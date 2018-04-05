Office Depot cites their ‘values’ in boycott of Laura Ingraham

Office Depot, one of several advertisers that recently pulled its ads from the Fox News show hosted by Laura Ingraham, said the host’s recent actions didn’t reflect its “values.”

Ingraham, a conservative host and author, in a tweet had poked fun of outspoken Parkland student David Hogg being rejected by four universities. The 17-year-old student has been in the public eye since the Feb. 14 shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School.

“We made the decision to not advertise on The Ingraham Angle because the host’s actions did not align with Office Depot’s values,” said Danny Jovic, director of communications for Office Depot, a national office supplies and business services company based in South Florida.

Jovic didn’t elaborate on Office Depot’s values, but the company’s site lists “integrity, innovation, inclusion, customer focus and accountability” as its values. Office Depot employs more than 2,000 people at its Boca Raton headquarters.

And while Jovic didn’t note it, students and their families are historically important shoppers at its Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores during the back-to-school season.

Other sponsors that have pulled their ads from the show include TripAdvisor, Wayfair, Hulu, Nutrish pet food company, Johnson & Johnson, Nestle, Atlantis Paradise Island, Stitch Fix, Liberty Mutual and Entertainment Studios, maker of the film “Chappaquiddick,” according to reports by the New York Times and the Los Angeles Times.

Hogg had called for a boycott after Ingraham mocked him. Ingraham has apologized and invited Hogg on her show,

Hogg told TMZ he had been rejected by four University of California schools: Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Barbara and Irvine. He was accepted at Florida Atlantic University, California Polytechnic and California State San Marcos.

