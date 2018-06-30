Ocasio-Cortez win reestablishing socialism in US politics

Voters summonsed socialism back into American politics Tuesday at New York’s Democratic primary by handing Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a win in the race for the state’s 14th Congressional District.

Despite self-proclaimed socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) losing his bid for the White House two years ago to the more moderate Democratic presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, socialism is more alive and well in the United States today than it has been for some time.

“[Ocasio-Cortez’ win] serves as a milestone victory for the DSA, which long sought to infiltrate Democratic politics and push the party far leftwards,” Breitbart News reported.

Socialism creeping in

Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders are not the only ones who are playing instrumental roles in weaving socialism back into the heart of U.S. politics.

“In largely forgotten history, the DSA played a central role in helping found the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC), which advanced radical DSA ideology within the Democratic Party,” Breitbart News’ Aaron Klein recounted. “The CPC was established in 1991 by six members of the House of Representatives, including Bernie Sanders, Ron Dellums and Maxine Waters.”

And Ocasio-Cortez’s victory earlier this week was no fluke, as the socialist underdog handily beat her moderate Democratic opponent – an incumbent who was heavily favored to win the primary race.

“With Ocasio-Cortez’s clinch of the nomination, the DSA now moves into the open within the mainstream of the Democratic Party,” Klein explained. “She beat veteran Congressman Joe Crowley in an upset victory that sent shockwaves across the U.S. political landscape.”

After Ocasio-Cortez’s victory, a socialist takeover in U.S. politics – which looks to turn things upside-down with universal healthcare, welfare, open borders and big government – was forecasted by a member of DSA’s National Political Committee, Christian Bowe.

“Tonight’s victory shows that we are in the middle of a political revolution,” Bowe declared, according to The Nation. “By running on an unabashedly Democratic Socialist platform focused on healthcare for all, housing as a human right, abolishing ICE, justice for Puerto Rico and a federal jobs guarantee, Ocasio-Cortez was able to defeat a powerful establishment Democrat who has been in Congress since 1999.”

Calling all socialists …

The extent of Ocasio-Cortez’s ultra-liberal machinations to make the Democratic Party take a hard-left turn – in her effort to take the socialist revolution to a new level – was touted on the Internet by a global socialist group shortly after her victory.

“Ocasio-Cortez’s victory reflects a significant leftward shift of workers and youth who are hostile to the Democratic Party establishment and seeking a way to oppose inequality and the attack on immigrant workers by the Trump administration,” the World Socialist Website proclaimed Wednesday. “Her own role – and that of the DSA – is to keep this opposition within the confines of the Democratic Party and prevent it from taking an independent form.”

Klein stressed how the DSA played the leading role in promoting Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign in New York – while also helping to canvass and organize her phone banks – and the World Socialist Website reported that the DSA produced a video for her campaign. He noted that as a member of the DSA – America’s largest socialist organization notorious for its far-left worldview – Ocasio-Cortez’s 2018 campaign platform(see below) sounds more like a “socialist wish list” than a Democratic agenda:

Medicare for All

Housing as a Human Right

A Federal Jobs Guarantee

Gun Control/Assault Weapons Ban

Immigration Justice/Abolish ICE

Mobilizing against Climate Change

Clean Campaign Finance

Curb Wall Street Gambling: Restore Glass Steagall

The Expansion of Medicare into a Universal Healthcare System

Infiltrating Congress

Infiltrating the Democratic Party

Committed to socialize America … and beyond

The DSA makes no apologies about its anti-capitalist agenda – complete with a push redistribute America’s (and the world’s) wealth.

“We are socialists because we reject an international economic order sustained by private profit, alienated labor, race and gender discrimination, environmental destruction, and brutality and violence in defense of the status quo,” the DSA Charter reads. “We are socialists because we share a vision of a humane international social order based both on democratic planning and market mechanisms to achieve equitable distribution of resources, meaningful work, a healthy environment, sustainable growth, gender and racial equality, and non-oppressive relationships.”

After learning more about its origins 36 years ago during the Reagan administration, the DSA’s radical agenda to repeat socialism’s abysmal failure in the past comes of little surprise.

“The DSA originally emerged in 1982 out of two socialist-leaning groups: the Democratic Socialist Organizing Committee (DSOC) and the New American Movement (NAM),” Klein informed. “The DSA traces its origins to the radical, anti-war Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), from which Bill Ayers’ Weather Underground domestic terrorist organization notoriously splintered. The DSA has its roots in the ideology of American democratic socialist activist and writer Michael Harrington. In 1991, the DSA took more of a national role when it lobbied in a visible way for a universal health care system in the U.S. It was also around that time that the DSA helped to found the Congressional Progressive Caucus with Sanders and Waters.”

Being a relative newcomer to the political scene compared to her socialist mentors from Vermont and California, Ocasio-Cortez gained national prominence as a driving force for the socialist agenda when serving with Sanders to defeat his more moderate political rival for the White House, Hillary Clinton, back in 2016.

“Ocasio-Cortez served as an organizer for Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign and she is listed as an endorsed candidate of the Brand New Congress political action committee (PAC), which was founded by former staff members from Sanders campaign,” Klein noted. “’True resistance means standing for the things you believe in,’ reads the group’s website, which brandishes Ocasio-Cortez’s photo on its main page. Ocasio-Cortez is also endorsed by Sanders’ Our Revolution group.”

A number of DSA’s deep connections to the CPC are documented on its website.

“[The DSA has] turned much of its attention in the late 1990s to working closely with the Congressional Progressive Caucus and local global justice groups to oppose the Multilateral Agreement on Investment (MAI),” its website states.

The ties between the socialist groups are much tighter than many realize.

“While the DSA worked with the Caucus on the issue of opposing the draft agreement negotiated between members of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the DSA’s ties to the Caucus run much deeper … in fact, the DSA played a leading role in founding the CPC,” Klein asserted. “The DSA’s role in openly helping to found the CPC has been documented but largely forgotten.”

And that’s not all …

“[Furthermore,] Chicago DSA’s New Ground publication identified the Progressive Caucus in Congress as a group which the DSA ‘helped to organize,’” Klein added. “The ties were so close that until November 2002 the CPC’s website was openly hosted by the DSA’s own website, however, after numerous news media outlets pointed to the connection, the online list of CPC members was relocated to Sanders’ own website before getting its own website.”

Singing to the tune of socialism

Two decades ago in 1998, DSA heralded is global anthem of communism and socialism, called, “The Internationale,” as reported three years ago by WND in an article titled, “Sanders 1 of 69 Democrat socialists in Congress.”

Even more shocking, the song, “Red Revolution,” was also featured on DSA’s website – a melody that was written to sung to the tune of “Red Robin:”

“When the Red Revolution brings its solution along, along, there’ll be no more lootin’ when we start shootin’ that Wall Street throng,” “Red Revolution’s” lyrics read, according to WND. “Are you sleeping? Are you sleeping? Bourgeoisie, Bourgeoisie. And when the revolution comes. We’ll kill you all with knives and guns, Bourgeoisie, Bourgeoisie.”

This appears to be in tune with Waters’ recent call to violence against Trump’s Cabinet.

Evidence that can’t be denied

It was also stressed that the CPC was hosted on the DSA’s website – a fact that is noted in the Congressional record.

“The issue of the CPC being hosted on the DSA website rose again in June 2000 in connection with a heated dispute on the House floor among Rep. Randy ‘Duke’ Cunningham, R-Calif.; Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore.; and David R. Obey, D-Wis., over the ‘merits of the F-22 fighter plane,’” WND reported back in 2015. “When Cunningham stood to defend himself, he included in his argument the fact that the relationship between the CPC and DSA was an open secret.”

