleges.
The suit describes Long as an “activist whose actions followed and mimicked those of” the sniper who killed officers in Dallas days earlier. The suit also claims Black Lives Matter leaders incited others to harm police “in retaliation for the death of black men killed by police” and “all but too late” began to denounce the shootings of police after the Baton Rouge attack.
“Obviously, at this point talk show hosts were holding them responsible, and they were having to defend the blame and responsibility for what they had caused whether in whole or in part,” the suit says.
Mckesson said he hadn’t spoken to his attorney, Billy Gibbens, about the lawsuit and couldn’t immediately comment on its allegations. Gibbens declined to comment.
During a court hearing last month, Gibbens argued Black Lives Matter is a movement, not an organization that can be sued. The federal judge assigned to the first suit against Mckesson hasn’t ruled on that yet.
Long shot Tullier in the head, stomach and shoulder, leaving him with brain damage. By December, the 42-year-old father of two had emerged from a vegetative state, regained some movement of his body and was able to communicate nonverbally.
It is way past due for police officers begin suing “black lives matter.” Certainly that group is receiving funding by very rich people and organizations which are hell bent on creating division and hatred in our country with a goal of a civil war and the destruction of our Republic.
We should contribute to their legal fund to help push this lawsuit against BLM.
It is much more appropriate to sue those that enable and encourage BLM, including Obama, Holder, Van Jones, Al Sharpton, CNN (staging protests, amplifying scope of protests). (Yes, I left Jessee Jackson and Loretta Lynch out as I have not seen recent active agitation from either.) Jeh Johnson was more passive aggressive in suppressing others from defending themselves from BLM.
I was in Baton Rouge at the time. BLM did not represent the feelings of the “negro” populace as I found them to be the most delightful people, and I was proud to be their peer. The graceful young lady that stood “against” the cops stood against needless conflict. She alone had the highest class and most accurately represented the populace in Baton Rouge.
The hatred was imported to stage a conflict for cultural division and TV ratings.
They need to include George Soros who is funding BLM his Open Society Foundations. He is trying to destroy America and all that it stands for and needs to be tried for treason and executed.
You left out the BIGGEST enabler of them all, nuts2you–George Soros, who is FUNDING BLM and a host of OTHER domestic terrorism and “resistance” organizations. His goal is to start a civil war and destabilize the US to the point that we can be herded into a global government. He has front organizations all over the Western world working to destabilize and weaken ALL Western nations. He is a driving force behind the invasion of Europe by HORDES of Islamic RAPE-ugees. That evil old megalomaniac wants that global government so he can be king of the world, and has bought politicians all over the world to do his bidding and make his mad dreams come true. If I were Trump, I would have made it JOB ONE to put that evil old spider out of business PERMANENTLY by charging him with funding domestic terrorism, racketeering under the RICCO act, and seizing all his ill-gotten financial assets.
Bet you don’t see any of this in the media.
No, not likely. Too busy worrying about the provocation of violence by a silly tweet. Meanwhile there are none more provocative of violence than the left, including BLM.
I don’t think the LYING MEDIA are actually “worried” about Pres. Trump provoking violence with his tweets–but it’s a USEFUL DISTRACTION to draw attention away from their OWN malignant abuse of freedom of the press to disseminate COMMUCRAT propaganda, and from the BLATANT malfeasance being committed on a DAILY BASIS by the Commucrats who are OPENLY inciting sedition and TREASON against our legally elected President!
The entire BLM movement is based on the flawed premise that the slaying of Michael Brown in Ferguson was anything but Self-Defense; as it was so determined by numerous investigations and court reviews. That being said, BLM is organized, with funding for travel and salary to members/demonstrators as a matter of record. However the most amazing point of BLM is how the Media and Politicians sought to embrace BLM. Hillary even campaigned with Michael Brown’s mother! Think that cost her votes? All must be held accountable for their conduct.
Richard Aztlan, the Commucrats are SO out of touch with mainstream America that they STILL don’t get that the majority of us are SICK of their race-baiting, hate mongering, and “identity politics.” They DELIBERATELY ignite hatred and conflict for the SOLE purpose of dividing us into “victim classes” to get and permanently KEEP political power. They don’t care about the country at all, much LESS the people in it–only recapturing the political power they lost in the last election–DESPITE having it rigged seven ways from Sunday to put that odious, corrupt old CRONE, Hillary in the White House to CONTINUE their destructive policies.
God Bless the police officer suing Black TRASH Matters, a group that Obama the Communist had at the White House.
Good for him! SOMEBODY needs to do something about these VERMIN openly inciting the murder of police officers! I hope he WINS against those domestic terrorists, and costs George Soros a LOT of the money he is using to fund this anti-Trump and anti-American BS. A lawsuit by ONE victim of the KKK virtually put them out of business when she won a big lawsuit against them. The judge and jury who hear this case would be doing the nation a service if they did the same to these racist VERMIN.
I am a strong supporter of free speech, but speech has consequences. Perhaps if some of these rabble-rousers faced economic consequences for inciting violence, they might tone down the rhetoric.
Black Lives (Lies) Matter is a domestic terror group. This lawsuit is long overdue. The District Attorneys around the country ought to be thinking of filing criminal actions or RICO suits against these woefully or willfully ignorant people at the root of BLM.