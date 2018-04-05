Office Depot cites their ‘values’ in boycott of Laura Ingraham

Office Depot, one of several advertisers that recently pulled its ads from the Fox News show hosted by Laura Ingraham, said the host’s recent actions didn’t reflect its “values.”
Ingraham, a conservative host and author, in a tweet had poked fun of outspoken Parkland student David Hogg being rejected by four universities. The 17-year-old student has been in the public eye since the Feb. 14 shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School.
“We made the decision to not advertise on The Ingraham Angle because the host’s actions did not align with Office Depot’s values,” said Danny Jovic, director of communications for Office Depot, a national office supplies and business services company based in South Florida.
Jovic didn’t elaborate on Office Depot’s values, but the company’s site lists “integrity, innovation, inclusion, customer focus and accountability” as its values. Office Depot employs more than 2,000 people at its Boca Raton headquarters.
And while Jovic didn’t note it, students and their families are historically important shoppers at its Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores during the back-to-school season.
Other sponsors that have pulled their ads from the show include TripAdvisor, Wayfair, Hulu, Nutrish pet food company, Johnson & Johnson, Nestle, Atlantis Paradise Island, Stitch Fix, Liberty Mutual and Entertainment Studios, maker of the film “Chappaquiddick,” according to reports by the New York Times and the Los Angeles Times.
Hogg had called for a boycott after Ingraham mocked him. Ingraham has apologized and invited Hogg on her show,
Hogg told TMZ he had been rejected by four University of California schools: Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Barbara and Irvine. He was accepted at Florida Atlantic University, California Polytechnic and California State San Marcos.
I won’t use Office Depot because of my values as well……………..
Looking for a new laptop. Good thing this store’s values are helping me to narrow down the search.
Sorry Office Depot but I will be taking my business else where.
If they are so blind that they can not see that this kid was taught, led around, supported by the DNC, ACLU, and the like, are to blind to know what to do with profit of the goods I buy. So By. To many other places to buy the same thing, that are pro US.
I recently had to become a ‘member’ of the store, to partake in their 2$/cartridge recycling program for empty printer ink cartridges. CAUSE OF THIS IDIOCY, i will be cancelling my membership!
Right. I’ve been a long time customer, but no more. Values? Obviously, they have none and are cowards to boot.
I have used Office Depot many times in the past. In supporting this liberal troublemaker, we obviously have completely different values. I support Laura 100% as she is an American Patriot, unlike this young punk. I will no longer support your company. I am thinking that your CEO is a liberal supporter, which is to bad. I did not care to know your politics when i shopped there. Your loss!
John
So Office Depot decides to take a knee at the alter of young Mr. Hog? I say screw OD. I’ll never set foot in one again.
And i hope ENOUGH sane individuals do the same, so they join the list of companies that go under!!!!
I stopped using Office Depot some time ago because their values don’t match mine. They don’t even match the “values” Office Depot espouses. They really don’t care about the customer, as my experience with a request to print business documents for us illustrates. We complained about two different problems with our print order one of which they rectified, but the second of which they denied was an error. The person who took the order didn’t write anything down (and apparently doesn’t understand English enough to know what “triplicate” means), and the store manager refused to make it right. So, ya, their values stink no matter which ones you are talking about.
Go to Staples Office Supply. It’s better.
I have printed a list of all those sponsors who have pulled their ads, and be assure I wont patronize any of them, especially Office Depot!!! STAPLES will enjoy all the business I will be giving them….D0wn with Office Depot….
Sounds like a plan for most do not give business to these weak knee companies.
I just moved all my office supplies to staples also.
Most comments made after the NEWS DAY ends on FOX will tend to have conservative values.
I’ve met Laura at a couple of meetings. I’ve found her to be heavily family oriented and as sharp a mind as there is.
If this snowflake got his feelings hurt it is time for him to grow up as there is a very cold cruel world out there once he moves out into the workforce unless of course he moves to california.
This is IMO a free speech issue if he feels defamed the courts would decide that one way or the other. Taking to his twitter account is a Chicken S way to get back at someone that apologized to him.
What “values”?
Idiotic liberal ones apparently..!
All they are saying is they know what happens if they don’t knuckle under to the demands of terrorist
This kid is as bad as the school shooter, just uses a different weapon
Right. I’ve been a long time customer, but no more. Values? Obviously, they have none and are cowards to boot.
Indeed, he’s thug… any bets on whether he was a typical school bully before the shooting happened?
Citing “values” is cowardly, an easy excuse. To give in to an alleged 17 year old child may be in line with their values, which is sad enough, but it also shows OD lacks principles, which is indeed sadder. And if their bottom line is adversely affected, as I suspect it will be, we’ll see how fast they adjust their “values”.
Our local Office Depot scaled down recently to about half its original size.
Time to scale it down the rest of the way.
No more office depot for me along with the others who pulled their ads.
Hey Office Depot, you do not “reflect my values”. How is that Office “diversity and inclusiveness” Depot?
What diversity and inclusiveness?!!!
I will no longer do business with Office Depot. As it happens, I, too, have values. I strongly value the Constitution of the US along with all its amendments. We all gotta do what we gotta do-the Office Depot drops Ingraham’s show because they have values and I drop Office Depot because I have values. To me, the 1st and 2nd amendments are significantly more valuable than getting my office supplies at a location which I can easily ignore.
I switched to Orfice Depot when Staples did some stupid things, and now I have to find a third office supply store to frequent.
Office depot can do anything they want. I believe in the first amendment so screw office depot!
So, these actions didn’t reflect its “values”? Office Depot’s values must include taking a knee for our National Anthem, rioting and destructive behavior, support of illegals over citizens, Democrat collusion and corruption, ‘above the law’ behavior by Hillary, Socialism, Communism and a myriad of other unacceptable things in MY book. Liberalism is without one doubt, a MENTAL DISORDER.
Office Depot is a commercial establishment. They have no values. If its officers are ilberal and want their views to shape company policy come out and say so. Laura Ingraham did nothing to justify this action. If Mr. Hogg wants to be a public figure he should expect a few negative comments. Not everyone thinks as highly of him as he does himself. I think he is a little punk.
I’ve long been saying if Mr Hogg wants to be in the spotlight, then he is FAIR GAME for people criticizing him. IF HE DOESN’T want criticism then GET OUT OF THE SPOTLIGHT!!!
Office Depot nor Staples nor Office Max What values, not mine so No more purchases and unsbscribing from all internet ads and the other non-beliervers of the 1st amendment.
Did Staples cave also? If so, I’ll use the small, individual local store like I used to before the big box stores came along. Office Depot thinks they have values, do they? Yeah, right. Supporting a foul-mouth, obnoxious, egotistical twerp who hangs up on the President of the United States when he is being invited to a “discussion” which this kid had just said was what he WANTED..equals VALUES? smh. How can these companies be run by such incredibly dumb people? I’ll make my own supplies before I shop at a single one of them.
No, but staples OWNS office depot/max, so both are tarred by the same idiotic decision.
Tell us what your “Values” are chicken!! I know of about 5.5 million people who will boycott you. Something that apparently does not fit your”Values” is freedom of speech. Unless it seems to be some off the wall anti-Constitutional demi demigod.
I agree with you that their values do not jibe with mine. I am tired of these gutless advertisers giving in to the supposed “progressive, liberals” of this country who cannot abide dissenting opinions. Let’s see how much business they retain when the conservatives, i.e. majority, take their business elsewhere. I look forward to hearing of their bankruptcy.
Since it’s Conservatives who are the ones out here actually working for a living and starting up new businesses, I would imagine that we can put a real dent in the sales of these companies without much effort. Let them see if their leftists who are all pushing pencils at government desks watching the time clock and waiting till their retirement day, along with all the welfare people-can support them.
I guess those “values” don’t include Free Speech. Because if it did the Laura Ingraham’s would be included. After all, young punk Hogg is now a public figure and should be able to deal with sarcasm and criticism. If not then shut up and go back to class. But then his FBI dad and the rest of the anti gunners who are handling him might lose their anti-gun Nazi spokesman.
Liberals only care about free speech for THEM. Not for conservatives.
Staying away from these Libtards. My values won’t allow me shop there.
they and all the other sponsors- I sincerely hope that this backfires on them. They lose their profits …and then we will all see how this affects their “values”. I wrote to a couple of them.
I’d LOVE to see news say in 1-2 months, about at least ONE OF THESE companies pulling adds from Ms Ingraham, having financial issues, then in 3-4 more months, news about that same company having to go into bankruptcy protection..
The official Office Depot mission statement reads: “At Office Depot, we are committed to creating an inclusive environment where all people are valued and respected. Diversity is an important dimension of Inclusion, Innovation, and Customer Focus — three of our core values — and keys to our success in a global marketplace.”
No wonder Staples is running them out of business.
Doug. Staples OWNS officemax/depot, after buying them out back in 2010 iirc.
What a slew of corporate idiots. Office Depot is always on the brink of bankruptcy and they decide it is a good idea to alienate half the population that buys office products. Good move morons.
“What a slew of corporate idiots. Office Depot is always on the brink of bankruptcy and they decide it is a good idea to alienate half the population that buys office products.”
Which makes me wonder who does most of their business with them and makes up most of their income
Conservatives who make up most small businesses and buy lots of office equipment and materials
or
Liberals who only buy poster board for all their protest?
Lifetime customer no longer! Office Depot has no values or reason to support the type of punk kid who probably bullied and harassed the shooter to kill classmates in anger or retaliation. Why isn’t anyone asking what precipitated Cruz to kill classmates. James Spader character in ‘Pretty in Pink’.
Alwin Chen in Baltimore was arrested for bringing a gun to school. He also had a note that he was tired of being bullied and harassed. All mental illness patients do not kill.
I was looking for a new laptop and need one really badly. I will look elsewhere since I also have values and defend the right of teachers to protect themselves and their
students. Give a gun to the principal of Sandy Hook Elementary School or the
Parkland high school coach who is replacing the one who died trying to protect his
students because he was denied his right to protect himself and his children from
a crazed and hate filled murderer who actually targeted those people of faith in his
attack and also killed teachers there who could not protect themselves due to the
gun free zone designation.
I was a regular customer. No More.
If you have one, shop for your laptop at a Microcenter. I’ve used them several times now, and have YET TO have a complaint.
Since you no longer meet my values as a Boca Raton resident by pulling your add from Laura Ingraham, I will have to follow my values and start giving my business to Staples instead of O.D.
NJ, as i mentioned twice already, STAPLES owns office depot..
I just unsubscribed from all the Office Depot messages that I receive…and the REASON:
Office Depot did not meet my expectations!
Due to “MY” values I will not be buying a new printer at “OD”, I have also dropped my subscription to HULU
I will no longer do business with Office Depot ! They are taking sides with kids that are riding on deaths of their friends for an agenda that in no way reflects the will of all the people ! These kids are not your customers but we were !
Apparently their “values” align wth gun grabbers who are the main sponsors of snot Hawk ( Bloomberg’s Everytown + Hollywood)
See y’all in bankruptcy court!
Office Depot made decision to not advertise on Laura Ingraham’s show because her actions didn’t
align with their values. I’ve decided not to spend my money at companies that don’t share my values. Money talks! There are companies that will be more than happy to accept Office Depot’s lost customers!