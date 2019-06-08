Ocasio-Cortez wants zoo to release elephant to sanctuary

AOC is un-Happy and she wants you to know it.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted her support for a controversial campaign to get the Bronx Zoo to release the 46-year-old elephant from captivity to a sanctuary where she would presumably roam free with fellow pachyderms.

“I (am) looking into what we can do,” said Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter, replying to a lengthy thread detailing Happy’s supposedly woeful existence. She ended her Tweet with an elephant emoji.

Thanks for bringing Happy’s situation to my attention! The team and I are looking into what we can do 🐘 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 6, 2019

Happy is the subject of a long-running feud between animal rights advocates, who say she lives cooped up in shameful solitary confinement, and zoo officials, who claim Happy is actually feeling as good as her name would indicate.

“Happy will continue to live at the Bronx Zoo where we feel she is very content and we know she is well cared for,” said Bronx Zoo director Jim Breheny.

AOC tromped into the controversy when she was tagged in a 16-tweet thread by journalist Yashar Ali. Like other advocates for “non-human animals,” Ali says it’s mean to keep Happy away from other elephants and unable to roam free.

The zoo has been sued by an animal rights group that has unsuccessfully sought legal standing to sue on behalf of Happy and other animals in captivity

Critics pointed out that the zoo could send her to live out her days roaming the grounds of sanctuaries but chooses to keep her penned up to avoid losing a valuable and popular attraction. The zoo counters that it would be dangerous to move the aging elephant and that animal experts at the zoo have her best interests at heart.

___

(c)2019 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)