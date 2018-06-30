Ocasio-Cortez win reestablishing socialism in US politics

Voters summonsed socialism back into American politics Tuesday at New York’s Democratic primary by handing Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a win in the race for the state’s 14th Congressional District.
Despite self-proclaimed socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) losing his bid for the White House two years ago to the more moderate Democratic presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, socialism is more alive and well in the United States today than it has been for some time.
“[Ocasio-Cortez’ win] serves as a milestone victory for the DSA, which long sought to infiltrate Democratic politics and push the party far leftwards,” Breitbart News reported.
Socialism creeping in
Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders are not the only ones who are playing instrumental roles in weaving socialism back into the heart of U.S. politics.
“In largely forgotten history, the DSA played a central role in helping found the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC), which advanced radical DSA ideology within the Democratic Party,” Breitbart News’ Aaron Klein recounted. “The CPC was established in 1991 by six members of the House of Representatives, including Bernie Sanders, Ron Dellums and Maxine Waters.”
And Ocasio-Cortez’s victory earlier this week was no fluke, as the socialist underdog handily beat her moderate Democratic opponent – an incumbent who was heavily favored to win the primary race.
“With Ocasio-Cortez’s clinch of the nomination, the DSA now moves into the open within the mainstream of the Democratic Party,” Klein explained. “She beat veteran Congressman Joe Crowley in an upset victory that sent shockwaves across the U.S. political landscape.”
After Ocasio-Cortez’s victory, a socialist takeover in U.S. politics – which looks to turn things upside-down with universal healthcare, welfare, open borders and big government – was forecasted by a member of DSA’s National Political Committee, Christian Bowe.
“Tonight’s victory shows that we are in the middle of a political revolution,” Bowe declared, according to The Nation. “By running on an unabashedly Democratic Socialist platform focused on healthcare for all, housing as a human right, abolishing ICE, justice for Puerto Rico and a federal jobs guarantee, Ocasio-Cortez was able to defeat a powerful establishment Democrat who has been in Congress since 1999.”
Calling all socialists …
The extent of Ocasio-Cortez’s ultra-liberal machinations to make the Democratic Party take a hard-left turn – in her effort to take the socialist revolution to a new level – was touted on the Internet by a global socialist group shortly after her victory.
“Ocasio-Cortez’s victory reflects a significant leftward shift of workers and youth who are hostile to the Democratic Party establishment and seeking a way to oppose inequality and the attack on immigrant workers by the Trump administration,” the World Socialist Website proclaimed Wednesday. “Her own role – and that of the DSA – is to keep this opposition within the confines of the Democratic Party and prevent it from taking an independent form.”
Klein stressed how the DSA played the leading role in promoting Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign in New York – while also helping to canvass and organize her phone banks – and the World Socialist Website reported that the DSA produced a video for her campaign. He noted that as a member of the DSA – America’s largest socialist organization notorious for its far-left worldview – Ocasio-Cortez’s 2018 campaign platform(see below) sounds more like a “socialist wish list” than a Democratic agenda:
- Medicare for All
- Housing as a Human Right
- A Federal Jobs Guarantee
- Gun Control/Assault Weapons Ban
- Immigration Justice/Abolish ICE
- Mobilizing against Climate Change
- Clean Campaign Finance
- Curb Wall Street Gambling: Restore Glass Steagall
- The Expansion of Medicare into a Universal Healthcare System
- Infiltrating Congress
- Infiltrating the Democratic Party
Committed to socialize America … and beyond
The DSA makes no apologies about its anti-capitalist agenda – complete with a push redistribute America’s (and the world’s) wealth.
“We are socialists because we reject an international economic order sustained by private profit, alienated labor, race and gender discrimination, environmental destruction, and brutality and violence in defense of the status quo,” the DSA Charter reads. “We are socialists because we share a vision of a humane international social order based both on democratic planning and market mechanisms to achieve equitable distribution of resources, meaningful work, a healthy environment, sustainable growth, gender and racial equality, and non-oppressive relationships.”
After learning more about its origins 36 years ago during the Reagan administration, the DSA’s radical agenda to repeat socialism’s abysmal failure in the past comes of little surprise.
“The DSA originally emerged in 1982 out of two socialist-leaning groups: the Democratic Socialist Organizing Committee (DSOC) and the New American Movement (NAM),” Klein informed. “The DSA traces its origins to the radical, anti-war Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), from which Bill Ayers’ Weather Underground domestic terrorist organization notoriously splintered. The DSA has its roots in the ideology of American democratic socialist activist and writer Michael Harrington. In 1991, the DSA took more of a national role when it lobbied in a visible way for a universal health care system in the U.S. It was also around that time that the DSA helped to found the Congressional Progressive Caucus with Sanders and Waters.”
Being a relative newcomer to the political scene compared to her socialist mentors from Vermont and California, Ocasio-Cortez gained national prominence as a driving force for the socialist agenda when serving with Sanders to defeat his more moderate political rival for the White House, Hillary Clinton, back in 2016.
“Ocasio-Cortez served as an organizer for Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign and she is listed as an endorsed candidate of the Brand New Congress political action committee (PAC), which was founded by former staff members from Sanders campaign,” Klein noted. “’True resistance means standing for the things you believe in,’ reads the group’s website, which brandishes Ocasio-Cortez’s photo on its main page. Ocasio-Cortez is also endorsed by Sanders’ Our Revolution group.”
A number of DSA’s deep connections to the CPC are documented on its website.
“[The DSA has] turned much of its attention in the late 1990s to working closely with the Congressional Progressive Caucus and local global justice groups to oppose the Multilateral Agreement on Investment (MAI),” its website states.
The ties between the socialist groups are much tighter than many realize.
“While the DSA worked with the Caucus on the issue of opposing the draft agreement negotiated between members of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the DSA’s ties to the Caucus run much deeper … in fact, the DSA played a leading role in founding the CPC,” Klein asserted. “The DSA’s role in openly helping to found the CPC has been documented but largely forgotten.”
And that’s not all …
“[Furthermore,] Chicago DSA’s New Ground publication identified the Progressive Caucus in Congress as a group which the DSA ‘helped to organize,’” Klein added. “The ties were so close that until November 2002 the CPC’s website was openly hosted by the DSA’s own website, however, after numerous news media outlets pointed to the connection, the online list of CPC members was relocated to Sanders’ own website before getting its own website.”
Singing to the tune of socialism
Two decades ago in 1998, DSA heralded is global anthem of communism and socialism, called, “The Internationale,” as reported three years ago by WND in an article titled, “Sanders 1 of 69 Democrat socialists in Congress.”
Even more shocking, the song, “Red Revolution,” was also featured on DSA’s website – a melody that was written to sung to the tune of “Red Robin:”
“When the Red Revolution brings its solution along, along, there’ll be no more lootin’ when we start shootin’ that Wall Street throng,” “Red Revolution’s” lyrics read, according to WND. “Are you sleeping? Are you sleeping? Bourgeoisie, Bourgeoisie. And when the revolution comes. We’ll kill you all with knives and guns, Bourgeoisie, Bourgeoisie.”
This appears to be in tune with Waters’ recent call to violence against Trump’s Cabinet.
Evidence that can’t be denied
It was also stressed that the CPC was hosted on the DSA’s website – a fact that is noted in the Congressional record.
“The issue of the CPC being hosted on the DSA website rose again in June 2000 in connection with a heated dispute on the House floor among Rep. Randy ‘Duke’ Cunningham, R-Calif.; Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore.; and David R. Obey, D-Wis., over the ‘merits of the F-22 fighter plane,’” WND reported back in 2015. “When Cunningham stood to defend himself, he included in his argument the fact that the relationship between the CPC and DSA was an open secret.”
—-
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
RE-establish? Last non-socialist Democrat ever in WH was Grover Cleveland (open to corrections if Cleveland was also socialist), the party has been socialist since Woody Wilson stepped into it and lumpen-bulk of it is to the left of Kruschyev (which, btw is the “rightmost” the party now gets)!
And the fact several of their “Platform line items” mention INFILTRATING, should throw a red flag up to everyone. THE ONLY people who try to infiltrate something, are CRIMINALS or enemy agents, looking to subvert and overthrow..
Socialist?????
Food stamps, Section 8 housing, Obamaphones, free healthcare, etc; many illegals receive a lot of these benefits and the Democrats keep using the same argument making the GENERAL WELFARE CLAUSE of the Constitution as their rationale. The Democrats use the GENERAL WELFARE reasoning to get votes, if the “millennials” think SOCIALISM is great now, wait till they have to pay for it later, because their $15 hour job is where the Democrats will take most of the money.
The democrat party had adopted every plank of the communist party by 1944. They have only come out of the closet in recent years.
there is your poster for civil war right there!
AND proof positive, we should NEVER have stopped rooting out all the commies back in the 50s!
This shows one how stupid the American voter is, electing communists to Congress. What a disgrace. Traitors!
She won the primary, backpacker. She has yet to win an actual seat in Congress, and CAN be stopped in the midterm general election, if people will get out and VOTE AGAINST HER. But she DID defeat an ESTABLISHED COMMUCRAT incumbent to do it–which tells ME that the Millennials and clueless TEENAGERS are voting this year, and that should be a RED FLAG to ANYBODY who cares about the future of this country!
I suspect she is ANOTHER Soros NWO puppet. She’s already prattling about “wanting to be President.” She is following the SAME PATH Obama took to the Presidency–“community organizer”/seat in Congress/POTUS. It worked so WELL for him the LAST TIME that Soros obviously thinks that’s a WINNING strategy!
Given the number of CLUELESS Communist-indoctrinated Millennials voting, HIGH SCHOOL teenagers (EQUALLY Communist-indoctrinated) and ILLEGALS voting in our elections, it just MIGHT succeed, too! We need to learn to vote as a BLOC the way the Leftist LOONS do. Splitting our vote among NUMEROUS flavors of “Republican” candidates just enables the Leftist LOONS to prevail! It should be JOB ONE to DEFEAT this LOON in the midterms, even if her opponent on the ballot is NOT the “perfect Conservative candidate!”
I agree. We can put the blame for this, squarely (IMO) on the shoulders of the commie loving millenials coming out of all the liberal colleges up in NY state..
No stupider than electing MUSLIMS to Congress, backpacker–and THAT is happening, too!
Of course this happened in NEW YORK CITY, which, next to Mexifornia is one of the FOREMOST bastions of LEFTIST LOONERY in the entire country!
Give Michistan and Minnesotaestan a few more years. I can see BOTH of those states making the push to get some mudslime elected to congress..
All the DSA is is a renaming of the CPUSA…the same people that communist defectors have warned against for the past 60+ years
Why is trying to overthrow our Republic in favor of a socialist government (in other words, another government) not considered sedition at minimum?
IMO it should be HIGH TREASON.. Not just merely sedition.
This COMMUNIST LOON is running around talking about how she wants to be PRESIDENT. I suspect she is Soros’ NEXT attempt to advance his MAD DREAM of an NWO by putting another one of his PUPPETS into the White House. BEWARE OF HER.
First of all, anybody who sees Venezuela as an “inspiration” and a model to emulate is WAY too far gone in Leftist LOON ideology to be rational, and, frankly, TOO EFFING STUPID to be POTUS!
PLEASE, for the love of HEAVEN–get out and VOTE where she is running and put an END to her Leftist LOON political delusions of grandeur, before we have A FEMALE OBAMA Soros puppet foisted upon us! This is EXACTLY the path OBAMA followed–“community organizer”/Congress/POTUS
As a boy growing up in Indiana I can remember seeing the National Socialist Workers Party, or something close to that, on the sample ballots back in the early 1960’s and wondering if the NAZI’s were on the ballot. My folks said it was the commies instead.
National Socialist German Workers Party was the NAZIs.
“Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei”
“When the Red Revolution brings its solution along, along, there’ll be no more lootin’ when we start shootin’ that Wall Street throng,” “Red Revolution’s” lyrics read, according to WND. “Are you sleeping? Are you sleeping? Bourgeoisie, Bourgeoisie. And when the revolution comes. We’ll kill you all with knives and guns, Bourgeoisie, Bourgeoisie.”
Conservatives – Please take this seriously.
Liberals-Are you so far gone that you would back people who think like this ? They’re not kidding when it comes to shooting and killing people. All you need to do is read about how socialism has worked out in the past. They come in promising a lot, get into power, then start killing off people who don’t agree with them. Bernie Sanders may just look like your grandfather (or crazy uncle), but don’t be fooled by this wolf in sheep’s clothing.
[Liberals-Are you so far gone that you would back people who think like this ?]
YES they are that far gone, that they willingly back people like this..
The one thing the LEFT doesn’t report is out of the 200,000 to 300,000 Democratic Voters in her district only about 43,000 even bothered to cast a vote. She won by a margin of only 3600 votes against an encumbent, so what does that tell you, about the mid term elections????????? About her “victory”?????? About a “BLUE WAVE”????????